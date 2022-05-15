Sunday Seminoles Summary: Track & field, beach volleyball, tennis, golf, swimming & diving, news

It’s been a busy week in Tally, and this weekend was no different for Florida State athletics.

While FSU softball claimed the ACC Tournament title over Clemson, and FSU baseball will be looking to take the series against the Miami Hurricanes at the Dick, a few other Seminoles sports have wrapped up their seasons while some are still participating in tournament action.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest — all summaries are courtesy FSU Sports Info:

The Florida State men’s track and field team put together one of the most dominant performances in ACC history in route to their second-straight ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championship.

The Noles scored 149 points, the most since the league expanded to 15 teams, and won by 56 points, the largest margin of victory since league expansion. The women’s team finished third with 99 points. Jeremiah Davis (men’s field) and Edidiong Odiong (women’s track) were each named Most Valuable Performers which is given the athlete who scored the most points throughout the championship.

“It takes everyone to accomplish something like this. Coaches, support staff, trainers, massage therapists and administration, everyone is a part of this,” Head Coach Bob Braman said. “We didn’t miss much. We had a great meet. I’m so proud of both our men and women of how they competed.”

The Noles crowned seven individual ACC champions on the final day of competition along with a women’s 4x100m relay title. Trey Cunningham (110m Hurdles), DaeQwan Butler (400m Dash), Edidiong Odiong (100m Dash; 200m Dash), Jo’Vaughn Martin (100m Dash), Ruby Stauber (800m Run) and James Rivera (400m Hurdles) each captured individual titles. All but Cunningham picked up their first ACC outdoor titles of their career. The women’s 4x100m relay of Odiong, Savy’on Toombs, Ka’Tia Seymour and Ashley Seymour combined to post a meet record 43.16 in the 4x100m relay to start the championship onslaught for the Noles.

The Noles best event of the day came in the 100m dash where the Noles went first, third, fourth and fifth in the event led by Martin, Amir Willis, Don’dre Swint and Taylor Banks.

Adriaan Wildschutt finished second in the 5000m run with an outdoor personal best time of 13:28.03.

Maudie Skyring tied her personal best of 4:09.83 in the 1500m run to finish second in the event.

Sean Watkins Jr. ran another personal best in the 400m dash to finish third with a time of 45.74.

In Saturday’s field events, Amani Heaven (54.41m) posted a personal best in the discus to finish second while Milton Ingraham posted a season-best mark of 58.47m to finish fourth.

The Noles will now await to see who will be chosen for the NCAA East Preliminaries in Bloomington, Indiana. The top 48 athletes in each event from the east region will qualify for the preliminaries.

The Florida State Seminoles concluded their season with a loss to No. 1 USC in the championship match after fighting back through the elimination bracket. The Seminoles earned their spot in the final match after a 3-2 victory over third-seed UCLA.

What a season. What a tribe. Second in the nation❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/JZuX8jL3Ry — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) May 9, 2022

Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick had a stellar weekend, going 6-1 at the tournament. Two of their wins were the only match points for the Seminoles against USC and against an unbeaten pair. The redshirt senior duo earned All-Tournament accolades at the second flight and have left their mark on the FSU program with 58 wins as a pair, placing them at second all-time.

Chacon leaves FSU with 104 career wins, 100 of which were dual wins placing her at second all-time for dual wins. She is also second for wins on court one with 45 and tied for fourth for wins on court two with 36. Fitzpatrick is third all-time for wins on court two with 39 and is tied at seventh for dual match wins with 85.

Sorry, but we can't stop bragging about these two ❤️‍

- 2022 NCAA All-Tournament Team

- Winningest pair in history at NCAA Tournament with 6️⃣ wins

- Second winningest pair all-time at FSU with 58 wins

- 4️⃣x CCSA Champions

- 2️⃣x National Runner-Up

- & more, but not enough space pic.twitter.com/tYD6pCKYrM — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) May 13, 2022

——

No. 28 Florida State men’s tennis (18-11) fell to No. 6 Tennessee (25-7) in the third round of the NCAA Tournament at Barksdale Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“It was a really good season for a young team,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “As the year went on, we improved. I’m really proud of them.”

