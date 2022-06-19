Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Track & Field, Softball, Golf, and other Noles sports news

In case you missed last week’s ‘TN Triple-S’ here is the recap for your convenience: Sunday Seminoles Summary: Florida State Track & Field, Softball, Beach Volleyball, other Noles sports news

The Florida State Seminole Baseball team is still in the Nole News this week:

What’s the asking price for head coach Link Jarrett? - What other schools have an interest in the Notre Dame coach and can FSU compete?

FSU Baseball Coaching Search: Who should replace Mike Martin Jr.? - It’s hot board season for Seminoles baseball head gig.

Mike Martin Jr. fired after 3 seasons with Seminoles - For the first time in 42 years, a member of the Martin family will not be coaching Florida State Seminoles baseball.

Here are some of the other Seminole’s sports that are still in action or are making news.

Most of the summaries are courtesy FSU Sports Info.

———

FSU basketball: Answering 10 pressing offseason questions-What’s the latest with Seminoles basketball?

Florida State Seminoles basketball had a reset year of sorts in 2021-2022, falling short of the NCAA Tournament-qualifying and ACC title-contending standard that head coach Leonard Hamilton had established over the recent years of his tenure.... {continued here}

—

FSU Hoops podcast: the roster is set! John Butler, we hardly knew ya

It’s been a while since Matt and Michael sat down to talk hoops. In this episode (Number 48!), they are joined by Tomahawk Nation’s Max Escarpio. Max has interviewed Baba Miller and Darin Green Jr., and talked to many of the other players offline. So the guys pick his brain about what he’s learned about this team so far.

Hint: everyone is pretty excited....{Listen now}

—

Basketball To Play In ESPN Events Invitational At Disney

Florida State will play in the one of the most competitive early season college basketball tournaments of the 2022 season as the Seminoles return to the ESPN Events Invitational at the HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, November 24-27. The Seminoles are joined in the event by Memphis, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Siena, and Stanford in the eight-team event.

Florida State will play the event for the third time, after defeating Marquette to win the championship in 2009 and falling to Villanova in the championship game in 2018.

Dayton defeated Belmont to win the championship of the ESPN Events Invitational in 2021.

“This is a great event for our program to be invited to play in at Disney,” said Head Coach Leonard Hamilton. “It’s a great field every year, and this season is certainly no exception. The games are always competitive because the quality of the teams we will play against is so great. The challenge for our team, will be getting prepared to play three high-level opponents early in the season. This tournament also gives us a wonderful opportunity to play at a venue in the state of Florida that many of our fans will be excited to watch us play during the Thanksgiving holiday.”

The 2022 ESPN Events Invitational marks the 15th anniversary of the Thanksgiving Weekend event. Previously known as the Old Spice Classic, AdvoCare Invitational, and Orlando Invitational, the event will feature 12 games over three days (Thursday, Friday, and Sunday) during Thanksgiving Week, with each team competing in one game per day while advancing through a bracket-tournament format.

The complete bracket, including Florida State’s first round opponent, will be announced this summer. Ticket information will announced when the bracket is reveled. Seminole fans can sign up for the ticket pre-sale at espneventsinvitational.com.

The Seminoles have won the championship in three of their last four early season tournaments – the Jamaica Classic (2018), the Emerald Coast Classic (2020) and the Jacksonville Classic (2022).

Florida State returns both of its leading scorers from its’ 2021-22 season, with guards Caleb Mills (12.7 ppg, 30 3FGM) and Matthew Cleveland (11.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg) returning to the Seminoles’ rotation. Cleveland was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 – the fourth consecutive Seminole to win the award.

———

Track and Field News Names Cunningham National Athlete of the Year





Trey becomes just the third Seminole to be named the Men's Outdoor National Athlete of the Year by Track and Field News



https://t.co/3qBn9mLqFj#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/HzDq97cj1H — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 18, 2022

Trey Cunningham added another award to his bio Friday evening, as he was named the Men’s Outdoor National Athlete of the Year by Track and Field News. Cunningham is the third Seminole to win the award joining Ngoni Makusha (2011) and Walter Dix (2007).

