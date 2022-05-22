Seminoles season ends in back-to-back losses to Mississippi State

Florida State Seminoles softball, after starting off the Tallahassee Regional 2-0, fell in back-to-back games to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the title game, ending its season with 4-0 and 4-3 losses.

It’s the first time since 2012 that head coach Lonni Alameda’s squad will not be advancing to the Super Regionals stage of the NCAA Tournament.

The Seminoles struggled to find their footing in game one of the final, with the bats falling to produce a run — just the second time this season that FSU was shutout, the other being a 2-0 loss to Boston College in March.

Game two saw the Seminoles come out swinging, asserting themselves early with a 2-run bomb by Sydney Sherill and widening the gap again off a Kaley Mudge RBI in the second.

Through two innings Mudge has now doubled and tripled helping the Noles to a 3-1 lead! #OneTribe



: ESPNU pic.twitter.com/YtSctLvDD4 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 22, 2022

That was the last time the Seminoles would register a run — MSU managed to keep FSU off the scoreboard for the rest of the matchup, with the Bulldogs securing the winning runs in the fifth inning.

Via FSU Sports Info: