Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Men’s & Women’s track & field, golf, tennis, beach volleyball, other sports news

———

The FSU Track and Field teams and Men’s Golf are still competing while most of the Seminole men’s and women’s sports have ended their seasons for Florida State athletics.

The FSU softball team made an early exit in back-to-back losses to Mississippi State and their season has ended prematurely.

The FSU Baseball team made a late surge but couldn’t do enough to keep from being eliminated by Notre Dame in the ACC tournament and are now awaiting their fate in the NCAA Tournament, but the last six games have been very damaging to their standing.

Here are some of the headlines from the few other Seminoles sports that are still in action and in the news — all summaries are courtesy FSU Sports Info:

———

Eight Noles and Two Relay Teams Advance to NCAA Championships

The Florida State men’s track and field team put together some phenomenal performances on their final day of competition at the NCAA East Preliminary in Bloomington, Ind. A total of eight Noles and two relay teams will be headed to Eugene, Ore. for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Showed up and did our thing #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ZWMaik199J — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) May 28, 2022

“I was really pleased with our performances today,” said Head Coach Bob Braman. “The 4x100m relay got us off to a great start with a really good time on a wet track on a cold night, and we had some guys gut it out to punch their ticket to nationals. We have set ourselves up really well to compete for a title in Eugene.”

The 4x100m relay started the night off with a bang as Taylor Banks, Amir Willis, Don’dre Swint and Jo’Vaughn Martin combined to run 38.51 on a cold and wet night. That time is No. 2 in the NCAA this season, was a meet record and also put the group No. 2 of FSU’s all-time list.

38.51



The fastest 4x100m relay team coming out of regionals. (They're the ones out in front in Lane 6 )#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/El7CW2OfXi — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) May 28, 2022

Trey Cunningham put together one of the most special performances in 110m hurdle history. Cunningham reclaimed the fastest time in the world with a new personal best 13.07 into 1.5m/s headwind. According to the USTFCCCA, only five athletes in world history have run the 110m hurdles faster into a headwind, and Cunningham’s time was the third-fastest in world history into a headwind of 1.5m/s or stronger. Cunningham now has the fifth-fastest time in NCAA history.

Just to clear up any confusion...This is Trey's 13.07 (-1.5) #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/6nevNVmBUi — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) May 28, 2022

In the triple jump, Jeremiah Davis and Jacore Irving solidified their spots at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Davis jumped 15.99m while Irving posted a season-best mark of 15.84m.

In the 100m dash, Banks and Martin ran 10.17 and 10.18, respectively to move on to the semifinals in Eugene in the event.

The Noles ended the night with the 5000m run and the 4x400m relay and will have representatives at Hayward Field in both events. Adriaan Wildschutt (13:39.33) finished fifth overall, and Ahmed Muhumed (13:44.42) finished 12th to become the first pair in school history to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 5000m run.

In the 4x400m relay, Sean Watkins Jr., Willis, James Rivera and DaeQwan Butler combined to run 3:05.33 to finish third in their heat and secure and automatic spot into the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Odiong, Heaven and 4x100m Relay Punch Tickets to Eugene on Final Day of Competition

Amani Heaven, Edidiong Odiong and the women’s 4x100m relay each punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships on the final day of competition of the NCAA East Preliminary in Bloomington, Ind.

After missing a ticket to the NCAA Championships by just 0.16m in the shot put on Wednesday, Heaven bounced back in the discus with a mark of 52.78m. Heaven was in the second of three flights and held on for a ninth-place finish en route to her first-ever NCAA Outdoor Championship appearance.

The women’s 4x100m relay of Odiong, Savy’on Toombs, Ka’Tia Seymour and Ashley Seymour continue to scorch the track with a time of 43.46, the sixth-best time of the day.

Odiong continued her dominant season in the 100m and 200m dashes. Odiong advanced to Eugene in both events with times of 11.25 and 22.72, respectively. This is the first time Odiong has advanced to the NCAA Outdoor Championships as an individual. Odiong was a member of the 4x100m relay team that finished fifth in the nation last season.

In total, the Noles will have 17 total entries (13 men’s entries, 4 women’s entries) at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., June 8-11.

