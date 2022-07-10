In case you missed last week’s ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Baseball, Softball, Track & Field, Golf, and other Noles sports news

Please start out your Sunday by reading Prince’s outstanding Summer Roundup, where he shares ‘Just a few thoughts on Seminole sports. As always read at your own risk.’

Florida State Sports Notebook: Summer Roundup

The last few weeks (and hours) have been quite eventful for Florida State University athletics. There have been major coaching changes and roster changes in several sports. In recent years, Florida State fans have become used to a degree of stability. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case this summer.... {continued}

Please check out our dedicated Fanpost for FSU Women’s sports to keep you up to date on what is happening in women’s athletics during the week.

FSU WOMEN’S SPORTS NEWS: Soccer, Softball, Basketball, & Others

Here are some of the other Seminole’s athletics that are in the news and making the rounds as we approach the dog days of summer. Most of the summaries are courtesy FSU Sports Info.

Women’s Softball

FSU Softball: ‘Noles welcome Arizona State transfer Allison Royalty

Now that the offseason is here for the softball program, Florida State dipped into the transfer portal to add experience in the circle. Arizona State transfer Allison Royalty will join the program in 2023, coming in with two years of eligibility left... {continued}

———

Este golazo por Deyna es tremendo. Que vision tiene esta joven. Me encanta esto.

Florida State Adds Transfer Onyi Echegini

Florida State announced the addition of Onyi Echegini, a transfer from Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Head Coach Brian Pensky on Echegini: “We are elated to add Onyi to our group. I’ve known her for three-plus years now and have always respected her as a player. Onyi is technical and intelligent, and at the same time, quite athletic. She will fit in nicely with the culture of our program. She wants to be great. She wants to play this game for as long as possible, and those qualities have certainly been staples here at FSU for quite some time.

Onyi Echegini | Midfielder | 5-9 | London, England | Mississippi State

At Mississippi State: Echegini comes to Florida State after spending the last three seasons at Mississippi State… during her time at Mississippi State she played in 42 games with 35 starts… she scored 11 goals and tallied six assists for a total of 28 points from her midfield position over the last three seasons… in 2021 she started in 15 matches with 1,350 minutes of playing time…she led the team in shots (50), shots on goal (22) and assists (5)… she was tied for first in points (9) and game-winners (2) and tied for third in goals (2)… in 2020, Echegini played in and started 13 matches for a total of 1,172 minutes with 36 shots and 15 of those on goal… she scored five goals with one game-winner… she finished the season tied for the team lead with 11 points and led the team with five goals… her 36 shots and 15 on goal also lead the team… as a freshman in 2019 she played in 14 matches with seven starts for a total of 517 minutes… she scored four goals and averaged 0.57 goals per game in league play, which was fourth in the SEC… she ended her freshman season ranked No. 1 in MSU’s SEC-only career record book averaging 1.14 points per game, 0.57 goals per game and 4.00 shots per game in her career.

High School/Club: Played at Bexleyheath Academy where her team won the London Borough of Bexley Championship three times … Bexleyheath placed third in the London Youth Games and took second in the Football Association Kent Cup … played her club soccer with Arsenal FC where she won the FA Cup in 2019 … also ran on the cross country and track teams and played volleyball and handball … held school records in the 3000m and high jump.

———

Florida State Baseball: Official offseason discussion thread Discussing all things FSU Baseball.... {continued}

—

Awards Wrap-Up: Messick Leads Four All-Americans

Four Seminoles – led by sophomore starting pitcher Parker Messick – earned All-America honors for their performance during the 2022 season.

Messick was a first team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, a second team All-American from Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball and a third team All-American by D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

A trio of first-year players joined Messick as freshmen All-Americans, with Jaime Ferrer (Collegiate Baseball), James Tibbs (second team Perfect Game) and Conner Whittaker (second team NCBWA) being recognized.

Messick, from Plant City, Florida, was a first team All-ACC pitcher and finished the year with a 7-5 record, 3.38 ERA and 144 strikeouts and only 18 walks in 98.2 innings pitched. A finalist for the Dick Howser and Golden Spikes Awards, Messick led the ACC in strikeouts and was just the second FSU pitcher in the past decade with consecutive 100-strikeout seasons. He was the ACC Pitcher of the Week four times in 2022.

Ferrer, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, led FSU with a .320 batting average, 40 runs scored, 70 hits, 19 doubles and 118 total bases. He was hit by a pitch 23 times – one shy of the school single-season record – and led FSU with a .436 on-base percentage.

Tibbs, from Marietta, Georgia, finished with a .300 batting average, with 51 hits over 56 games. He had 13 doubles and 10 home runs, with 32 RBI. He led FSU with 25 walks while posting a .980 fielding percentage in left field.

Whittaker, from Sarasota, was 2-2 with a 2.48 ERA out of the Seminole bullpen. He appeared in 21 games, with 34 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched. Opponents hit just .188 against him, the best batting average against on the team.

ABCA All-Region Teams

Messick, starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart and relief pitcher Wyatt Crowell earned All-Region honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association. Messick was a first team selection, while Hubbart and Crowell both earned second team honors.

Hubbart, from Windermere, Florida, led FSU with an 8-3 record and 3.32 ERA, with 96 strikeouts and 21 walks over 76.0 innings. He was twice named the ACC Pitcher of the Week for his performances against James Madison and at Boston College.

Crowell, from Cumming, Georgia, made 28 appearances out of the bullpen and led FSU with a 2.12 ERA. He finished 6-1 with two saves and had 72 strikeouts in 51.0 innings pitched. Opponents hit just .201 with 10 extra-base hits against the sophomore.

Crowell is pitching this summer for USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team, while Messick and Hubbart participated in the MLB Draft Combine in San Diego last month.

New Florida State head coach Link Jarrett was the ABCA Midwest Region Coach of the Year after leading Notre Dame to the College World Series for just the third time in program history. Jarrett was also the 2021 Midwest Region Coach of the Year after leading the Irish to the Starkville Super Regional.

All-ACC Academic Team

Ferrer and infielders Brett Roberts and Alex Toral were Florida State’s representatives on the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Academic Team.

Roberts, from Atlanta, Georgia, transferred from Tennessee Tech and hit .300 in his first season in Tallahassee, starting in 58 games. He hit 18 doubles, a triple and five home runs, with 25 RBI and 100 total bases. He drew 21 walks and stole six bases. Roberts split time at third base, second base and designated hitter throughout the year.

Roberts joined Messick and Hubbart in San Diego for the MLB Draft Combine last month.

Toral, from Davie, Florida, transferred from Miami and led FSU with 15 home runs and 49 RBI during his only season with the Seminoles. Toral started 55 games and played in all 59, hitting .212 with 44 hits.

ACC Honor Roll

Led by Ferrer, Roberts and Toral from the All-ACC Academic Team, 21 Seminole baseball players earned a spot on the ACC Honor Roll Friday, given to the student-athletes that registered a 3.0 grade point average for the full academic year:

David Barrett (1st Honor Roll), Joe Charles (2nd), Houston Evans (1), Ferrer (1), Dylan Jacobs (1), Sebastian Jimenez (1), Logan Lacey (2), Kyle McMullen (4), Connor Moore (1), Jackson Nezuh (1), Isaiah Perry (2), Treyton Rank (1), Roberts (1), AJ Shaver (1), Dylan Simmons (2), Conner Strickland (1), Tibbs (1), Toral (2), Brandon Walker (2), Preston Wetherell (1), Mayes White (1).

Wyatt Crowell, Carson Montgomery Named to Collegiate National Team

USA Baseball today announced the 26-man Collegiate National Team roster that will represent Team USA at Honkbalweek Haarlem from July 8-15 at Pim Mulier Stadium in Haarlem, Netherlands. The final squad was named after completing the 2022 Collegiate National Team Training Camp, a five-game intrasquad series played throughout North Carolina.

The 2022 Collegiate Team is led by Manager Mike Bianco, who capped his 24th season leading Ole Miss by winning its first-ever College World Series title. He is joined on staff by Xan Barksdale, Drew Bianco (LSU), Scott Brown (Vanderbilt), Cliff Godwin (ECU), and Josh Holliday (Oklahoma State).

“A week ago, as I sat with the fifty-one players that we invited to Cary, I told them what a tremendous honor this is because you are fifty-one of the best amateur baseball players in the United States of America,” said Bianco. “To narrow it down nearly in half is quite a task. We shared with all of them, as honestly and candidly as we could, that there are players that will go home that will play in the big leagues and be All-Americans next year. I commend these coaches and the USA Baseball committee on the selections we have made. We can’t wait to get to work today and on the road to winning the championship at Honkbalweek.”

The roster features four returning members from last summer’s Collegiate National Team: Dylan Crews (LSU), Jacob Gonzalez (Ole Miss), Paul Skenes, and Kyle Teel (Virginia). Yohandy Morales (Miami) is the fifth and final member of the roster with national team experience, having played for the red, white, and blue as a member of the 2013 12U National Team–where he won a world title–and the 2018 18U National Team. 2022 also marks the third time Crews and Skenes have made a national team, playing on the 2017 15U and 2014 12U National Teams, respectively, in addition to the 2021 Collegiate team.

Five of the athletes on the 2022 roster also participated in the USA Baseball National Team Development Program (NTDP). Crews worked his way through the NTDP three times, meanwhile, Enrique Bradfield Jr.(Vanderbilt), Ross Dunn (Utah), Gonzalez, and Morales each participated in the program once.

Seventeen different schools are represented on the 2022 Collegiate National Team roster, with five boasting a pair of athletes: Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest.

Team USA will travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday and begin Honkbalweek Haarlem on Saturday, July 9. The stars and stripes open against Japan at 8 a.m. ET and follow with games against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Curacao to complete group play. All games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv.

The U.S. has competed at Honkbalweek Haarlem five times since 2000 and has earned four gold medals in that time, including winning the championship in its most recent appearance at the event in 2014. Team USA also won gold in the event’s 2000, 2002, and 2008 editions and earned a bronze medal in 2012.

The full 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team Roster is as follows:

2022 Collegiate National Team Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Zach Agnos; RHP/INF; Haymarket, Va.; ECU

Maui Ahuna; INF; Hilo, Hawaii

^Enrique Bradfield Jr.; OF; Hialeah, Fla.; Vanderbilt

Ryan Bruno; LHP; Wellington, Fla.; Stanford

*^Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU

Wyatt Crowell; LHP; Cumming, Ga.; Florida State

^Ross Dunn; LHP; Salt Lake City, Utah

Hunter Elliott; LHP; Tupelo, Miss.; Ole Miss

*^Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss

Joseph Gonzalez; RHP; Humacao, P.R.; Auburn

Tanner Hall; RHP; Zachary, La.; Southern Mississippi

Carter Holton; LHP; Savannah, Ga.; Vanderbilt

Jack Hurley; OF; Boalsburg, Pa.; Virginia Tech

Cade Kuehler; RHP; Waxhaw, N.C.; Campbell

Wyatt Langford; OF/C; Trenton, Fla.; Florida

Rhett Lowder; RHP; Albemarle, N.C.; Wake Forest

Teddy McGraw; RHP; Oneota, N.Y.; Wake Forest

Carson Montgomery; RHP; Windermere, Fla.; Florida State

*^Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami, Fla.; Miami

Tre’ Morgan; INF; New Orleans, La.; LSU

Jack Payton; C; Orland Park, Ill.; Louisville

*Paul Skenes; RHP/INF; Lake Forest, Calif.

Brayden Taylor; INF; West Jordan, Utah; TCU

*Kyle Teel; C/OF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia

Hurston Waldrep; RHP; Thomasville, Ga.

Jacob Wilson; INF; Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Grand Canyon

———

Florida State Women’s Hoops Returns to Cancun

Florida State Women’s Basketball heads back to the Caribbean for the 10th time in program history, playing in the 2022 Women’s Cancun Challenge on Nov. 24-26 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

Games will take place at the all-inclusive resort, with teams and fans in walking distance to the converted ballroom that hosts the tournament. The Seminoles are part of the four-team Mayan Division, joining Harvard, Oklahoma State and Purdue, playing a three-game round robin.

Game dates and times will be determined soon. The tournament dates back to 2005 and has historically drawn a deep roster of Power 5 notables and strong mid-majors, all looking to sharpen their rosters before the start of conference play.

“We are pleased to draw another intriguing mix of teams to the Women’s Cancun Challenge. These matchups are attention-getters, as we feature a competitive environment that teams love to see before the conference schedule begins,” said Sarah Molina, Cancun Challenge director.

In Florida State’s nine tournaments played in the Caribbean, it has won six of them. It last traveled to the Junkanoo Jam in Bimini, Bahamas, in 2018 and defeated Eastern Kentucky and No. 12 Iowa.

FSU last played at the Cancun Challenge in 2014.

Six teams will power the Riviera Division with Central Michigan, NC State, Northern Iowa, Tulane, Vanderbilt and West Virginia heading for Mexico for two games apiece. Florida State will not play any of those teams in the Cancun Challenge.

A full non-conference schedule for the Seminoles is expected to be released soon.

———

Qualified!



Alice Hodge of @floridastate golf has qualified to play in the 122nd U.S. Women's Amateur Championship at Chambers Bay in Washington (Aug. 8-14). @TheAnnikaAward, @FSUBiz#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/j9yB5P8gIj — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) July 8, 2022

Record Five Women’s Golfers Named To WGCA Scholar Athlete Team

A school-record five players – Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, Alice Hodge, Elle Johnson, Kaylah Williams and Amelia Williamson – have been named to the 2022 WGCA Scholar Athlete Team. The five selections for the Seminoles breaks the record of four on the prestigious academic team (2018 and 2021) and marks the ninth consecutive year at least one Florida State golfer has been named as a national academic standout.

Florida State led the ACC with five players honored on the WGCA Scholar Athlete Team.

Senior Cecile Finne-Ipsen was named to the team for the third time in her career (once at Florida State and twice as a standout student-athlete at UNC Charlotte) while Hodge, Johnson and Williamson were named to the team for the second time in their careers and for the second consecutive year. Hodge, Johnson and Williamson are now members of a select group of 14 Florida State golfers who have been named to the WGCA team multiple times. Williams was named to the team for the first time in her career.

Florida State earned a cumulative team GPA of 3.438 with three players (Hodge, Williams and Madison Hewlett) earning perfect 4.0 GPA’s and two more (Finne-Ipsen, Johnson) earning academic Dean’s List honors. Two Seminoles – Beatrice Wallin in Humanities and Williamson in Sport Management – earned their Bachelor’s Degrees from Florida State University at the conclusion of the spring semester.

“This was a great year for our program,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “Each of the girls on our team did their work in the classroom and on the course. It’s a standard that they all hold themselves to; doing well academically is what is expected of every Seminole. As a complement to our success in the classroom, they were also successful on the course. We won three tournament championships, won our second NCAA Regional Championship, advanced to Match Play in the NCAA Championships for the first time, and finished tied for fifth in national championship standings.”

Williamson, who earned a career-low 72.04 stroke average during the 2021-22 fall and spring seasons, earned a 3.625 grade point average as she earned her bachelor’s degree while preparing to lead the Seminoles into the NCAA Regional and Championship finals. She earned her first career individual championship at the Florida State Match Up and finished in a tie for ninth place in leading the Seminoles to the NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championship. Williamson will return to anchor the Seminoles’ roster in 2023.

“Academics has been of personal importance to me for as long as I can remember,” said Williamson. “My parents sacrificed a lot to send me to one of the best academic schools in the U.K. and ever since then I always wanted to get a degree. They never put pressure on me and expected specific grades, but I held high standards to myself. Earning my degree (from Florida State) means a lot to me. It gives me a solid foundation for life after pro golf. I grew as a person and gained knowledge from dedicating time and effort into earning my degree. I only wish I could do professional golf and more academics side by side.”

