Tomahawk Nation Podcasts: Show Directory

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Trey Rowland, Kevin Little, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Adam Brown, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can find on our podcast channel:

Noles News Now (NNN)

Perry Kostidakis, Brian Pellerin

Released multiple times a week, episodes recap Florida State athletics action across the board in easy-to-listen-to short consumables — perfect for your drive to work, walk to go get coffee, or ignoring people for a peaceful five minutes.

Tomahawk Nation: Basketball Podcast

Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner

One of just two Florida State basketball-focused podcasts on the market, Matt and Michael offer insight unparalleled on the beat, breaking down recruits, previewing and recapping games as well as analyzing overarching narratives and themes of the season.

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars

David Stout, Tim Alumbaugh, Josh Pick

The only FSU recruiting-specific podcast on the beat, our recruiting expert trio analyzes recruits, signees, and prospects from the current recruiting class to the years ahead.

Triple Option: Analysis and breakdowns

Kevin Little, Trey Rowland, Adam Brown

Produced and recorded for YouTube, the trio breaks down film of FSU football games, recruits, and transfers, in addition to providing insight into the program via discussion and insider guests.

Seminole Wrap

Brian Pellerin, Max Escarpio, Jon Marchant

A free-wheeling, all-encompassing show mainly focused on football analysis that touches on every aspect of Florida State athletics.

Noles Quality Analytics

Ben Meyerson

Live-streamed conversation, analysis, and discussion of Florida State football featuring insight from the Tomahawk Nation staff

Interviews