Cunningham won all 10 of his races this outdoor season, running 13.22 or faster in nine of those races, the first athlete in NCAA history to do so. Cunningham clocked the second-fastest time in NCAA history (13.00) at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on his way to a national title. Cunningham was also named the USTFCCCA South Region Athlete of the Year on Thursday.

—

The only male athlete to earn podium finishes in both the long jump and triple jump #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/D324AHwrlw — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 14, 2022

———

FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Super Seniors - After an incredible year put out by Team 39, we look toward Team 40 by taking a dive into players with another year of eligibility....{continue reading}

———

Noles Post Top 11 Finishes in Program of the Year Standings

The Florida State track and field and cross country programs each posted top 15 finishes in the USTFCCCA’s Program of the Year standings. The men finished sixth while the women finished 11th. The men posted their best finish since the 2018-19 season when they also finished sixth in the standings.

“I’m extremely proud of how high our program places in this prestigious award. Many programs have pockets of excellence, but very few are competitive in cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field. Our goal every year is to be one of the ten best all-around programs in the country,” Head Coach Bob Braman said.

The USTFCCCA Program of the Year award recognizes the top programs across the cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field seasons based of a team’s finish at the NCAA Championships. On the men’s side, the Noles were the top ACC team in the standings, as the Noles finished 20th at the NCAA Cross Country Championships, 14th at the NCAA Indoor Championships and fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

———

Noles Ready for FINA World Championships

The 19th FINA World Championships is set to run from June 17-July 3 at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, where four swimmers and one diver with ties to Florida State will be competing.

Yordan Yanchev, Izaak Bastian, Emma Terebo and Julio Horrego will be in action in swimming events, running from June 18-25. Prelims each morning will start at 3 a.m. (ET), and finals will follow at 12 p.m. (ET).

The top 16 in every event except the 400m free will compete in the semifinals and the fastest eight swimmers will move on to finals the next day.

Prelims will stream via FINA.org, while finals will air on the Olympic Channel and Peacock daily at 12 p.m.

Katrina Young will compete in the diving competition, which will follow swimming on June 30.

Yordan Yanchev

Bulgaria • 200m free/400m free

A rising junior, Yanchev broke one of the oldest FSU records in the book during the 2022 ACC Championships, where he posted a 4:14.16 in the 500 free. He took down Kyle Young’s mark that was set back in 2009 at 4:14.60. Yanchev went on the compete at his second NCAAs.

Yanchev holds six individual Bulgarian records, including the 200m (1:49.36), 400m (3:50.25), and 800m (8:01.98) free in long course meters.

Yanchev will be racing in his fifth World Championship meet, after competing at the short course events in 2021 and 2018 and on the junior level in 2019 and 2017.

The 400m free is scheduled for June 18, and the 200m free will follow on June 19.

Izaak Bastian

Bahamas • 50m breast/100m breast

A 2020 Olympian for the Bahamas, Bastian will represent his country for the fifth time at the World Championships.

Bastian closed out his FSU career in 2022 with three school, five ACC medals, and five All-American accolades. Additionally, he excelled in the classroom, winning the ACC Postgraduate Scholarship. He was also selected to the Academic All-America Second Team for At-Large sports after being named to four All-ACC academic teams.

The five-time individual national record holder is scheduled to compete in the 100m breast on June 18 and the 50m breast on June 20.

The Bahamas is also expected to field 4×100 mixed free and medley relay teams, scheduled to take place on June 21 and June 24.

Emma Terebo

France • 100m back/200m back

After graduating from Florida State in 2021, Terebo moved to France to pursue a professional swimming career. While training with Amiens Metropole National, Terebo won two titles at the 2022 French Elite Championships, taking the 100m back at 59.64 and 200m back at 2:11.35.

Her time in the 100m back was the second-fastest swim all-time in French history, just off the record (59.50). She entered the meet seeded 11th.

Terebo is scheduled to compete in the 100m back on June 19 and 200m back on June 23. France also will field a 4×100 medley relay team, which is scheduled for June 21.

Julio Horrego

Honduras • 50m breast/100m breast

The 2020 Olympic flag-bearer for Honduras and seven-time individual national record holder, Horrego is scheduled to compete in the 50m and 100m breast along with Bastian.

