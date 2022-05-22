Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Men’s & Women’s golf, track & field, beach volleyball, news

Just in case you missed last week's ‘TN Triple S’ here is the link: Sunday Seminoles Summary: Track & field, beach volleyball, tennis, golf, swimming & diving, news.

————

It’s been a slow week in Tally, where many of the Seminole men’s and women’s sports have ended their seasons for Florida State athletics.

While the #2 FSU softball Seminoles are hosting the Tallahassee Regionals, where they no-hit and walked-off against Howard in their first game, where they were run ruled(?) against the University of South Florida to advance to regional finals in their second game, and where Danielle Watson was being drafted to Women’s Professional Fastpitch, the FSU Baseball team was being swept by University of North Carolina.

Here are some of the headlines from the few other Seminoles sports still in action and in the news — all summaries are courtesy FSU Sports Info:

Men’s Golf Clinches Spot in NCAA Championship

A two-round flourish over the last two days allowed Florida State Men’s Golf to cruise into the NCAA Championship, finishing second at 8-under (297-279-280) at the NCAA Men’s Golf Regional held at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The Top 5 finish means the Seminoles will participate in their 27th NCAA Championship and their second in as many years beginning next Friday, May 27, at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Adding to the heavy dose of good news is sophomore Brett Roberts shooting an overall score of 7-under (74-68-67) to win the NCAA Palm Beach Regional title amongst 80 competitors. Roberts becomes the fourth Seminole to win an NCAA Regional and the first since Drew Kittleson won the NCAA Central Regional on May 22, 2010.

The victory for Roberts marks his first as a Seminole.

@_Brett_Roberts the Palm Beach Regional at 7-under on @PGANatl



The fourth Seminole to win a regional title.

The first Seminole to win one since @DrewKittleson in 2010.



#OneTribe

“This was a true team effort this week,” FSU Head Coach Trey Jones said after helping the Seminoles to their 10th NCAA Championship under his watch. “I’m really comfortable going out there knowing we have five guys, and then our sixth guy in Patrick McCann, who we can call on at any point in time.”

After recording the lowest team score in the second round, FSU almost accomplished the same feat in Wednesday’s final round. The Seminoles combined to shoot 8-under on the day as Roberts took command with a 5-under 67 on Wednesday. The Coral Springs, Fla., native delivered five birdies and an eagle, which came on the par-5, 545-yard 10th hole.

The par-5 10th hole was kind to the Seminoles. FSU registered nine birdies and an eagle in 10 of its last 11 trips to the 10th hole.

Roberts’ round was punctuated by a final birdie on the 18th hole, another par-5 that he took advantage of to help give him a two-stroke cushion.

Roberts joins Kittleson as well as Christian Raynor (1995 East Regional) and David Beck (1989 East Regional) among Seminoles whom have won NCAA Regionals.

Over the last two rounds, the Seminoles combined to shoot 17-under to pull out from eighth place to a runner-up spot on a very difficult course. Senior transfer Dan Bradbury earned a Top 10 finish in eighth, shooting 2-under overall (77-67-70).

The Wakefield, England, native was strong once again in his final round, scoring three straight birdies early in the round to set the tone for another big day.

“When you look at things – Dan (Bradbury) coming off an emergency appendectomy during the ACC Championship, and who had not played tournament golf in over five weeks…The way he played really was impressive.”

Redshirt sophomore Cole Anderson got the job done this week, tying for 19th at 3-over (73-71-75). Anderson recorded three birdies in his final round and provided the Seminoles a vital boost as one of three to finish in the Top 20.

“Cole Anderson is playing as well as anyone in the country. Just a couple big holes or Cole would have had a chance to win this golf tournament.”

Sophomore Frederik Kjettrup had an eagle in his final round on the par-5, 538-yard third hole and placed 27th at 5-over (75-73-73). Senior Michael Sakane produced his best round of the regional on Wednesday, tying for 32nd at 8-over and shooting a 70.

The Seminoles walloped the par-5 holes all week, combining to shoot 35-under with an average score of 4.42. Roberts shot 10-under in par-5 scoring, tied for the third-lowest in the field.

