It’s a busy weekend in Florida State athletics.

While FSU softball is looking to finish off its regular season with a series sweep and baseball is looking to log a conference series win as its own season wears down, a few other Seminoles sports are in NCAA Tournament action.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest — all summaries are courtesy FSU Sports Info:

The fifth-seed Florida State Seminoles (32-10) are headed to the semifinal match tomorrow for the first time since 2018 after a comeback in the elimination bracket.

Florida State was sent to the elimination bracket after a 3-1 loss to No. 1 USC. The Seminoles kept their season alive with a 3-1 win against sixth-seed LSU and a 3-0 sweep over fourth-seed LMU.

Florida State will take on UCLA at 12:30 PM EST today for the chance to compete in the championship at 4:00 PM EST.

No. 28 Florida State men’s tennis (18-10) beat No. 11 Georgia (18-8) 4-3 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.

“It was a great comeback, a great win for Florida State and for our program,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “Georgia is a tough place to play. They always have a great team, and this year was no exception to that, so it was a great win.”

Florida State advances to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009 after earning the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory over Georgia.

Florida State will travel to the Knoxville Super Regional and face Tennessee in the third round of the NCAA Tournament next weekend. More information on the match date and time will be determined at the conclusion of all second-round matches.

Freshman Olympe Lancelot’s three-set victory over FIU’s Ines Bekrar clinched the Florida State Women’s Tennis Team’s hard-fought 4-2 win over the 42nd-ranked Panthers on Saturday afternoon at the NCAA First Round in Gainesville, Fla.

A double fault by Bekrar ended the match as the Seminoles (15-10) had to work feverishly to get past a talented and tough Panthers (17-5) squad. FSU will face either regional host Florida or South Alabama on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET for the right to head to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the second straight season.

“We found four points today, and once again, it did not come easy; it hasn’t all year,” FSU Head Coach Jen Hyde said. “The conditions were very challenging, with some gusty and swirling winds, but we managed that challenge very well today.

“Big kudos to our freshie Olympe for taking advantage of the opportunity to finish and get a clinch in the postseason,” Hyde added. “She was poised under pressure, and we are so happy for her to have and get that moment today.”