Horrego recorded a pair of top 25 finishes at the 2021 FINA SC World Championships in December, thus earning his bid to the meet.

Katrina Young

USA • 10m Synchro

A two-time Olympian for the United States, Young will compete in her second World Championship meet.

She will contest in the women’s 10m synchro event alongside Delaney Schnell. Despite both divers competing individually at the 2020 Olympics, this will be their first international competition as a team.

Young brought home the bronze at the World Championships in 10m synchro in 2019, winning the first medal for the Americans in the event since 2009. Young was also a part of the effort that brought home bronze in the team event.

The women’s 10m synchro prelims will start on June 30 at 3 a.m. (ET) and finals will follow at 1 p.m. (ET).

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

In addition to the four swimmers, Molly Carlson will continue the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Paris, France. The final round will start at 10 a.m. (ET) on June 18.

Carlson won the first stop on the tour in Boston, Mass., with a score of 377.40, ousting Rhiannan Iffland (373.60), ending her 13-event win streak.

The event will broadcast live on ESPN+ and the first day of the competition will be live on Red Bull’s TikTok channel.

———

Nine Seminoles Invited to National Team Camps in June

Beata Olsson – u23 Sweden National Team (June 20-29 in Sweden)

– u23 Sweden National Team (June 20-29 in Sweden) Emily Madril & Jenna Nighswonger – u23 US Women’s National Team (June 19-29 in Sweden)– June 28: Beatta’s Sweden vs Jenna/Emily’s USA)

– u23 US Women’s National Team (June 19-29 in Sweden)– June 28: Beatta’s Sweden vs Jenna/Emily’s USA) Heather Payne – Ireland Full National Team (June 15-28) – Ran Iwai – u20 Japan National Team (June 6-14)

– Ireland Full National Team (June 15-28) – u20 Japan National Team (June 6-14) Mia Justus & Lauren Flynn – u20 US Women’s National Team (June 16-29 in France)

– u20 US Women’s National Team (June 16-29 in France) Jody Brown – Jamaica Full Team (June 15-27 in Colorado)– June 28 Mexico for World Cup Qualifying

– Jamaica Full Team (June 15-27 in Colorado)– June 28 Mexico for World Cup Qualifying Maria Alagoa – Portugal Full National Team Provisional List (June 13 – July 3)

———

Williamson Named ACC Scholar Athlete Of The Year

Florida State University senior Amelia Williamson, who earned a 3.625 grade point average and a 72.76 stroke average during the spring 2022 semester, has been named as the ACC Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the ACC. She’s the first Seminole to win the award since its inception in 2008.

In addition to earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Sport Management on April 30, 2002, Williamson was named to the All-ACC Academic Women’s Golf team, earned the Golden Nole for Women’s Golf (for her contributions on the course, in the classroom and in the community), earned All-ACC Honors for the first time in her career and earned All-American Second-Team honors from the WGCA.

“This is a tremendous honor, and one that I am incredibly humbled to receive,” said Williamson. “It’s an honor that should go to every member of our team because without my teammates there is no way possible I could ever be thought of to win an award this meaningful. My parents very much value academic success, and I am thankful they have always pushed me to do well in the classroom. I’d also like to thank Coach Bond and our entire coaching staff because the amazing culture of our program allows all Florida State golfers to win important awards such as this one.”

Williamson has a cumulative GPA of 3.515 and will return for her fifth season as a member of the women’s golf team in 2022-23. She will pursue a second bachelor’s degree in Economics when she returns to campus to begin fall classes and the Seminoles’ four-match fall season.

Under Bond, the Seminoles earned a cumulative GPA of 3.432 during their competitive spring season. The women’s golf team was one of six Seminoles teams that earned better than a 3.4 GPA during the spring semester, and one of six at Florida State with a Graduation Success Rate of 100 percent.

“I am so incredibly proud of Amelia for all the successes that she has worked so hard to achieve,” said Bond. “She has earned, through hard work and perseverance, everything that is coming her way. From participating in the Curtis Cup and the Arnold Palmer Cup, to becoming an All-American, I couldn’t be happier for any player I have ever coached. For Amelia to have her star shine as bright as it is, is very exciting.”

