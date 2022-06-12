Sunday Seminoles Summary: Florida State Track & Field, Softball, Beach Volleyball, other Noles sports news

In case you missed last week’s ‘TN Triple-S’ here is the recap for your convenience: Sunday Seminoles Summary: Florida State Softball, Golf, Swimming & Diving, other sports news.

The Florida State Seminole Baseball team made the Nole News earlier this week:

Mike Martin Jr. fired after 3 seasons with Seminoles - For the first time in 42 years, a member of the Martin family will not be coaching Florida State Seminoles baseball.

FSU Baseball Coaching Search: Who should replace Mike Martin Jr.? - It’s hot board season for Seminoles baseball head gig.

Here are some of the other Seminole's sports that are still in action or are making news-most of the summaries are courtesy FSU Sports Info:

———

Texas A&M had been pursuing the national title-winning coach

Florida State softball head coach Lonni Alameda has agreed to a contract extension, FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Monday. “I am excited for Florida State...” {continued}

———

A National Champion✅

Top 4⃣ team finish✅

1⃣5⃣ First and Second Team All-Americans



A great end to the season for the Noles #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/bQCQQKAwzi — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 12, 2022

Legacy secured.

Florida State Seminoles track and field athlete Trey Cunningham, one of the country’s best, took home a national title tonight, finishing first in the 110M hurdles by logging a 13.00 — just mere seconds from breaking the collegiate record. {Continued}

Warchant plus a trophy? Not a bad night #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/wwZCrTj8eM — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 11, 2022

Odiong and 4x100m Relay Wrap Up NCAA Outdoor Championships with Podium Finishes

Edidiong Odiong and the 4x100m relay of Odiong, Savy’on Toombs, Ka’Tia Seymour and Ashley Seymour each posted podium finishes on the final day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

The new ACC and school record holders finished fifth in the finals of the 4x100m relay with a time of 43.18. This is the fourth-straight year that the Noles have earned First-Team All-America status in the event.

Odiong picked up her third All-America performance of the week in the 200m dash. Odiong finished seventh in the event with a time of 22.70 to end her career with the Seminoles

Amani Heaven concluded her fabulous season in the discus with a 16th-place finish with a throw 52.24m. This outdoor season, Heaven became a first-time scorer at the ACC Outdoor Championships with a runner-up finish at the championships. She also became a first time qualifier for these NCAA Outdoor Championships and is just the 11th Nole in school history to earn All-America status in the event.

Overall, the women ended the meet with 10 points and 24th in the team standings. The women tabbed six first or second team All-America performances while the men had nine first and second team All-America performances.

For updates and exclusive content throughout the offseason, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Track), Instagram (fsu_track) and Facebook (Florida State Track and Field).

Florida State All-Americans

Men

First-Team All-Americans

Trey Cunningham (110m Hurdles)

Jeremiah Davis (Long Jump; Triple Jump)

Isaac Grimes (Long Jump)

Jo’Vaughn Martin (100m Dash)

Adriaan Wildschutt (10,000m run)

Second-Team All-Americans

Ahmed Muhumed (5000m run)

Adriaan Wildschutt (5000m run)

4x100m Relay (Taylor Banks, Amir Willis, Don’dre Swint, Jo’Vaughn Martin

4x400m Relay (Alex Collier, Sean Watkins Jr., James Rivera, DaeQwan Butler

Honorable Mention

Taylor Banks (100m Dash)

Jacore Irving (Triple Jump)

Women’s All-Americans

First-Team All-Americans

Edidiong Odiong (200m Dash)

Sara Zabarino (Javelin)

4x100m Relay (Edidiong Odiong, Savy’on Toombs, Ka’Tia Seymour, Ashley Seymour)

Second-Team All-Americans

Amani Heaven (Discus)

Kelechi Nwanaga (Javelin)

Edidiong Odiong (100m Dash)

——

Zabarino Earns First-Team All-America Honors in the Javelin

Sara Zabarino led the way for the Noles earning First-Team All-America honors in the javelin on the second day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

“I thought we competed really well today. We had a school record in the 4x100m relay and two No. 2 FSU all-time performances with Blessing and Sara. We have the opportunity to put it together and maybe get to top 10 or top 15 team performance on Saturday,” Head Coach Bob Braman said.