The Queen



Blessing is headed to Eugene in the 100, 200 and 4x100 #onetribe pic.twitter.com/pv4SiLNXlb — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) May 29, 2022

AMANI HEAVEN IS GOING TO EUGENE‼️‼️‼️‼️



She finished ninth with a mark of 52.78m to punch her ticket #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/TKuuNwx1dI — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) May 28, 2022

4x100m Relay ➡️ Nationals



They go 43.46 to solidify their spot in the semifinals #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/UM0v21NzRi — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) May 28, 2022

———

Men’s Golf at 20th in Second Round of NCAAs

No. 18 Florida State continued to fight hard despite a challenging day in the second round of the NCAA Championship, moving to 20th place after shooting 20-over par for the day. The Seminoles are six strokes out of 15th place moving into round three, having to be one of the top 15 teams in order to advance to the final round of stroke play on Monday.

Cole Anderson once again led the team with his low score of a 2-over par 72. He is 3-over for the tournament and tied for 18th.

The No.1 team in the nation, Oklahoma, was one of only two teams to shoot under par in the entirety of the tournament thus far, shooting a 5-under par 275 to take the lead by two over Vanderbilt.

Anderson started off his round with seven straight pars, only bogeying No. 8 on the front-nine to finish his first nine holes at 1-over par. He was off to a great start on his back-nine, continuing his 1-under streak after two birdies on holes 11 & 15, but ended with bogeying his last two holes.

Dan Bradbury carded a 5-over par 75 to close out round two of stroke play. After a rough start on the front-nine, he captured a birdie on No. 4 and had a great recovery on the turn. His improved performance on the back-nine resulted in two birdies on holes 10 & 17, allowing him to shoot even-par on the back. Bradbury is currently T65 and persevered throughout the day.

Brett Roberts tied his round one score, shooting a 6 -over par 76 for the day. His round was once again off to a great start with a birdie early on at hole No. 2.

No. 18 has proven to be one of the toughest holes on the golf course in round two, averaging a +0.66 relative to par, with four out of five Seminoles either bogeying or double-bogeying the final hole.

Michael Sakane and Frederik Kjettrup each carded a pair of 7-over 77s for round two.

Sakane was the only Seminole to beat the 520-yard par 4 No. 18 and finish off his round with a solid par.

Florida State averaged a -2 (4.90) score on par 5’s and totaled 113 pars for the tournament, keeping them near the top for team stats. Bradbury, Sakane, and Anderson have all been shooting under par on par 5s, with Bradbury averaging -2 (4.50) and Sakane and Anderson averaging -1 (4.75).

The Seminoles will return Sunday for the third round of stroke play for all thirty teams. The teams that finish in the top 15 on Sunday will advance for a final round of stroke play on Monday.

Patrick McCann will start off round three for Florida State with tee times beginning at 2:42 p.m. ET/ 11:42 a.m. MT.

The status heading into today’s third round of stroke play.



There’s work to be done, but we’re a capable bunch #NCAAGolf | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Ftgs1NYztA — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 29, 2022

———

Florida State golfers Amelia Williamson (Second-Team) and Charlotte Heath (Honorable Mention) were named All-Americans for the 2022 season as selected by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. Coupled with the prior announcement of Beatrice Wallin earning All-America First-Team honors, three Seminoles have earned All-American honors in the same year for the first time in school history.

The selections of Wallin, Williamson and Heath marks the seventh consecutive season at least one Seminole under Head Coach Amy Bond has earned All-American honors. The consecutive years streak began when Matilda Castren earned All-America Honorable Mention honors following the 2015-16 season. The trio of selections also marks the first time in school history that multiple Seminoles have earned All-America honors in the same season as named by the WGCA.

Florida State’s three All-America selections are tied for second in the nation for the most selections. The Seminoles finished tied with National Champion Stanford and ranked behind only national runner-up Oregon, who totaled four selections. The Seminoles led the ACC with the most selections, were one of only two conference teams with multiple selections and one of four ACC teams with at least one pick.

“I’m thrilled for Bea, Amelia and Charlotte, and for our program to have three players earn All-American honors in the same season,” said Bond. “More than anything, having three players earn All-American honors in the same year says everything about the hard work our players put in to earn this honor. I’m also happy for our coaches – Robert Duck and Justin Fetcho – because I know how hard they have worked, and the countless number of hours they have worked to put our players and our program in position a to be celebrated on a national level.”

“We are continuing to grow in our success as a golf program as having a player named an All American in each of the last seven years has shown. We never want to take anything for granted, so this is exceptional. Each player works hard every single day and has earned this honor.”

Florida State finished in a tie for fifth place in the final standings at the NCAA Championship Finals as the Seminoles earned the highest national finish in school history. The Seminoles also won the NCAA Tallahassee Regional championship (the second consecutive regional title for the program), finished as the ACC runners-up, and won the team title at the Barbara Nicklaus Classic in October.