Vanderbilt won the tournament title after shooting 20-under. Behind FSU and advancing in the Top 5 were Florida (-2), USF (+12) and College of Charleston (+14).

———

To advance after Sunday's round the Seminoles need to finish in the top 15. To advance to match play, the Seminoles must be in the top eight after Monday's round. #NCAAGolf

W. Golf In 7th After Two Rounds Of NCAA Championship

Sophomore Charlotte Heath is in a tie for 11th place in the individual standings, and the No. 10 ranked Florida State Women’s Golf Team is in seventh place in the team standings after two rounds of the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships at the Grayhawk Golf Club. The Seminoles enter Sunday’s third round 12 strokes within the cut line of advancing to Monday’s fourth and final round of stroke play.

Following Sunday’s third round of stroke play, the field of 24 teams will be cut to 15 for a fourth and final round of stroke play on Monday. The field will then be cut to eight for three rounds of match play, with the match play winner earning the National Championship on Wednesday.

No. 1 ranked Stanford continued its hold on first place in the team standings with a 581 total for the first 36 of 72 holes played. Oregon, who finished as the only team with a score of par or better (even par 288), is in second place, just four strokes behind the Cardinal. Auburn, UCLA and LSU round out the top five in the team standings. Rose Zhang, the only player who has carded below par scores in both of the first two rounds, is the individual leader with a two-round total of 6 under par 138.

Florida State, which counted three of its four counting scores at 73, finished with a team score of 7 over par 295 in the second round. The Seminoles improved their team score by one stroke from their first round total of 296.

“We played another solid round of consistent golf,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “Any day you can improve on a course like this is a good day, and we did certainly improve today. All the girls did a good job of taking what the course gave them. There were a few unforced errors, but we played through them pretty well. Overall, I thought they played another solid round.”

Heath, who has a two-round total of 145, carded a 1 over par score of 73 in Saturday’s second round. She earned two birdies – one on each side of the course – and as never more than two strokes over par during the round. Heath was 1 stroke under par over her final five holes of the round to finish with her second consecutive score of 73 or better. She carded a 72 in Friday’s first round.

“I think it’s a great (course) design,” said Heath. “The course is quite tight which suits me. Strategy is important as I think placement into holes and on greens is key. Our coaches have helped me gain clarity on targets.”

The round of the day was carded by junior Elle Johnson, who finished with a team-high five birdies and a 1 over par score of 73. Her score of 73 was an 11 stroke improvement from her individual score of Friday and was the best stroke improvement from the first to the second round of the championship.

“I was just having fun,” said Johnson. “I let go of my fears; I felt calm today. I didn’t feel that much pressure today; I took that off of myself. I tend to play badly when I put too much pressure on myself. When I let go and have fun, I tend to play better.”

Senior All-American Beatrice Wallin also finished with a 1 over par score of 73. She has a two-day total of 148 and is in a tie for 29th place in the individual standings.

Florida State will play with Arizona State and Southern California in the third round. Johnson leads the Seminoles off from hole No. 1 at 10:25 ET.

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship/May 20-25, 2022

Grayhawk Golf Club/Scottsdale, Ariz./Par 72

7/24.-Florida State, 591

T11.-Charlotte Heath, 145

T29.-Beatrice Wallin, 148

T56.-Alice Hodge, 151

T94.-Cecile Finne-Ipsen, 155

T109.-Elle Johnson, 157

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship/May 20-25, 2022

Grayhawk Golf Club/Scottsdale, Ariz./Par 72

1.-Stanford, 581

2.-Oregon, 585

T3.-Auburn, 586

T3.-UCLA, 586

5.-LSU, 587

6.-Texas A&M, 589

7.-Florida State, 591

More sights from the Seminoles and their second round on the course at the #NCAAGolf Championships.

The Florida State track and field team will send 35 total athletes (19 men; 16 women) to the NCAA East Preliminaries in Bloomington, Ind., on May 25-28. The Noles will also send the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams along with the women’s 4x100m relay team. The top 48 athletes from each event qualified for NCAA East Preliminary along with the top 24 relay teams. The top 12 athletes in each event from each region will qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore. on June 8-11.