Zabarino shined under the bright lights of Hayward Field Thursday night. Zabarino threw 55.61m on her third throw of the day to finish fifth. Zabarino now holds the top two marks in school history as she broke the school record at the ACC Outdoor Championships with a mark of 55.66m. This is the first time Zabarino has earned First-Team All-America honors after she earned honorable mention last season in the event. Kelechi Nwanaga earned All-America status as well, as she finished 11th with a mark of 53.37m

The 4x100m relay began the night off with a bang with a record-breaking performance. Edidiong Odiong, Savy’on Toombs, Ka’Tia Seymour and Ashley Seymour combined to break the ACC record and the 29-year-old school record with a time of 42.78. The Noles had the fifth-fastest time of the three heats and finished second in their heat to automatically qualify for the finals. The finals will take place on Saturday at 5:32 p.m. on ESPN.

Odiong climbed the record books again in the 200m dash, but more importantly, she qualified for the finals in the event. Odiong ran a personal best 22.43 to finish as the sixth-best qualifier among the three heats. Odiong’s time is now No. 2 all-time in FSU history. She will run for a national title at 7:07 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN.

The men will be back in action and will look to bring home some more hardware. Jeremiah Davis and Jacore Irving will get things going in the field at 9:20 p.m. in the triple jump while Trey Cunningham will start things on the track in the 110m hurdles at 9:40 p.m. ESPN2 will have the coverage.

——

Davis, Grimes and Wildschutt Garner Podium Finishes at NCAA Championships

The Florida State track and field team scored 16 points and earned three podium finishes on the first day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. After two events scored, the Noles currently sit in second in the team standings.

Jeremiah Davis and Isaac Grimes put on a show in the long jump that ended in a thrilling but heartbreaking finish for the Seminoles. On his fifth jump, Davis jumped a personal best 8.00m to move him into first, and Grimes followed him with a mark of 7.97m to move him into second. Davis had the lead into the final jump but Wayne Pinnock from Tennessee tied his mark of 8.00m and won the event thanks to having a second-best jump. Grimes would finish third. Davis and Grimes became the first long jump duo in school history to garner First Team All-America honors.

Adriaan Wildschutt continued his illustrious career with the Seminoles with another podium finish in the 10,000m run. Wildschutt ran 28:28.18 to finish seventh to earn his second-straight First Team All-America honor in the event.

Trey Cunningham and Jo’Vaughn Martin each punched their ticket to championship Friday in their respective events. Cunningham cruised to win his heat in the 110m hurdles with a time of 13.21 to take the top qualify time 0.12 seconds. The championship race will begin at 9:42 p.m.

Martin had a very impressive heat in a stacked 100m dash clocking the second-fastest time in the qualifying round with a time of 10.10. Martin will go for a national title at 9:52 p.m. on Friday night.

———

Four Seminoles Selected to 2022 Beach Collegiate National Team

Alaina Chacon, Maddie Anderson, Paige Kalkhoff and Torrey Van Winden were selected to join the Beach Collegiate National Team (BCNT) on June 12-18 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California.

The BCNT consists of 16 men and 17 women selected from beach programs across the country. Spring graduates, Alaina Chacon and Torrey Van Winden are two of four athletes that have earned spots on the BCNT in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Florida State is tied with USC with a high of four athletes on the roster.

The women’s roster boasts 12 All-Americans from 11 different schools. While the team is not affiliated with competition, the week will consist of training with elite staff. Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame member, Patty Dodd will serve as the head coach for the women assisted by three-time Olympian and reigning gold medalist, April Ross.

