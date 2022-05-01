Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Josh Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can find on our podcast channel:

Seminole Wrap

Brian Pellerin, Max Escarpio, Jon Marchant

A free-wheeling, all-encompassing show mainly focused on football analysis that touches on every aspect of Florida State athletics.

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars

David Stout, Tim Alumbaugh, Josh Pick

The only FSU recruiting-specific podcast on the beat, our recruiting experts analyze recruits, signees, and prospects from the current recruiting class, while also looking to the future.

For all things recruiting head on over to our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Line of Scrimmage

Tim Alumbaugh

Insight into FSU football opponents from the writers that cover the teams, presented in quick-format, easily digestible episodes.

Tomahawk Nation: Basketball Podcast

Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner

One of just two Florida State basketball-focused podcasts on the market, Matt and Michael offer insight unparalleled on the beat, breaking down recruits, previewing and recapping games as well as analyzing overarching narratives and themes of the season.

Interviews

From players to pressers, the notable quotable you need to hear.

Noles News Now (NNN)

Perry Kostidakis, Brian Pellerin

Released multiple times a week, episodes recap Florida State athletics action across the board in easy-to-listen-to short consumables — perfect for your drive to work, walk to go get coffee, or ignoring people for a peaceful five minutes.

Noles Quality Control

Ben Meyerson

Live-streamed conversation, analysis, and discussion of Florida State football featuring insight from the Tomahawk Nation staff