Florida State won three tournament championships, won the team title at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championship, and finished in a program-best tied for fifth in the NCAA Championship finals in 2022.

———

Hule Named To All-ACC Academic Women’s Tennis Team

Seminole All-American Petra Hule been named to the All-ACC Academic Women’s Tennis Team by the ACC Office. It marks the 16th consecutive time that at least one Seminole has been named to the All-ACC Academic team since 2006.

Hule, one of the most decorated players in the history of the program, was named to the All-ACC Academic Tennis Team for the third time in her career. She earned her degree in English from Florida State on April 30, 2022, and was named to the Academic President’s List four times during her career. She is a two-time All-ACC selection, and has been named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll three times.

“Being named to the All-ACC Academic Tennis team is definitely an accomplishment that I am very proud of,” said Hule. “I hope I made my mum proud after all the hard work she put in to take care of my sister and me. I would also like to thank my American family in Orlando, who gave me a home away from home, and who were by my side throughout my college career. I’m proud of my achievements, and for finishing with the degree I did. I thoroughly enjoyed the work throughout my years as a student-athlete at Florida State.”

Hule is the fifth player in school history to be named to the All-ACC Academic Tennis Team three or more times in her career. She is joined by Daneika Borthwick (2013, 14, 15, 16), Andrea Garcia-Fernandez (2018, 19, 21), Katie Rybakova (2008, 09, 10, 11), and Ania Rynarzewska (2006, 08, 09) in the select group of academically honored Seminoles.

———

Pourroy Named to All-ACC Academic Team

Florida State’s Loris Pourroy was named to the 2022 Men’s Tennis All-ACC Academic Team, announced Thursday.

The sophomore sport management major from Gap, France, earned his first selection to the All-ACC Academic Team. To earn All-ACC Academic honors, players must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or greater and a minimum 3.0 GPA for the most recent semester. Pourroy has one of the highest GPAs on the team and was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

Earlier this season, Pourroy earned All-ACC First Team honors and was named ACC Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks. Pourroy played singles on court one for the Seminoles and tied for the team lead in singles wins this spring. He closed out the season by participating in the NCAA Singles Championships and was ranked 51st in the final national singles rankings of the season.

———

Volleyball Welcomes Alejandra Perez

Florida State Volleyball Head Coach Chris Poole has announced the addition of libero Alejandra Perez, a talented transfer from Stetson who will utilize her bonus year to play for the Seminoles.

“We are fortunate to pick up another ball control player this late,” Poole said of Perez. “Ale was a small outside hitter and defensive specialist for Stetson most of her career and played as a libero her senior season. She has a tremendous amount of experience with passing and defense.”

Perez, who is a native of Ponce, Puerto Rico, adds depth to Florida State’s collection of liberos and defensive specialists. Returning All-ACC freshman Emery Dupes begins her sophomore year, while senior Lauryn Burrows returns from a career year in the 2021 season. Redshirt freshman Addi Hultquist rounds out the group of talented passers.

In her senior season at Stetson, Perez started all 29 of the team’s matches at libero and recorded the fifth-highest single-season digs total in program history with 446. She ranked fourth in the Atlantic Sun Conference with 4.17 digs per set and was second on the Hatters with 17 service aces.

As a junior in the 2020 season that was greatly affected by COVID-19, Perez played outside hitter and averaged 1.17 kills per set and 2.87 digs per set.

Perez began her career at Stetson in 2018 as one of Puerto Rico’s top players, being named a Puerto Rico Volleyball Showcase All-Star.

Florida State Volleyball is coming off a 20-win season in the 2021 year, reaching the NCAA Second Round and earning 11 wins against the NCAA RPI Top 100. FSU returns two-time All-America middle blocker Emma Clothier and several contributors from a roster that was the youngest since 1999.

Proven new additions, aside from Perez, include graduate transfer Emily Ryan (MB, UCLA), senior Andjelija Draskovic (S, UMBC) as well as freshmen Audrey Rothman (OH, Birmingham, Ala.), Laila N’Diaye (MB, Longwood, Fla.) and Greta Gelumbickas (MB, Boca Raton, Fla.).