2022 Women’s Beach Collegiate National Team Roster

Name (Height; Hometown; School; USAV Region)

Maddie Anderson (6-2; Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Florida State; Florida)

Alaina Chacon (5-8; Crown Point, Ind.; Florida State; Hoosier)

Paige Kalkhoff (5-9; Cincinnati, Ohio; Florida State; Ohio Valley)

Torrey Van Winden (6-3; Napa Valley, Calif.; Florida State; Northern California)

———

Two Seminoles Named PING All-Americans

Frederik Kjettrup and Brett Roberts of Florida State Men’s Golf were selected as PING Honorable Mention All-Americans, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Kjettrup becomes the 35th All-American in Florida State Men’s Golf history, while Roberts repeats the feat from his freshman year in 2020-21. Roberts becomes the 12th men’s golfer at Florida State to earn All-America honors in multiple years.

Both student-athletes were instrumental in the Seminoles making another run at the NCAA Finals, where they tied for 21st at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Kjettrup garnered a Top 50 player ranking from Golfstat at the end of the season, and earned All-ACC Team honors following a noticeable improvement in his second year. He shot two rounds of 64 at The Valspar Invitational this year, tying for the eighth-lowest rounds ever in school history.

The native of Denmark is preparing for his first trip to the Arnold Palmer Cup, which is held July 1-3 at the Golf Club de Genève in Cologny, Switzerland.

Roberts had a strong run to end his second year with the Seminoles, winning the NCAA Palm Beach Regional at PGA National after shooting 7-under. He became the fourth Seminole to win an NCAA Regional but the first since Drew Kittleson in 2010.

The native of Coral Springs, Fla., recorded a scoring average of 72.46 and shot +0.97 vs. par in 2021-22. He led the team with 11 rounds played in the 60s and entered the NCAA Final shooting 19-under over his previous seven rounds.

Roberts earned Top 10 finishes at the Jackson Stephens Cup (T8th), Cabo Collegiate Invitational (T10th), the ACC Men’s Golf Championship (9th) and the NCAA Palm Beach Regional (1st).

———

Seminole Duo In Curtis Cup Championship

The Great Britain & Ireland Team at the 2022 Curtis Cup will have a decidedly Seminole theme as Florida State teammates Charlotte Heath and Amelia Williamson begin play in the championship Friday morning at the Merion Golf Club. Along with their teammates, the two Seminoles will look to wrestle the prestigious Curtis Cup from the United States squad which has won the last two competitions.

The biennial event matches the top female amateur golfers from Great Britain & Ireland against the top female amateur golfers from the United States. The teams are made up of eight players that compete in various match play matches in either singles or foursomes. Play begins on Friday with three four-ball matches, followed by three foursome matches.

Of the 41 matches played in this series through 2021, the U.S. side has won 30 matches, GB&I team has won eight with three matches ending in ties.

“To have two players competing in the Curtis Cup is tremendous,” said Florida State Head Coach Amy Bond. “Amelia and Charlotte have worked hard and earned their selection onto the GB&I team.”

For Williamson, who earned All-American and All-ACC honors for the first time in her career this past season, playing in the Curtis Cup is a lifelong dream.

“I dreamed of being in the Curtis Cup squad when I first started playing golf as a little girl,” said Williamson. “It is the biggest amateur golf tournament any female GB&I player can participate in.”

Heath, who also earned All-American and All-ACC honors for the Seminoles in 2022, makes her second consecutive appearance for the GB&I team as a Curtis Cup veteran.

“It’s always something to be proud of when you represent your country,” said Heath. “I loved being with the team all week because they were so much fun. Being with the team again, most of us played last season, so I’m excited to be with the girls again.”

Heath was a member of the 2021 GB&I Cup team that fell to the United States by a 12.5-7.5 at the Conwy Golf Club in Wales. In last year’s match, the GB&I team began quickly by winning two of three foursomes (alternate shot) matches and then winning two of the three afternoon fourballs on the first day of competition.

Heath teamed with Annabell Fuller to gain one of those foursome victories with a 4&3 win over Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio of the United States.