Finne-Ipsen, who earned the academic honor from the WGCA for the third time in her career, will return to the Seminoles for the 2022-23 season as she earns her degree in Management. Through her four year as an accomplished scholar-athlete, Finne-Ipsen is just three grades (A-, A-, B) shy of a perfect 4.0 GPA for her entire career.

“Academic success is quite important to me for multiple reasons,” said Finne-Ipsen. “My parents have always supported my golf 100 percent. Their only request for me was that I also earn a degree. They instilled in me that’s it’s never bad to have a plan B in case I were injured and couldn’t play anymore. Second, as a person. I’m not one to do anything half-hearted when it comes to school. Another reason for me personally is to show myself that I am more than just a golfer; that I am capable to succeed in other areas of my life.”

A total of 25 different Seminole golfers have been named to the WGCA Scholar Athlete team a total of 54 times (including Bond in 1998) since the honor was established in 1991.

Seminoles On the WGCA Scholar Athlete Team

1996, Aguri Okura, Mabel Pascual del Pobil

1997, Sarah Capie, Aguri Okura

1998, Amy Bond, Sarah Capie

1999, Louise Wright

2000, Louise Wright

2001, Kristin Tamulis

2002, Alison Curdt

2003, Alison Curdt, Caroline Larsson

2004, Alison Curdt, Caroline Larsson

2005, Whitney Brummett, Caroline Larsson, Kristin Sordel

2006, Whitney Brummett, Jaclyn Burch, Caroline Larsson

2007, Whitney Brummett, Jaclyn Burch, Caroline Westrup

2008, Whitney Brummett, Caroline Westrup

2009, Caroline Westrup

2014, Laure Castelain

2015, Kayla Jones, Kim Metraux, Morgane Metraux

2016, Kim Metraux, Morgane Metraux

2017, Amanda Doherty, Kim Metraux, Morgane Metraux

2018, Amanda Doherty, Kim Metraux, Morgane Metraux, Kathleen Sumner

2019, Amanda Doherty, Puk Lyng Thomsen

2020, Amanda Doherty, Puk Lyng Thomsen, Kathleen Sumner

2021, Alice Hodge, Elle Johnson, Taylor Roberts, Amelia Williamson

2022, Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, Alice Hodge, Elle Johnson, Kaylah Williams, Amelia Williamson

———

Jernstedt Wins Swedish National Title

Three members of the Florida State women’s swimming and diving team won seven individual medals at the Swedish National Championships that were held from June 29-July 3 in Linköping.

Rising sophomore Edith Jernstedt brought home three medals, winning gold in the 200m fly at 2:16.79.

Jernstedt also turned in two silver medal-winning performances, clocking 59.76 in the 100m fly and 2:18.04 in the 200m IM. Both swims were personal best times. She also added a career-best in the 50m fly, placing fourth at 27.29.

Gloria Muzito contributed silver in the 50m free, touching at 26.19 after clocking 26.66 in prelims for fifth place. She also took seventh in the 100m free (57.72) and opened the meet by placing 25th in the 50m back at 31.72.

Signee Julia Mansson also won three medals, including a gold in the 200m breast at 2:28.16, which was a personal best. She was also the runner-up in the 100m breast behind another career-best at 1:08.60 and 50m breast (31.80).

Katrina Young Wins Silver at FINA World Championships-USA Diving contributed to this report

BUDAPEST, Hungary –Former Florida State standout Katrina Young won the silver medal in the women’s 10m synchro at the 19th FINA World Championships at the Duna, Arena in Budapest Hungary on June 30.

The two-time Olympian was a last-minute addition to Team USA due to an injury. She would pair with Delaney Schnell from the University of Arizona for the women’s 10m synchro. Despite never competing together in international competition, both divers had success with other partners on the World and Olympic stages in the event.

