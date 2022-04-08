 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FSU softball: Players Weekend celebrates student-athlete stories

With the Seminoles hosting Virginia Tech, players and coaches will sport new jerseys

By gwynrhodes
FSU Athletics

As the Florida State softball team welcomes a top 5 opponent in Virginia Tech, they will also welcome Player’s Weekend.

This is the second year that FSU will wear personalized jerseys that reflect something that is close to the players. Names on the back of their jerseys can be a nickname, cause, a family member, etc. Listed below is the team and the name they have chosen for this weekend.

#1 Hallie Wacaser “Hal Pal”

#2 Meagan Tomlinson “Big Al”

#3 Bethaney Keen “Burger Keen”

#4 Jahni Kerr “Equality”

#5 Brooke Blankenship “Brookie”

#6 Kaley Mudge “Buc Strong”

#7 Kiersten Landers “Josie Booth”

#8 Kalei Harding “McClain”

#9 Devyn Flaherty “Sota”

#10 Josie Muffley “Chad Tough”

#11 Carson Saabye “Carseat”

#12 Amaya Ross “Boss Ross”

#13 Mack Leonard “Gazelle”

#14 Autumn Belviy “Vivian”

#16 Ali DuBois “Bumpa”

#17 Emma Wilson “E-Dub”

#20 Kaia LoPreste “Munchkin”

#22 Brianna Enter “Juanita”

#24 Sydney Sherrill “Oklahoma”

#26 D’Aun Riggs “4 GIGI”

#27 Krystina Hartley “Tina”

#28 Chloe Culp “Chlo”

#31 Danielle Watson “High Pony”

#32 Kathryn Sandercock “Bubble Braids”

#33 Morgan Kendrick “Morgz”

#51 Michaela Edenfield “Sneads”

#88 Katie Bright “EDP”

Head Coach Lonni Alameda “TF7-MB42”

Assistant Coach Troy Cameron “Peaches”

Assistant Coach Travis Wilson “New Zealand”