Williamson and Heath both enjoyed stellar seasons in leading Florida State to its best season in program history this past year.

Williamson (72.04 stroke average) and Heath (72.90) helped lead the Seminoles to the team title at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championship and a tied for fifth place finish in at the NCAA Championship Finals.

Williamson earned her first career victory at the Florida State Match Up while Heath earned a career-high five top-10 finishes including a tied for 10th place finish at the ACC Championships.

“I feel like I had a great season as a Florida State senior, and my confidence level most definitely reflects that,” said Williamson. “However, I don’t want to become overconfident and take my foot off the gas. I just want to use this confidence to my advantage and not let it get to my head.”

Heath was one of Florida State’s most consistent players this spring. She led the team with 17 of 21 rounds scored at 75 or better and two scores carded in the 60’s. She shot her season-low score of 67 twice – in the Schooner Fall Classic and the Jim West Challenge.

“I’m really excited to be selected again,” said Heath. “I think last year the Americans played much more aggressive than us, so it is definitely something to take into the week.”

In addition to helping the GB&I team to a team championship, Williamson and Heath are both looking forward to gaining an incredible amount of experience during their week-long stay in Philadelphia. Already, they have played numerous golf courses in the area and hit wedge shots off of home plate at Citizen’s Bank Park – the home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I hope to gain a lot of experience from playing Merion Golf Club,” said Williamson who will have both her mum and dad as members of her gallery during the week. “It is a very difficult golf course and has aspects which I have never been exposed. I want to take my game to the professional ranks, so these are things which I need to get accustomed to. “

As an illustration of the program she has built, Bond has the opportunity to watch two of the top golfers in program history on one of the biggest stages in amateur golf.

“What a great honor for them to compete in this prestigious event,” said Bond. “I am excited to have the opportunity to watch them this weekend and cheer them on. This weekend I am not a coach but a fan and a guest, which is something I am really looking forward to.”

Hule Earns All-ACC First-Team Honors

Florida State’s All-American Petra Hule has been named to the All-ACC First-Team in a vote by the league 14 head coaches. It marks the first time Hule has earned All-ACC honors and the 19th consecutive year at least one Florida State player has earned All-ACC honors. The Seminoles have had at least one player named to the All-ACC team in each of the last 18 years.

“Being an All-ACC First-Team selection is quite an accomplishment,” said Head Coach Jen Hyde. “We are in the best tennis conference in the nation, and to be a first team selection speaks volumes about the extraordinary season Petra just had.”

Hule led the Seminoles to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Championships – marking the fourth consecutive tournament appearance for Hyde’s Florida State program. The Seminoles defeated FIU in the first round of the NCAA Championships, marking the fifth consecutive NCAA Championship in which the Seminoles have won at least one match.

Hule, who completed her career as the second-winningest player in school history, was ranked No. 7 nationally in the final ITA singles rankings of the 2020-22 season. She ranked as high as No. 3 nationally in singles (May 4) and was the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Singles Championship. Hule’s her No. 3 ranking is the highest in school history – she began the fall season ranked No. 125 nationally and played her way up the rankings throughout the season

First-Team All-ACC

Petra Hule, Florida State

Florida State’s All-ACC Selections

1992, Audra Brannon

1993, Laura Randmaa, Audra Brannon

1994, Audra Brannon, Lori Sowell

1995, Lori Sowell

1996, Elke Juul, Lori Sowell

1997, Ann Olsson, Lori Sowell

1999, Kia Asberg, Alida Gallovits, Marina Raic

2000, Kia Asberg, Alida Gallovits

2001, Alida Gallovits

2003, Anca Dimitrescu

2004, Anca Dimitrescu, Mihaela Moldovan

2005, Mihaela Moldovan

2006, Ania Rynarzewska

2007, Lauren Macfarlane, Nicola Slater

2008, Lauren Macfarlane, Katie Rybakova

2009, Katie Rybakova, Noemie Scharle

2010, Lauren McCreless, Katie Rybakova

2011, Katie Rybkakova, Francesca Segrelli

2013, Daneika Borthwick

2014, Kerrie Cartwright (Second-Team), Daneika Borthwick (Third-Team)

