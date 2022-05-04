No. 3 ‘Noles walk off No. 11 Florida

For the second time this season, the Florida State Seminoles squared off against the Florida Gators.

After taking the first game in Gainesville last month, the ‘Noles looked to secure their second win of the year against their rivals, something that hasn’t been done since 2006.

The pitching matchup saw Kathryn Sandercock go against Elizabeth Hightower for Florida. Both pitchers kept the game scoreless after the 1st inning and heading into the 2nd. Sandercock secured the first out in the top of the 2nd inning, but a single by Sam Roe put a runner on the basepaths. Another single and hit by pitch loaded the bases full of Gators with one out. Avery Goelz took the first pitch and grounded out to second base, bringing in a run. Sandercock got the last out of the inning, sending her team to the dugout down 1-0.

The Gators kept their lead heading into the bottom of the 3rd inning. Hightower secured the first two outs, before giving up a single to Kaley Mudge. Two outs and a runner on base brought up Sydney Sherrill, who doubled into left centerfield, and the speed of Mudge allowed her to score from first. A strike out left Sherrill on base, but the ‘Noles tied up the game at 1-1. The RBI by Sherrill counted as her 200th career RBI, putting her into third place all time at FSU.

Both teams got runners on, but left them stranded as the 1-1 tie stayed in place going into the bottom of the 7th. Hightower set to face off with 7th Seminole in the lineup, Jahni Kerr. After seeing two balls, Kerr took a pitch that was left in the zone and drove it out of the park. The homerun from Kerr ended the game, giving the ‘Noles the 2-1 win over the Gators.

Box Score

Up Next

FSU will close out the regular season in Raleigh against N.C. State

Friday- 6 p.m. ACCNX

Saturday- 1 p.m. ACCNX

Sunday- 12 p.m. ACCN