FSU softball: Players Weekend celebrates student-athlete stories

As the Florida State softball team welcomes a top 5 opponent in Virginia Tech, they will also welcome Player’s Weekend.

This is the second year that FSU will wear personalized jerseys that reflect something that is close to the players. Names on the back of their jerseys can be a nickname, cause, a family member, etc. Listed below is the team and the name they have chosen for this weekend.

#1 Hallie Wacaser “Hal Pal”

#2 Meagan Tomlinson “Big Al”

#3 Bethaney Keen “Burger Keen”

#4 Jahni Kerr “Equality”

This weekend we are celebrating Player's Weekend at the Plex! Stay tuned to social all week long to see why our players chose the name on the back of their jerseys! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/6DFNcbFF76 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 4, 2022

#5 Brooke Blankenship “Brookie”

#6 Kaley Mudge “Buc Strong”

#7 Kiersten Landers “Josie Booth”

#8 Kalei Harding “McClain”

Today is the day that we get to represent the name on the back of our jersey! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/PhzbsPlhZ0 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 8, 2022

#9 Devyn Flaherty “Sota”

#10 Josie Muffley “Chad Tough”

#11 Carson Saabye “Carseat”

#12 Amaya Ross “Boss Ross”

#13 Mack Leonard “Gazelle”

We will be wearing our Player's Weekend Jerseys on both Friday and Sunday! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/FDUmDGmZZg — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 5, 2022

#14 Autumn Belviy “Vivian”

#16 Ali DuBois “Bumpa”

#17 Emma Wilson “E-Dub”

#20 Kaia LoPreste “Munchkin”

#22 Brianna Enter “Juanita”

#24 Sydney Sherrill “Oklahoma”

#26 D’Aun Riggs “4 GIGI”

#27 Krystina Hartley “Tina”

#28 Chloe Culp “Chlo”

#31 Danielle Watson “High Pony”

#32 Kathryn Sandercock “Bubble Braids”

#33 Morgan Kendrick “Morgz”

#51 Michaela Edenfield “Sneads”

We play for where we are from! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/EZbowCA7IK — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 8, 2022

#88 Katie Bright “EDP”

Head Coach Lonni Alameda “TF7-MB42”

Assistant Coach Troy Cameron “Peaches”

Assistant Coach Travis Wilson “New Zealand”