2015, Daneika Borthwick (Third-Team), Gabriella Castenada (Third-Team)

2016, Daneika Borthwick (First-Team)

2017, Gabriella Castenada (Third-Team)

2018, Carla Touly (First-Team), Petra Hule (Second-Team)

2019, Emmanuelle Salas (Second-Team), Carla Touly (Second-Team), Anna Oparenovic (Third-Team)

2020, No Selections

2021, Guilia Pairone (First-Team), Emmanuelle Salas (Second-Team)

2022, Petra Hule (First-Team)

Pourroy, Petrovic Earn All-ACC Honors for Men’s Tennis

The Florida State men’s tennis program added two awards for the season as Loris Pourroy and Andreja Petrovic earned 2022 All-ACC honors. Pourroy was named All-ACC First Team and Petrovic was placed on the All-ACC Third Team.

This is the second All-ACC honor for Pourroy after he earned second-team honors in 2021. Pourroy is the 14th Seminole to win All-ACC honors in multiple seasons. Earlier this spring, Pourroy was named ACC Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks.

The sophomore from Gap, France, recently competed in the NCAA Singles Championship and finished as the 51st-ranked player in the country. Pourroy also landed at 81st in the doubles rankings with Sebastian Arcila.

Pourroy finished the season tied for the team lead in singles wins with 15, including five of those in conference play. He defeated six ranked singles opponents this season highlighted by a win over 57th-ranked Axel Nefve from No. 35 Notre Dame to clinch the team victory over the Fighting Irish in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

In doubles, Pourroy played primarily with Petrovic, and the pair finished 7-3 overall with an undefeated 4-0 record in the ACC.

Petrovic, a sophomore from Oslo, Norway, claimed his first All-ACC honor this season while playing primarily on court two. He finished only one victory behind Pourroy for the team lead in singles wins with 14 and earned 12 doubles wins.

He beat 101st-ranked Robin Catry from No. 20 North Carolina State in straight sets for one of his five conference singles victories.

Pourroy and Petrovic are the first FSU duo to earn All-ACC honors since Alex Knaff and Lucas Poullain notched conference awards in 2019.

Women’s Hoops Signs Brianna Turnage

Florida State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff has announced the program’s third new addition this off-season, as Top 100 signee Brianna “Snoop” Turnage (Atlanta, Ga.) has inked her National Letter of Intent.

Turnage, an athletic guard who played with incoming McDonald’s All-American Ta’Niya Latson at Westlake High School, was ranked 61st overall in the class of 2021.

Women’s Hoops Signs Brianna Turnage

“We are very excited to announce the addition of Brianna ‘Snoop’ Turnage to our roster,” Wyckoff said. “Brianna brings length, versatility and skill on both ends of the floor and comes to Florida State with a strong desire to compete and win. I am looking forward to watching her growth and development over the next four years both on and off the basketball court.”

Turnage brings a championship pedigree to the Seminoles after teaming with Latson to win the 2021 GEICO National Championship. The uptempo guard averaged 10.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks in that season, showcasing her ability to do a bit of everything on the court.

In the 2020-21 year, Turnage also shot 53 percent from the floor and had a 1.2 assist-turnover ratio. She earned second team all-metro honors as a senior.

In her four-year high school career at Westlake, the Atlanta native shot 47 percent overall, including 41 percent from 3-point range as a freshman. In the 2021 class, she was rated as a Top 25 guard at 24th.

Turnage also helped her high school to four state championships in the talent-rich state of Georgia. She finished her career averaging 5.6 rebounds per game while playing in 115 games.

Nicknamed “Snoop,” Turnage joins talented guard additions Taylor O’Brien (Bucknell transfer), Jazmine Massengill (Kentucky transfer) and incoming freshman Latson in helping provide the Seminoles with several play-making options in the back court.