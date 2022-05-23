An all-time great season in Tallahassee is over.

After an incredible run through their season punctuated by an ACC Tournament championship title, the Florida State softball team saw their season swiftly ended with back-to-back losses to Mississippi State in the Tallahassee Regional championship.

The Seminoles romped through their first two games posting consecutive 8-0 run-rule victories and found themselves in the driver’s seat heading into Sunday.

So what happened?

Gwyn Rhodes joins host Brian Pellerin on this week’s Seminole Wrap podcast to breakdown what went wrong, the emotional press conference that followed and what’s ahead for the program for years to come and the rest of the NCAA Tournament this year.

