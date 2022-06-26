Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Softball, Track & Field, Golf, and other Noles sports news

In case you missed last week’s ‘TN Triple-S’ here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Track & Field, Softball, Golf, and other Noles sports news

The Florida State Seminole Baseball team made some noise this week:

FSU baseball hires Link Jarrett to replace Mike Martin Jr. - FSU taps Notre Dame head man to be new Seminole skipper.

What could a Link Jarrett staff look like? - With a new head coach comes a new staff.

—

FSU hires Jeff Culhane as new voice of Florida State Seminoles Athletics - Jeff Culhane has some big shoes to fill - FSU has found its replacement for Gene Deckerhoff.

Here are some of the other Seminole’s sports that are still in action or are making news.

Most of the summaries are courtesy FSU Sports Info.

———

FSU lands 4-star power forward - ‘23 class starts with a bang.

Leonard Hamilton and the Florida State Seminoles basketball program opened their 2023 recruiting class Saturday afternoon with the addition of Taylor Bowen, a high 4-star (99 rating) power forward from Brewster Academy, who chose Florida State over the Providence Friars and other programs.... {continued here}

——

FSU To Host Purdue In ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Florida State will play host to Purdue on November 30, 2022 at the Donald L. Tucker Center as the pairings for the 24th Annual ACC / Big Ten Challenge were released by ESPN. It marks the second consecutive year and fourth time in the history of the Challenge the Seminoles will play the Boilermakers. Florida State leads the overall series by a 4-1 mark and leads the series in the Challenge by a 2-1 margin.

The Seminoles’ game against Purdue in the 2022 ACC / Big Ten Challenge marks the third time the two teams will play in Tallahassee during the Challenge. The Seminoles are 2-0 at home in the Tucker Center against the Boilermakers.

The Seminoles most recently defeated the Boilermakers, 63-60 in overtime, in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic on November 30, 2019 at The Arena at Northwest Florida State College. The Seminoles also took a 69-66 win over Purdue on December 26, 1974 in the first round of the Holiday Classic in Louisville, Ky.

Florida State enters its 2022 Big Ten / ACC Challenge game at Purdue having won four of its last six games in the event with wins over Minnesota in 2016, Rutgers in 2017, Purdue in 2018 and Indiana in 2020. The Seminoles defeated Indiana, 69-67, in overtime on December 9, 2020 at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee in their most recent home game in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge.

Florida State will be led during the 2022-23 season by a core group of returning guards in Matthew Cleveland (the reigning ACC Sixth Man of the Year) and his back court running mates Caleb Mills (12.7 ppg) and Jalen Warley (2.5 apg). Mills and Cleveland (11.5 ppg) finished one-two in scoring for the Seminoles during the 2021-22 season. The Seminoles also welcome back Cam’Ron Fletcher (6.8 ppg) and center Naheem McLeod (4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg) while welcoming in two graduate transfers (Jaylen Gainey from Brown University and Darin Green, Jr., from UCF) and an exciting and highly-Ranked group of freshmen.

“This is a great game for us, because every game in the challenge is a great game,” said 21st-year Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton. “We are familiar with Purdue and its great tradition. Our staff and our players have a lot of respect for the job Matt Painter and his staff does; we thought they were one of the best teams in the country when we played them last season.”

Entering the 2022-23 season, Florida State has produced an ACC record four consecutive ACC Sixth Men of the Year (Mfiondu Kabengele, 2019; Patrick Williams, 2020; Scottie Barnes, 2021; Cleveland, 2022) – with Kabengele, Williams and Barnes being first round picks in the NBA Draft. Barnes was named the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year, while Kabengele led the Rio Grande Vipers (affiliate of the Houston Rockets) to the NBA G League Championship in 2022.

Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was named to the All-NBA Rookie Team while Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Williams (Chicago Bulls), Malik Beasley (Minnesota Timberwolves), Trent Forest (Utah Jazz), Terance Mann (Los Angeles Clippers), and Devin Vassell (San Antonio Spurs) helped their teams to the NBA Playoffs.

———

Softball in the Pros: Danielle Watson to debut in Athletes Unlimited; Arnold & Sherrill - Three former Seminoles play with Athletes Unlimited over the summer

Summer is here and that means professional softball is getting underway. Three former Seminoles are playing with Athletes Unlimited....{continued here}

——

2022 All-ACC Softball Academic Team Announced

Along with winning the ACC for the 18th time in program history, the Florida State softball program also excelled in the classroom in 2022 as the Seminoles placed four student-athletes on the 2022 All-ACC Academic Team.

