No. 3 Noles drop series to No. 5 Virginia Tech

Florida State looked to bounce back from yesterday’s opening loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. A 9 run inning for the ‘Noles wasn’t enough as the Hokies took the second game 23-9.

For the visiting Hokies, it was Cameron Fagan who lead the offensive power for her team. In her 5 at bats she recorded 3 hits. Fagan drove in 4 runs, while scoring 3 runs herself.

Bre Peck and Kelsey Bennett both went 3 for 6 with 3 runs scored. Peck had 3 RBI while Bennett recorded 4. Bennett’s hits came off of one homerun and one triple.

Yesterday’s slugger, Darby Trull, went 2 for 5 with one run scored. Kelsey Brown was 2 for 3 at the plate, with 1 RBI and a triple.

Jayme Bailey was a perfect 3 for 3 with one hit and 3 runs scored and a walk. Meredith Slaw also went 3 for 3 with one run scored, 4 RBI with a homerun and a double.

In the circle for Virginia Tech, Emma Lemley got the start and went 3 innings. She gave up 3 hits and 4 runs to the FSU offense, while recording 4 strikeouts and giving up 3 walks.

Ivy Rosenberry entered for the Hokies, but was not able to secure an out as she gave up 1 hit and 3 runs.

Keely Rochard came in for the rest of the game, going 4 innings. In that time she gave up 2 hits and 2 runs. She got 5 strikeouts to only 1 walk.

For the Seminoles, the rally started in the 4th inning, as they put 9 runs across to cut the deficit.

Kaley Mudge went 2 for 4, with 1 run scored, 1 RBI and a double.

Mack Leonard was part of the big inning for the ‘Noles, as she hit a 3 run homerun to help her team. In the circle, she went 2.1 innings allowing 11 runs off of 8 hits with 1 strike out and 2 walks.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! @mackleonard31 hits FSU's second home run of the inning as we have now scored 9⃣ in the fourth!



— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 9, 2022

Kalei Harding came up clutch in the 4th with a grand slam to get 4 runs back.

IT IS NOT OVER YET!!! @kaleiharding with a grand slam!



— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 9, 2022

For the ‘Noles in the circle, Danielle Watson got the start and went 2 innings. She gave up 8 runs off of 7 hits. Watson recorded 2 strikeouts to the Hokies and 3 walks.

Brianna Enter and Emma Wilson also saw time, Enter going .2 innings and Wilson with 2 innings. Enter got one hit and 1 strikeout, while Wilson gave up 4 runs off of 5 hits and no strikeouts.

Box Score

Up Next

The series will conclude Sunday at 12 p.m. on the ACC Network