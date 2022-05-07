No. 3 Noles take first game from NC State

The Florida State Seminoles looked to close out regular season play this weekend at NC State. Emma Wilson got the start on the road against Maddie McPherson for the Wolfpack.

After a lead off double from Kaley Mudge she was left on base in the top of the 1st inning. In the bottom of the inning, Emma Wilson walked the first batter she faced. A fly out put an out on the board with a runner on base. A wild pitch and another walk put the Pack on the corners, still with one out. Wilson rolled a ground ball that Devyn Flaherty and Josie Muffley combined on to turn the double play to end the threat.

Just the best defense in the country going to work! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/Q38O1k3PsP — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 6, 2022

In the second inning, after an out and a single, Emma Wilson exited the circle and Danielle Watson entered in relief. Watson kept the runner at second with back to back strikeouts to end the inning.

.@Daniellew_131 enters and strikes out the first two batters she faces! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/Fw5mUUE4Dd — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 6, 2022

No score for either side heading into the 4th inning, where Sydney Sherrill led off with a hard liner into the glove of the left fielder. A single by Kalei Harding and a walk to Mack Leonard put two runners on for Devyn Flaherty. A single by Flaherty allowed Harding to score from second, breaking the tie and putting the Seminoles in front 1-0.

Watson provided another scoreless frame in the 4th, giving way to the top of the 5th. With McPherson still on to face Hallie Wacaser, she got the strikeout to begin the inning. Chloe Culp was called off the bench to be the pinch hitter for Muffley, and she reached with a single. Mudge stepped in the box and down 0-2, she took a pitch that cleared the scoreboard in right field for a 2 run shot.

In the top of the 6th, the game entered a rain delay that pushed it to resume on Saturday. When the game started up again, Jahni Kerr reached on a single with two outs. McPherson got the strikeout to end the top half of the 6th. Watson continued to work heading into the bottom of the 7th. With two outs for the Wolfpack, Brittany Jackson hit a solo shot to get her team on the board. Two more walks put runners on base, but Watson got out of the jam with a fly out to end the game. FSU won with a score of 3-1.

Box Score

Up Next

Due to rain on Saturday, Game 2 will conclude 30 minutes after Game 3, which is set to start at 12 p.m.

Game 3: ACCN

Game 2: ACCNX