“We are really excited for all of our athletes who will be competing in Bloomington next week. We had several athletes who were on the bubble that made it into the field. I’m excited to see what we can do on a national stage in the coming weeks,” Head Coach Bob Braman said.

The Noles will have plenty of depth going into these championships. On the men’s side, the Noles have three different events, (100m Dash, 400m Dash and Long Jump) where the Noles will have three representatives in each of those events. Highlighting the men are Trey Cunningham (110m Hurdles) and Adriaan Wildschutt (5000m Run; 10,000m Run). Both have the top time in their respective events, with Cunningham clocking a 13:10 at UNF Invitational, and Wildschutt running a 27:38.54 in the 10,000m run. Wildschutt also has the seventh-fastest time in the region in the 5000m run at 13:28.03 just behind teammate Ahmed Muhumed (13:26.11) who has the fourth-best time in the region.

On the women’s side, the Noles will be led by Lauren Ryan, Maudie Skyring and Edidiong Odiong. Ryan is entered in both the 5000m run (15:30.00) and the 10,000m run (32:56.53). She has the top mark in the region in the 10,000m run and the third-best region time in the 5000m run. Skyring has the second-best time in the 1500m run with a time of 4:09.83.

Coming off her ACC Championship MVP award, Odiong is seeded fourth in the 100m dash (11.05) and fifth in the 200m dash (22.64). She will also be a member of the women’s 4x100m relay team that is seeded third (43.16).

The four-day event will begin on May 25 with the men competing before the women take the stage on May 26.

For updates and exclusive content, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Track), Instagram (fsu_track) and Facebook (Florida State Track and Field).

Men’s Qualifiers

Jo’Vaughn Martin (100m Dash, 4x100m Relay)

Don’dre Swint (100m Dash, 4x100m Relay)

Taylor Banks (100m Dash, 4x100m Relay)

Amir Willis (200m, Dash, 4x100m Relay)

DaeQwan Butler (400m Dash, 4x400m Relay)

Sean Watkins Jr. (400m Dash, 4x400m Relay)

Alex Collier (400m Dash, 4x100m Relay, 4x400m Relay)

Samuel Field (1500m Run)

Ahmed Muhumed (5000m Run)

Adriaan Wildschutt (5000m Run, 10,000m Run)

Caleb Pottorff (10,000m Run)

Silas Griffith (10,000m Run)

Trey Cunningham (110m Hurdles)

James Rivera (400m Hurdles, 4x400m Relay)

Matthew Owens (3000m Steeplechase)

Isaac Grimes (Long Jump)

Jeremiah Davis (Long Jump, Triple Jump)

Jacore Irving (Long Jump, Triple Jump)

Milton Ingraham (Discus)

Women’s Qualifier

Edidiong Odiong (100m Dash, 200m Dash, 4x100m Relay)

Ka’Tia Seymour (100m Dash, 200m Dash, 4x100m Relay)

Ashley Seymour (100m Dash, 4x100m Relay)

Ruby Stauber (800m Run)

Maudie Skyring (1500m Run)

Jen Lima (1500m Run)

Lauren Ryan (5000m Run, 10,000m Run)

Alyson Churchill (5000m Run)

Amanda Beach (5000m Run, 10,000m Run)

Rebecca Clark (10,000m Run)

Erin Phelps (10,000m Run)

Ava Klein (400m Hurdles)

Amani Heaven (Shot Put, Discus)

Megan Cook (Hammer)

Sara Zabarino (Javelin)

Kelechi Nwanaga (Javelin)

———

Madison Fitzpatrick was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team Thursday. The Senior was named the CCSA Scholar-Athlete of the Year earlier this season.

Fitzpatrick is the third Seminole to earn CCSA Scholar-Athlete of the Year, following Molly McBain in 2021 and Macy Jerger in 2017-19.

Fitzpatrick has a 3.977 GPA while pursuing her master’s degree in Media Communication Studies. She was 32-9 this season with 21 wins on court two and 11 wins on court three. She ranks in a tie for 15th at FSU in all-time wins with 90 and ranks third all-time in wins as a pair with Alaina Chacon (58 wins).

Fitzpatrick was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team earlier this month as she went 6-1 at the NCAA Tournament with Chacon. The two helped lead the Seminoles to a national runner-up finish.