Out of prelims, the Americans qualified in second place with a score of 296.28.

In finals, the Americans found themselves in eighth place after their two required dives, but jumped up to fifth after a 68.40-scoring optional on their front 3 1/2 somersault pike in the third round. Young and Schnell moved up one more spot after their inward 3 ½ somersault tuck that scored 73.92 points, just over four points out of second place.

Needing a big final dive to secure a spot on the podium ahead of Malaysia and Japan, the pair delivered a dive that scored 70.08, securing the silver medal.

“It was incredible. It was a pretty last-minute change. It was a lot of stress going into this event, but it worked out,” Young said. “I mean, it was tough. I’m not going to lie. We have a little bit of a different technique, but we were able to take the time and make it work.”

Young brought home Team USA’s second-straight medal at the World Championships in the event. She also won bronze back in 2019 alongside Murphy Bromberg.

Izaak Bastian Ready for Bahamas National Champs

Izaak Bastian will compete in the 50th Bahamas National Swimming Championships that will run from July 7-10th at the Betty Kelly Kenning National Swim Complex in Nassau.

Bastian is expected to compete in all three breaststroke events.

Following the meet, Bastian will represent the Bahamas at the Commonwealth Games from July 29-Aug. 3 in Birmingham, England.

Carlson Set for Stop in Copenhagen

Former FSU standout diver Molly Carlson is set for the third stop of the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 16. Finals will start at 9 a.m. (ET) at the Royal Danish Opera House.

Carlson won the first stop on the tour in Boston with a score of 377.40. She placed second in Paris at 350.70 and is currently tied for first with 360 points in the women’s standings.

———

Check out our FSU is sort of a Basketball School Thread #8: Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff

—

Seminoles reunited in Las Vegas to support our @NBASummerLeague Noles pic.twitter.com/TUqGcL4M7g — Leonard Hamilton (@FSUCoachHam) July 9, 2022

Seven From Men’s Basketball Named To ACC Academic Honor Roll

ACC Sixth Man of the Year Matthew Cleveland, Anthony Polite, Justin Lindner and Harrison Prieto are among seven members of the Florida State Men’s Basketball Team who have been named to the 2021-22 ACC Academic Honor Roll. Cleveland earned the honor for the first time and Polite for the second, while Linder (five) and Prieto (six) joined a rare group of ACC student-athletes who have earned the honor five or more times. Also named to the Academic Honor Roll were freshman Michael Brown along with sophomores Isaac Spainhour and Max Thorpe.

It marks the sixth consecutive year at least seven members of Head Coach Leonard Hamilton’s team have been honored academically by the ACC. In the last six seasons, the Seminole Men’s Basketball Team has earned a total of 45 ACC Academic Honor Roll selections and had 11 players named to the All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team.

“I’m really proud of this group of guys for their commitment to their academic success,” said Head Coach Leonard Hamilton. “Our players studied while we were on the road, when they were hurt, and after some of them had surgery – because each of them knows how important their success in the classroom is to them and their families. Their success academically is vital to their success on the court.”

Polite earned his Bachelor’s degree in Finance in 2021 and will earn a Master’s degree in Athletic Coaching from the Florida State School of Education. Prieto earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology in 2020 and will earn his Master’s Degree in Meteorology on July 30, 2022.

Cleveland, who was second on the team in scoring with an 11.5 points per game scoring average as a freshman, was named to both the All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball team and the ACC Academic Honor Roll. He finished his freshman season as Florida State’s second-leading scorer (11.5 ppg) and as its third-leading rebounder (4.6 rpg). He played in 29 of 31 games, led the Seminoles in minutes played (26.2 mpg) and was first on the team with 133 field goals made and 61 free throws.

Two Seminoles – Isaac Spainhour and Max Thorpe – were named to the ACC Academic Honor for the second consecutive time.

Spainhour played in his career-high six games in 2021-22 after redshirting during his first season as a Seminole.

“Academics has always been important to me and my family,” said Spainhour. “My parents have always wanted me to work hard and do my best and get my degree. Earning my degree in Sport Management from Florida State is one of my goals.