Mack Leonard, Devyn Flaherty, Kaley Mudge and Danielle Watson were all recognized for their success both on and off the field. The Seminoles have had at least four academic honorees in each of the last four seasons.

This marks the first appearance for Mack Leonard, Danielle Watson and Kaley Mudge and the second appearance for Flaherty.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.

Follow Florida State softball on Twitter (@FSU_Softball) and Instagram (fsusoftball), and like our Facebook page (Facebook.com/FSUsoftball) to keep up to date with everything about Seminole softball.

2022 All-ACC Academic Softball Team

Devyn Flaherty, Florida State, Jr., INF, Sport Management

Mack Leonard, Florida State, Sr., 1B/P, Social Sciences

Kaley Mudge, Florida State, Jr., OF, Exercise Physiology

Danielle Watson, Florida State, Gr., P, Sport Management (Master’s)

———

Cunningham Named ACC Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year; 11 Noles Earn Academic All-ACC

A busy awards season for Trey Cunningham continued on Friday morning, as he was named the ACC Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the outdoor season. Cunningham also won the award in the indoor season. Cunningham was also named to the Academic All-ACC team and was joined by Jacore Irving, Ahmed Muhumed, Riley Ott, James Rivera, Adriaan Wildschutt, Kelechi Nwanaga, Ka’Tia Seymour, Maudie Skyring, Ruby Stauber and Sara Zabarino.

This is the fourth time Cunningham has been named the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the year but the previous three times were during the indoor season. Cunningham is the first Nole to win the award during the outdoor season since Stefan Brits in 2016, and he is the first Nole to sweep the award in the indoor and outdoor season.

Out of the 11 Noles to earn Academic All-ACC, only three athletes were first-time honorees. Irving and Rivera were first-time honorees on the men’s side while Stauber was a first-time honoree on the women’s side in her first year with the Seminoles. All five female honorees earned above a 3.8 GPA with Skyring and Stauber each earning 4.0 GPA. On the men’s side, four out of the six honorees had above a 3.5 GPA with Cunningham earning the top GPA at 3.667

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

For updates and exclusive content, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Track), Instagram (fsu_track) and Facebook (Florida State Track and Field).

Academic All-ACC (Women)

Kelechi Nwanaga, Florida State, Sr., Economics

Ka’Tia Seymour, Florida State, Gr., Athletic Coaching

Maudie Skying, Florida State., Gr., Exercise Physiology

Ruby Stauber, Florida State, Gr., Sport Management

Sara Zabarino, Florida State, Jr., Food & Nutrition Science

Academic All-ACC (Men)

Trey Cunningham, Florida State, Gr., Sport Management

Jacore Irving, Florida State, Post-Bacc, Public Health

Ahmed Muhumed, Florida State, Gr., International Affairs

Riley Ott, Florida State, Jr., Sport Management

James Rivera, Florida State, Jr., Interdisciplinary Social Science

Adriaan Wildschutt, Florida State, Gr., Business Administration

——

Braman, Cunningham and Watkins Jr. Take ACC Awards

Three Seminoles took home ACC awards Thursday afternoon. Head Coach Bob Braman was named the ACC Men’s Coach of the Year. Trey Cunningham was named ACC Men’s Track Performer of the Year, and Sean Watkins Jr. was named ACC Co-Freshmen of the Year. The Noles led all teams with three winners.

Coach Braman picked up his 14th ACC coaching accolade across the cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field seasons. Braman just completed his 19th season with the Seminoles and picked up his 32nd ACC title, the most among active coaches. Braman led the men to one of the most dominant performances in ACC Championship history this past season. The Noles scored 149 points and won by 56 points, the most since league expansion. The Noles also finished fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, its highest finish since 2012.

Cunningham added another award to his resume. The Bowerman semifinalist became the first Nole to be named ACC Men’s Track Performer of the Year since Andre Ewers in 2019. Cunningham won the 110m hurdles national title and put together one of the greatest hurdle seasons in NCAA history. Cunningham ran 13.22 or faster nine times in his 10 races, the first athlete to accomplish that feat.

Watkins Jr. made a splash in his first season with the Seminoles. The Opa Locka, Fla., native, finished third in the 400m dash at the ACC Outdoor Championships and helped the 4x400m relay team to a second-place finish at the ACC Outdoor Championships and helped them qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Watkins Jr. became the ninth Seminole to win the award.

———

Two-Time Olympian Nick Lucena Named Assistant Beach Volleyball Coach

After a successful season as the volunteer assistant coach, Nick Lucena has been named Florida State Beach Volleyball’s assistant coach. The Florida State alum helped the Seminoles reach the national championship match for the third time in school history and earn their sixth-straight CCSA Conference Championship.