Williamson, who earned All-American honors for the first time in her career, enjoyed the best year as a Seminole with a career-low 72.04 stroke average. She earned All-ACC honors for the first time in her career, gained her first career individual win at the Florida State Match Up in February. She totaled a career-high seven top-10 finishes, including a tied for ninth place finish in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championship at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

“I feel very blessed to have received all American honors and am excited to see my hard work paying off,” said Williamson. “I hope to achieve the same next year in my fifth season as a Seminole.”

Williamson, who earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University in Sport Management on April 30, 2022, will play in both the Curtis and Arnold Palmer Cup Championships this summer before returning to school for her fifth and final season of collegiate golf in the fall.

“Amelia had a great year capped with a victory at home at the Florida State Match Up,” said Bond. “She had her most consistent season yet and played some tremendous golf. Congratulations to her on being named a WGCA Second Team All American. It’s a well-deserved honor and is a credit to her hard work every day.

Heath earned All-American Honorable Mention honors for the second consecutive season. She finished her sophomore year with a 72.90 stroke average and five top-10 finishes. Heath finished in a season-best fourth place at the Moon Invitational to begin the spring and earned her second consecutive top-10 finish in the ACC Championships.

“I’m really happy to earn All-American honors,” said Heath. “It’s even better that I have two other teammates who achieved All-American.”

Heath won each of her five match play events in the ACC (3-0) and NCAA Championships (1-0) and was 5-2 in match play during her sophomore year. She will play alongside Williamson in the Curtis Cup in June of 2022.

“Charlotte had a great year for us,” said Bond. “She was clutch in tournaments down the stretch this spring and was a rock star in match play during the NCAA Championships. Congratulations to her on being named a WGCA Honorable Mention All American.”

2022 WGCA First Team All-Americans

Beatrice Wallin, Senior, Florida State University

2022 WGCA Honorable Mention All-Americans

Charlotte Heath, Sophomore, Florida State University

Florida State All-Americans

Nadia Ste-Marie, First-Team, 1988-89

Karen Stupples, Second-Team 1994-95

Kristin Tamulis, Honorable Mention, 2002-03

Caroline Westrup, First-Team, 2005-06

Caroline Westrup, First-Team, 2006-07

Caroline Westrup, Second-Team, 2007-08

Maria Salinas, Honorable Mention, 2011-12

Matilda Castren, Second-Team, 2013-14

Matilda Castren, Honorable Mention, 2015-16

Morgane Metraux, Honorable Mention, 2016-17

Morgane Metraux, Honorable Mention, 2017-18

Frida Kinhult, First-Team, 2018-19

Beatrice Wallin, Honorable Mention, 2019-20

Beatrice Wallin, First-Team, 2020-21

Beatrice Wallin, First-Team, 2021-22

Amelia Williamson, Second-Team, 2022-22

Charlotte Heath, Honorable Mention, 2021-22

———

Florida State beach volleyball announced the addition of transfer Paige Kalkhoff from FIU.

In her two seasons at FIU Kalkhoff went 49-13. In 2022 she finished the season with a 24-8 record with all of her wins on court one. She earned wins over No. 4 LMU, No. 5 LSU, No. 10 FIU and two wins over No. 19 Stetson. Kalkhoff was named First Team All-Conference USA and an AVCA Second Team All-American.

During her first season at FIU, she went 25-5 with a 13-0 record on court four, 7-2 on court three and a 5-1 on court two. She earned ranked wins over No. 3 Florida State, No. 11 Stetson, No. 12 FAU, No. 14 South Carolina and No. 20 Florida Gulf Coast. She was named to the CCSA All-Freshman Team.

Kalkhoff will join a Seminole team that finished as national runners-up. Florida State finished the 2022 season with a 33-1 record. The Noles also won their sixth straight CCSA Championship.

We have quite a few Seminoles in the main draw of the @avpbeach New Orleans Open!



Good luck to @katiehorton05, Brook Bauer and @MacyJerger on the women's side and @NicklucenaFSU on the men's side!#OneTribehttps://t.co/igAg4WRhD4 pic.twitter.com/0kNuZYiUck — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) May 27, 2022

———

Izaak Bastian was named to the 2021-22 Academic All-District Men’s At-Large Team for the second time in his career, which is selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America). The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in competition and in the classroom.