Spainhour earned academic Dean’s Lost Honors during the spring of 2021 and was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll in the 2021.

Thorpe played in five games as a redshirt freshman during the 2021-22 season.

“My family always pushed me to succeed in school, and academic success was always a top priority in my household growing up,” said Thorpe. ”It’s very important to me to work hard and allow my parents to be proud of me.”

The ACC Academic Honor Roll consists of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. The conference recognized more than 5,000 student-athletes for their hard work in the classroom.

Seminoles On The ACC Academic Honor Roll

Michael Brown, Sport Management, (1)

Matthew Cleveland, Criminology, (1)

Justin Lindner, Master’s in Athletic Coaching, (5)

Anthony Polite, Finance, (2)

Harrison Prieto, Master’s in Meteorology, (6)

Isaac Spainhour, Sport Management, (2)

Max Thorpe, Sport Management, (2)

———

Four From Women’s Tennis To ACC Academic Honor Roll

Petra Hule, who earned her degree in English from Florida State this spring is one of four Florida State Women’s Tennis Players – Hule, Victoria Allen, Alice Amendola, and Lesedi Jacobs who have been named to the 2022 ACC Academic Honor Roll. Hule has now been named to the exclusive academic list in four seasons during her outstanding career as a student-athlete at Florida State.

The Seminoles finished with a cumulative GPA of 3.423 during their main competitive season during the spring of 2022. Hyde’s team was one of six teams at Florida State who finished the spring season with a team GPA of better than 3.4. The tennis team also finished the year as of six Florida State teams with a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of 100 percent for the second consecutive season.

Allen, who earned a GPA pf 3.938 during the spring semester, was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll for the third consecutive season. She has earned Academic President’s List (two times) or Dean’s List honors (four times) in each of her first six semesters at Florida State.

Allen is enrolled in a combined B.S./M.S pathway in her major of Sport Management. The pathway allows her to complete 12 graduate credit hours of course work that counts towards both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. As part of the program, she completes a practicum and service hours, which helps her connect with current sport management professionals while gaining work experience.

“I’m really pleased to be named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll,” said Allen. “I put a lot of work in on and off the court to be successful in tennis and academics.”

Amendola earned the honors for the second time in her career. She preserved in being named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll after missing the entire spring schedule when she suffered a pulmonary embolism prior to the beginning of the spring season. She is set to be fully recovered and back on the courts for the Seminoles for the 2022-23 season.

Hule completed her career with a GPA of 3.453. She earned Academic Dean’s List honors four time during her career and was named to the ITA Scholar Athlete Team in 2018. A two-time ITA All-American, Hule completed her incredible career ranked second in total victories (202), tied for first in doubles victories (106) and seventh in single victories (96) at Florida State. She was a member of four NCAA Tournament teams in her five seasons at Florida State – the Elite 8 in 2018, Round of 32 in 2019, Elite 8 for a second time in 2021 and the round of 32 in 2022.

Jacobs completed her collegiate tennis career at Florida State in 2022 as an incredibly honored academic student-athlete during her career. During five seasons at Kentucky and one at Florida State, she was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll Four times and to the ACC Academic Honor Roll during her only season as a Seminole.

Jacobs is working to complete her Master’s in Business from Florida State. She earned three degrees from Kentucky – a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and a Master’s Degree in Finance.

“My parents raised us kids with the mindset of education being first, so that’s how I’ve approached life and maintained focus in the classroom,” said Jacobs. “I believe we never stop learning and school is a tool given to us to sharpen our skills (both soft and technical skills). Most importantly school gives us the opportunity to build our network as we progress into our careers.”

The ACC Academic Honor Roll consists of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. The conference recognized over 5,000 student-athletes for their hard work in the classroom.

Seminoles On The ACC Academic Honor Roll

Victoria Allen, Sport Management, (3)

Alice Amendola, Psychology, (2)

Petra Hule, English, (4)

Lesedi Jacobs, MBA (Business), (1)