In partnership with head coach Brooke Niles and assistant Summer Nash, Lucena led the team to a 33-11 record including 24 ranked wins, 13 of which were against top-10 teams. In the final AVCA poll, the Seminoles earned their highest ranking of the season at the No. 2 spot.

Beyond coaching, Lucena has a professional career worth bragging about. Lucena has competed in the Olympics twice, most recently at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as well as a fifth-place finish at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Lucena competed with partner Phil Dalhausser in both Olympic runs. In 2016, the pair qualified as third seeds and went undefeated in pool play before being eliminated by the eventual Gold Medalists from Brazil. In 2020, the pair qualified as ninth seeds and went 2-1 in pool play.

In the professional circuit, Lucena is a force to be reckoned with. Lucena has accrued 16 AVP Tournament wins and nine FIVB Tournament wins. He was named Best Defensive Player in 2017 by volleyballmag.com and named AVP Team of the Year with partner Dalhausser the same year. In 2015, Lucena was named to USAV Beach Team of the Year with Dalhausser as well as USAV Men’s Beach Player of the Year. He is a two-time AVP Defensive Player of the Year, earning the title in 2014 and 2008. Lucena also earned AVP Most Improved Player in 2008.

Outside playing and coaching beach volleyball, Lucena is a father of three to Gunnar, Cole, and Ryder with his wife, Brooke Niles. Lucena graduated from Florida State University in 2003 with a degree in Sport Management.

———

Wallin, Williamson And Heath Earn All-American Honors

Florida State golfers Beatrice Wallin (second-team), Amelia Williamson (third-team) and Charlotte Heath (honorable mention) have been named All-Americans for the 2022 season by Golfweek. All three Seminole golfers have now earned All-American honors from both the Women’s Golf Coaches Association and Golfweek, as well as All-ACC honors as they helped lead Florida State to one of the greatest seasons in school history.

The Seminoles placed an ACC-high three players on Golfweeks’ All-American teams. Wake Forest (Rachel Kuehn, First-Team and Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Second-Team) was the only other ACC team with multiple All-Americans as named by Golfweek. National runner-up Oregon led the nation with five All-Americans, while National Champion Stanford and Texas totaled four All-Americans each.

Florida State, Oregon, Stanford, and Texas were the only schools in the nation with at least three players who earned All-American honors from Golfweek.

“We are very happy for Beatrice, Amelia, and Charlotte to be recognized for their outstanding play this season,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “They were our leaders throughout the season, with each of them displaying their tremendous leadership qualities to our younger players every day. Each of them played very consistently throughout the season, and stepped up when we needed them to be at their best. We are going to miss Bea tremendously, but are thankful that both Amelia and Charlotte will be back in our lineup in 2022-23.”

Florida State finished the 2022 season ranked No. 7 by Golfstat and No. 9 by Golfweek — the seventh consecutive season the Seminoles have finished the year ranked within the nation’s top-25 teams by Golfweek: 2022 (No. 9), 2021 (No. 11), 2020 (No 24), 2019 (No. 10), 2018 (No. 19), 2017 (No. 6) and 2016 (No 24).

Wallin, who finished her career ranked second in school history with a 72.11 stroke average, has now been recognized as an all-American seven times during her career: First-Team by the WGCA in 2021, First-Team by Golfweek in 2021, First-Team by the WGCA in 2022, Second-Team by Golfweek in 2022, Honorable Mention by Golfweek in 2019, Honorable Mention by the WGCA in 2020 and Honorable Mention by Golfweek in 2020.

Wallin begins her professional career on the Epson Tour at the Twin Bridges Championship at the Pinehaven Country Club in Albany, N.Y.

Williamson enjoyed her best season as a Seminole, as she averaged a career-low 72.04 strokes in nine events as a senior. She won her first career individual collegiate championship at the Florida State Match Up and earned a career-high seven top-10 finishes. Williamson is ranked eighth in school history with a 73.82 stroke average.

Both Wallin (Humanities) and Williamson (Sport Management) earned their Bachelor’s Degrees from Florida State in April.

Heath, who has earned All-America honors in both of her first two seasons at Florida State, ranked ninth in the ACC with a 72.90 stroke average during the 2021-22 fall and spring seasons. She earned a career-high five top-10 finishes and finished in a tie for 10th place in the individual standings at the ACC Championship. Heath was Florida State’s leading golfer at both the Moon Invitational and the Clemson Invitational during the spring 2022 season.

Florida State opens its fall 2022 season at the College of Charleston’s Cougar Classic in September.