The Noles played a tight doubles round but were unable to earn the point. Alex Bulte and Youcef Rihane were on-serve on court three when the doubles finished.

“I thought Tennessee played really good doubles,” Hultquist shared. “We had an early break at two doubles, but they really served well. At three doubles, I thought we played really well, but we couldn’t get a break.”

Joshua Dous-Karpenschif won the first set on court five and was only one game away from claiming a point for Florida State.

“I thought at the end we battled,” Hultquist said. “We had opportunities at every position to get ourselves back. We were just a few points away from giving ourselves a chance to win the third sets.”

Multiple Seminoles fought back after losing the first set to reach a tiebreak in the second set. Andreja Petrovic on court two and Rihane on court four each led their tiebreak when the match concluded.

“We’ve had a lot of outstanding wins, and guys have gotten better” Hultquist added. “Different guys came through all year long; each match it was a different guy. We had great chemistry from our guys. We worked hard to be a team which isn’t always easy in an individual sport. I look forward to next year. The future is very bright.”

#6 University of Tennessee 4, #28 Florida State University 0

Singles competition

#3 Adam Walton (UT) def. #51 Loris Pourroy (FSU) 6-3, 7-5 #10 Johannus Monday (UT) vs. Andreja Petrovic (FSU) 6-4, 6-6 (0-1), unfinished #74 Emile Hudd (UT) def. Sebastian Arcila (FSU) 6-4, 6-3 Shunsuke Mitsui (UT) vs. Youcef Rihane (FSU) 6-2, 6-6 (1-4), unfinished Pat Harper (UT) vs. Josh Karpenschif (FSU) 4-6, 5-5, unfinished Martim Prata (UT) def. Maks Silagy (FSU) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles competition

#13 Adam Walton/Pat Harper (UT) def. Maks Silagy/Josh Karpenschif (FSU) 6-1 #21 Emile Hudd/Shunsuke Mitsui (UT) def. Loris Pourroy/Andreja Petrovic (FSU) 6-4 Johannus Monday/Mark Wallner (UT) vs. Alex Bulte/Youcef Rihane (FSU) 6-5, unfinished

An incredible season comes to a close. Thank you to everyone who supported us this season!



1️⃣ Pourroy 3-6, 5-7❌

2️⃣ Petrovic 4-6, 6-6

3️⃣ Arcila 4-6, 3-6❌

4️⃣ Rihane 2-6, 6-6

5️⃣ Dous-Karpenschif 6-4, 6-5

6️⃣ Silagy 3-6, 4-6❌



#28 FSU 0 | #6 UT 4#OneTribe #NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/GJ0d9NRtcr — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) May 14, 2022

——

The 35th-ranked Florida State Women’s Tennis Team put up a fight on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough as it fell to No. 16 Florida, 4-1, in the NCAA Second Round in Gainesville, Fla.

Senior Kianah Motosono finished undefeated in the No. 5 singles position this weekend, earning a 7-5, 6-1 win over UF’s Emma Shelton to establish FSU’s lone point in the match. She also won in the No. 5 spot on Saturday vs. FIU.

The Gators (21-6) got off to a quick start by winning the doubles point, but the Seminoles (15-11) held strong through most of their first singles sets before UF collectively got things going.

No. 3-ranked redshirt senior Petra Hule’s match vs. 12th-ranked Kessler McCartney went unfinished but was turning into quite the duel. McCartney won the first set, 7-5, but Hule was gaining momentum in the second frame which was tied at 4-4 before UF clinched the overall match.

