FSU soccer announces full 2022 schedule

The title defense starts in August.

Florida State Seminoles soccer, coming off a national title, announced its full 2022 schedule on Friday. It’ll be FSU’s first season under new head coach Brian Pensky.

FSU has lost 3 big names from the roster, Emily Madril, Kirsten Pavlisko and Yujie Zhao, which according to our resident soccer expert Prince Akeem Joeffer has made the chances of a repeat much more difficult. But with the talent still present, the Seminoles should be able to moderately withstand those departures:

FSU would have probably been the preseason #1 team in the nation if those players had returned (especially with the addition of Onyi Echegini). Without them the ceiling for this team has been significantly lowered. It is extremely difficult to replace players of the quality of the three seniors who are leaving. The coaches will have to get creative especially on the backline. However, there is still quite a bit of talent left on the team in the midfield and the Seminoles may have the best set of forwards in the nation with the addition of Echegini. This will still be a dangerous team capable of beating anyone in the nation on the right day. The Seminoles will still be a tournament team but the Elite Eight run (15 appearances in the last 17 seasons) is in serious jeopardy.

SCHEDULE RELEASE



It is finally here! Check out the 2022 soccer schedule for your defending national champions! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/nb7aBQnc7c pic.twitter.com/vehJzyHHBE — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) July 15, 2022

Florida State Soccer 2022 schedule

Thursday, August 18: South Carolina Gamecocks

Columbia, S.C.

7:00 PM

Sunday, August 21: Georgia Bulldogs

Athens, Ga.

1:00 PM

Thursday, August 25: Auburn Tigers

Tallahassee, Fla

6:00 PM, ACCN

Sunday, September 4: Florida Gators

Gainesville, Fla.

5:00 PM

Thursday, September 8: Florida Gulf Coast

Tallahassee, Fla

7:00 PM, ACCNX

Sunday, September 11: Rice Owls

Houston, Texas

1:00 PM

Friday, September 16: Boston College Eagles

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

4:00 PM

Thursday, September 22: Louisville Cardinals

Tallahassee, Fla

7:00 PM, ACCNX

Sunday, September 25: Clemson Tigers

Tallahassee, Fla

1:00 PM, ACCNX

Saturday, October 1: Miami Hurricanes

Coral Gables, Fla.

6:00 PM

Thursday, October 6: Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Va.

8:00 PM, ACCN

Sunday, October 9: Notre Dame

Notre Dame, Ind.

12:00 PM

Thursday, October 13: Duke Blue Devils

Tallahassee, Fla

6:00 PM, ACCN

Thursday, October 20: North Carolina Tar Heels

Tallahassee, Fla

8:00 PM, ACCN

Sunday, October 23: Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh, Pa.

1:00 PM

Thursday, October 27: Virginia Tech

Tallahassee, Fla

7:00 PM, ACCNX

Sunday, October 30: ACC Tournament Quarterfinals (Campus Sites)

TBA

Thursday, November 3: ACC Tournament Semifinals (Cary, N.C.)

TBA

Sunday, November 6: ACC Tournament Finals (Cary, N.C.)

TBA