FSU softball: Sandercock, Edenfield named national award finalists

Florida State Seminoles softball athletes Kathryn Sandercock and Michaela Edenfield have both been tabbed as two of the best players in college softball. The redshirt junior and freshman find themselves on the USA Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year lists, respectively.

Kathryn Sandercock has been named as a 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year top 25 finalist. Through 50 games, Sandercock has a 1.49 ERA and has walked 22 and struck out 128 batters. She has started 19 games and made 35 appearances, surrendering 104 hits, 36 runs, and 11 home runs. Sandercock has seen the circle for 155.1 innings this season.

Sandercock combined for a no-hitter, with Emma Wilson, against UCF on February 20th. Against Georgia Tech, she broke her career strikeout record, with 10 Yellowjackets going down on the K.

Full top 25 Player of the Year Candidates

Michaela Edenfield has been named as a 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year top 25 finalist. Edenfield has has a .292 batting average through her 50 starts on the season. In 130 plate appearances, she has recorded 32 runs, 38 hits, 4 doubles, 16 home runs, 48 RBI and 31 walks. Edenfield has a on base percentage of .430 and is slugging a team leading .692.

Against Troy, Edenfield recorded the best game of her career. Going against the Trojans, she tallied 3 hits, 3 runs scored and 5 RBI. Defensively, against Boston College on March 30th, she recorded 12 putouts.

Edenfield has burst on the national scene for her power that has given her the Area 51 nickname.

The freshman of the year award will be cut down to 10 players on the 26th of May. On May 31st the winner will be announced.

Full Top 25 Freshman of the Year Candidates