“Izaak exemplifies the epitome of a student-athlete,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “He was an incredible leader, and he did so much for this program. He is going to move on and do incredible things and I am just so proud of the career he had.”

Bastian was one of 10 student-athletes from three different sports selected from district four, which includes schools from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico, and South Carolina.

Bastian graduated in April earning his bachelor’s degree. He was named to the All-ACC Academic Team for the fourth time in his career. He was also awarded the ACC Postgraduate Scholarship, as he plans to continue his studies in athletic training. He has also been named a CSCAA Scholar All-American three times.

In his senior season, Bastian helped the Noles set the school record in the 200 medley relay, helping the team win bronze at the 2022 ACC Championships. He went on to compete in the medley relays at the NCAA Championships and was named the Coaches’ Award winner at the end of the season banquet.

Bastian is a three-time FSU record holder, including owning the marks in the 100 breast (51.84) and 200 breast (1:53.81). He is a five-time ACC medalist, two-time All-American, and two-time honorable mention.

———

Petra Hule and Anna Arkadianou of Florida State Women’s Tennis bowed out of the NCAA Doubles Championship on Tuesday night, falling to Janice Tjen and Savannah Broadus of Pepperdine, 2-6, 3-6, in Champaign, Ill.

The duo faced a tough group in the Pepperdine pair. Tjen/Broadus created several unforced errors by the Seminoles, who gained some momentum toward the end of the second set by winning two games in a row before eventually falling.

Hule/Arkadianou finish the spring season 10-8 overall, exiting in the round of 32.

Hule finishes her FSU career with 202 career wins in singles and doubles play combined, including a record-tying 106 wins in doubles play.

Arkadianou, just a sophomore, has a chance to anchor next year’s team as she gained valuable experience on FSU’s No. 1 doubles tandem while being a No. 2/3 player in singles play.

Loris Pourroy, the nation’s No. 51-ranked singles player, competed in the NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Championship on Monday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois. He dropped a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 decision in three sets to No. 11 Hamish Stewart from the University of Georgia.

“Loris played a guy that he’s played a couple times and battled hard today,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “It’s a tough loss, but Loris has had a great year and has a lot to be proud of playing court one on the team, making the NCAA Tournament and lots of accolades and more to come.”

It was a rematch of the second round of the team NCAA Tournament when Pourroy and Stewart competed on court one for their respective schools.

Pourroy dropped the first set Monday but battled back to win the second. He and Stewart were on-serve for the first nine games, placing Pourroy in the lead 5-4. He earned a break to claim the second set and force a deciding third set.

The third set was also even as the two were tied 5-5, but Stewart won the next two games to advance to the second round.

This was Pourroy’s first appearance in the NCAA Singles Championship. The sophomore has been ranked since February 23, reaching as high as No. 44. Pourroy led the Seminoles in singles wins this season with 15, including six wins over ranked singles opponents.

Finishing the season on a high! The Noles rise 6️⃣ spots in the rankings to #22, the highest final team ranking for FSU since 2018! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/71bkGzQhTO — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) May 25, 2022

Florida State Women’s Basketball will take on UConn at the ninth annual Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase, announced on Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The matchup takes place on Dec. 18 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Iowa State of the Big 12 Conference will also face Villanova of the BIG EAST in the event.

“This is a must-see event for basketball fans. These are four of the most exciting teams to watch in women’s college basketball today,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “We can’t wait to return to beautiful Mohegan Sun to showcase these talented teams, and we welcome Invesco QQQ as the title sponsor to this annual women’s showcase.”

Florida State last played in the event at the Mohegan Sun on Dec. 22, 2019, when former All-American Kiah Gillespie delivered a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 79-69 win over No. 24 Michigan.

FSU Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff also has familiarity with playing at Mohegan Sun Arena, as she spent a portion of her WNBA career with the Connecticut Sun.

“Florida State University is excited to once again compete in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. We had the pleasure of playing at the Mohegan Sun just a few years ago and it was a great experience for our student-athletes and staff. We look forward to returning this season,” Wyckoff said.

The Invesco QQQ Women’s Showcase is one event in the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events, which continues to grow in an effort to celebrate the game outside the museum walls. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to continue its relationship with LEARFIELD for sponsorship representation of its portfolio of collegiate events.

Florida State will begin the 2022-23 season as one of eight programs whom have made the NCAA Tournament in each of the last nine seasons. The Seminoles join only Louisville and Notre Dame as programs in the ACC whom have made the NCAA postseason in 16 of the last 17 seasons.