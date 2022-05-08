No. 3 ‘Noles blast past NC State

Game 2: FSU 10-6 NC State

A game that started, and paused before two outs were recorded, started in the Seminole's favor. Kaley Mudge got the game started on a solo shot off of the Wolfpack starter, Aisha Weixlmann. She was followed by Sydney Sherrill, who got a solo home run of her own. Weixlmann recorded an out before giving up a single to Mack Leonard. The game was suspended due to rain and picked back up after the conclusion of game three on Sunday.

When play resumed on Sunday, FSU got nothing more across in the first. Mack Leonard headed to the circle and secured the first out. She gave up a solo home run to the Wolfpack, but nothing more.

In the top of the 2nd, Sherrill continued her weekend with a solo shot to put the ‘Noles up 3-1. Sydney’s shot came with two outs, and Weixlmann got a ground out to head into the bottom of the 2nd.

.@sydneysherrilll blasts a to opposite field! #OneTribe



T2 | FSU 3, NCST 1



: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/CWqBEF15W0 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 8, 2022

Leonard put two outs on the board before Danielle Watson entered in relief. Watson sat down her batter with a strikeout and the ‘Noles headed to the bats. Devyn Flaherty led off with the third, fourth solo shot of the game. Weixlmann retired the next three batters but FSU had a 4-1 lead. Back on, Watson gave up a two-out walk, and a single and throwing error brought it back around to put the Pack on the board 4-1.

After two outs in the top of the 4th, Sherrill and Harding went back to back with home runs. Sherrill became the first player in FSU’s history to have three home runs in a game. The two out double by Leonard was left on as the reliever, Sam Gress, got the ground out.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY @sydneysherrilll!!!



3-for-3 with three



: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/0dBCjQzzKM — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 8, 2022

After Watson worked a shutdown bottom of the 4th, the ‘Noles headed into the bottom of the 5th with a 6-2 lead. A lead off home run was all that crossed the plate for NC State as Watson got the next three outs.

In the 6th inning, Sherrill was robbed of her fourth straight homerun. Following her, Harding was able to reach as Leonard joined the party with a two run home run, increasing the lead to 8-3.

A NEW FLORIDA STATE RECORD 7 HOME RUNS IN A GAME!!!! #OneTribe



: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/fEKG493qVj — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 8, 2022

The Wolfpack responded in the bottom half of the frame with a two run shot of their own. However, Watson bounced back to retire the next three.

In the final inning, Michaela Edenfield led off with a single. Josie Muffley continued her success of reaching on a bunt past the infield and advanced to second on the play. An out later, Mudge singled to bring home the runners on base. Gress, combined with her catcher Sam Sack, got themselves out of the inning to give their team a final shot. The ‘Noles were up 10-5 going into the bottom of the 7th.

Watson issued two, one out, walks to The Pack. The fielder’s choice to fourth batter of the inning brought home a run and put an out on the board. A hard line drive over the head of Sherrill brought the score to 10-6. Kathryn Sandercock came in for the final out as she captured the 10-6 win.

Box Score

Game 3: FSU 8-4 NC State

A game that started before game two resumed saw Kathryn Sandercock getting the start against Maddie McPherson. After falling 0-2 to McPherson, Mudge drew the lead off walk. With a runner on, Sherrill shot a two run home run to right field, giving the ‘Noles a 2-0 lead. McPherson gave up a two out walk to Devyn Flaherty but retired the next batter to get out of the inning.

That looked familiar...@sydneysherrilll goes yard to give the Noles an early 2-0 lead! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/KsaTLXxLqC — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 8, 2022

In the bottom of the 1st, a one out single put a runner on, followed by a hit by pitch. Another single and a strikeout loaded the bases with two outs. The throwing error by Katie Bright at catcher brought in a run for the Wolfpack, but Sandercock got the ground out to end the threat.

Sandercock worked four pitches for three outs in the bottom of the 2nd, giving her team the bats back for the top of the 3rd. Sherrill doubled over the right fielder to lead off and was brought home on a single by Kalei Harding. After Harding advanced to second on the throw home, Leonard singled to bring in another run. A fielder’s choice, fly out, and ground out put the ‘Noles up 4-1.

Now @mackleonard31 sends one through the middle to extend the lead to 4-1! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/A4GY1ssN9q — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 8, 2022

The score remained 4-1 heading into the 5th inning. A lead off single by Leonard, who was pinch run for by D’Aun Riggs, was brought home on the two run homerun from Devyn Flaherty. The first out came off a ground out before Michaela Edenfield singled and stole second base. Josie Muffley bunted between three infielders to reach first base. A stolen base from Muffley and a fly out brought up Mudge. She legged out the infield single to bring home Edenfield for a 7-1 lead. The third out was recorded after Muffley was thrown out on trying to extend the lead.

.@DevynFlaherty gets in on the home run party this weekend! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/WeOpFuwV9T — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 8, 2022

In the bottom of the 6th, Emma Wilson took over for Sandercock. Wilson gave up back to back home runs to NC State hitters, cutting the lead to 4 runs. An out was recorded before the Wolfpack hit their third solo shot of the inning. Sandercock was brought back in to relieve Wilson with a 7-4 lead. She got the last two outs to send it to the final inning.

The ‘Noles got one more run back in the top of the 7th. A lead off double from Flaherty was brought home on the one out single by Edenfield. A bunt from Muffley was left on base after a foul out and ground out.

.@mje_51 picks up her second hit of the day to drive in @DevynFlaherty! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/U4gg5FDuLN — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 8, 2022

The Wolfpack entered their last chance inning which was shut down by Sandercock as the ‘Noles won 8-4.

Up Next

FSU will take on Virginia in the ACC Tournament at 7:30 on May 12th