Hule will participate in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Competition beginning May 23 in Champaign, Ill. With 202 career victories, she will have a chance to break the FSU all-time record of 206 held by Andrea Garcia.

Sophomore Anna Arkadianou will join Hule in the doubles format in Champaign.

Freshman Olympe Lancelot completed a momentum-building weekend, clinching Saturday’s first-round match. Her singles match on Sunday went unfinished but she held a 1-set lead over UF’s Sydney Berlin, winning the opening frame 6-3 and holding a 4-4 tie in the second set.

The Seminoles end a season in which they managed and battled injuries to make yet another NCAA Tournament and win a first-round match for the sixth consecutive time. Several underclassmen are expected to return to help make the Seminoles a contender once again next season.

This was a



We're so proud of our players #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/TNhScdNy5M — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) May 8, 2022

——

The Florida State swimming and diving teams celebrated the 2021-22 season by handing out annual awards recently.

Student-athletes selected a men’s and women’s winner in five categories:

Rookie of the Year: Edith Jernstedt/Arijus Pavlidi

Diver of the Year: Vivian Johnson/David Vargas

Hardest Worker: Emily Trieschmann/Brennan Hammond

Most Improved: Sydney Boals/Auben Nugent

Most Valuable: Nina Kucheran/Mason Herbet

Jernstedt qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 200 fly and swam personal bests in the 200 IM (1:59.03) and 100 fly (52.35) at the meet. She also helped the Noles set the school record in the 400 medley relay after placing seventh in the 200 fly (1:55.80) at the ACC Championships.

Pavlidi swam the second-fastest 200 back in school history at 1:41.23, challenging the school record that was set back in 2009 (1:41.11). He placed eighth at the ACC Championships (1:41.30).

Johnson qualified for the NCAA Zone B Championships in all three events and finished ninth on platform (239.70) 12th on 3-meter (287.40) at ACCs. Vargas competed in two ACC Championship finals, finishing fifth on 3-meter (373.00) and platform (363.65).

Trieschmann was a part of the ACC team where she swam on the 800 free relay and scored points in the 1650 free (16:53.00). Hammond set personal bests in the 100 fly (48.02) and 200 fly (1:46.41) at the Auburn First Chance Invite.

Boals came on strong at the end of the year, scoring points in all three of her individual races at the ACC Championships. Boals also clocked a split of 1:45.97 in the 800 free relay. Boals saw a 10-second time drop in the 500 free (4:51.51), a one-minute improvement in the mile, and a three-second drop in the 400 IM (4:19.38).

Nugent swam four personal bests at the Auburn Invite, seeing a near eight-second drop in the 400 IM (3:52.78).

A team captain, Kucheran qualified for her third NCAAs in all three races. She was a part of four school records, setting two individually. She took down the 200 IM (1:56.68) record that was set in 2014 and she lowered her own mark in the 200 breast (2:08.57). Kucheran placed fourth in the 100 breast (59.02) at ACCs.

Herbet qualified for his second NCAA Championships and swam career bests in the 100 back (45.66) and 200 back (1:44.06) at the meet and was a part of four relays. He placed seventh in the 100 back at the ACC Championships and helped the Noles win bronze in the 200 medley relay behind a school record.

The coaches also cast their votes for the Coaches’ Award winners, which were seniors Rebecca Moynihan and Izaak Bastian.

Moynihan helped the Noles set three relay FSU records and she also anchored the 200 medley relay to bronze at the ACC Championships. Bastian competed at the NCAA Championships as a relay swimmer and helped the Noles win ACC bronze in the 200 medley relay behind an FSU record.

Both swimmers were named to the All-ACC Academic Team and Bastian was tabbed as an ACC Postgraduate Scholar.

The team also selected its captains for the 2022-23 season. Madeleine McDonald, Aryanna Fernandes and Sydney VanOvermeiren will lead the women’s team, while Florida natives Herbet, Blake Moran and Cameron Taddonio will be in charge of the men.

——