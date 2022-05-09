The Florida State Seminoles softball wrapped up a dominant 2022 season with a series sweep of the NC State Wolfpack this weekend. The three victories give them a 49-5 record, a No. 3 ranking in both the polls and RPI as well as an 11-game win streak heading into postseason play.

That’ll start on Thursday in Pittsburgh when the Noles begin their ACC Tournament run against Virginia and will soon head into the NCAA Tournament as they get ready for Selection Day this weekend.

Brian Pellerin and guest host Gwyn Rhodes get you caught up on the season so far and what to expect this weekend as the Seminoles look to claim the ACC crown and set their eyes on a potential return to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series next month.