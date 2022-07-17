Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Baseball, Track & Field, Softball, Soccer, Basketball, and other Noles sports news

In case you missed last week’s ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Softball, Baseball, Basketball, and other Noles sports news

While we don’t normally post football related stories here on the TN Triple S, the following story extends well beyond football.

Here are some of the other Seminole’s athletics that are still making some noise as we approach the calm before the upcoming storms. Most of the summaries are courtesy FSU Sports Info.

Florida State baseball officially adds Rich Wallace to coaching staff - The Notre Dame assistant joins his former boss in Tally.

It’s official: The Florida State baseball staff will add Rich Wallace from Notre Dame. Wallace served as a Fighting Irish assistant under Link Jarrett since August 2019... {continued}

Chuck Ristano joins Florida State baseball coaching staff - Reunited and it feels so good.

The Florida State baseball team is adding Chuck Ristano from Notre Dame. Ristano reconnects with Link Jarrett after coaching the past 12 years for the Fighting Irish.

This past season, he guided Notre Dame’s staff to a 3.91 ERA, 10th best nationally... {continued}

Cunningham Named National Indoor Track Scholar-Athlete of the Year; 19 Noles Earn USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

Trey Cunningham became the first Seminole to be named the USTFCCCA Indoor Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Wednesday afternoon. 19 Florida State track and field athletes including Cunningham were named to the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team as well. 10 women and nine men were named to the team with four athletes accomplishing a 4.00 GPA for the spring semester.

“This is a huge honor for Trey. To be the first Nole to accomplish this award is very special. To be that great on the track as well in the classroom is something not many people can do,” Head Coach Bob Braman said. “I’m really proud of everyone who was named to the academic team. We have had great academic success in the past, and this year was no different.”

Cunningham boasted a 3.667 GPA in the spring semester in his pursuit of a Master’s degree in sport management. During the indoor season, Cunningham clocked the second-fastest time in NCAA history (7.37) on his way to a national title in the 60m hurdles. Cunningham picked up his fifth consecutive ACC title in the 60m hurdles. Cunningham was named the ACC Indoor and Outdoor Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

On the women’s side, three athletes recorded 4.0 GPA’s. CoSIDA Academic All-Americans Maudie Skyring and Ruby Stauber were each named to the list. Stauber is getting her masters in sport management while Skyring is pursuing her degree in exercise physiology. Alyson Churchill also had a 4.0 during the spring as she pursues her degrees in psychology and international affairs. Three more Seminoles, Amanda Beach, Ka’Tia Seymour and Sara Zabarino, each earned a 3.9 GPA or higher. Among the 10 athletes who were named to the team, eight of them earned a 3.7 GPA or higher.

On the men’s side, Matt Owens led the way with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Owens is pursuing his degree in public health. Owens qualified for the NCAA East Preliminary in the 3000m steeplechase. Silas Griffith had the second-best GPA among the group with a GPA of 3.938 in his pursuit of a degree in social work. The ACC indoor and outdoor scholar-athlete of the year, Trey Cunningham and Caleb Pottorff each finished the semester with a 3.667 GPA. Cunningham is pursuing his masters in Sport Management.

The criteria for USTFCCCA All-Academic is listed below.

Cumulative GPA: 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office. Institutions utilizing a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0]. Athletic criteria for the award can be met in either the indoor season, the outdoor season, or both:

For the indoor season : must have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, or in the top 48 in any championship relay event, for the most recent indoor season, certifiable by their place on final season performance lists on TFRRS for Indoor Track and Field (including performances achieved outside the qualifying window during the indoor season).

: must have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, or in the top 48 in any championship relay event, for the most recent indoor season, certifiable by their place on final season performance lists on TFRRS for Indoor Track and Field (including performances achieved outside the qualifying window during the indoor season). For the outdoor season: must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships (the Preliminary Championship Competition and/or the Final Championship Competition) or must have finished the outdoor season ranked in the top 48 in the East or top 48 in the West for the most recent outdoor season, certifiable by their place on the NCAA Division I descending order lists on TFRRS for Outdoor Track and Field.

Must have completed at least two (2) semesters or three (3) quarters at the certifying institution.

For updates and exclusive content, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Track), Instagram (fsu_track) and Facebook (Florida State Track and Field).

Men

Trey Cunningham (Sport Management)

Samuel Field (Sport Management)

Silas Griffith (Social Work)

Ahmed Muhumed (International Affairs)

Riley Ott (Sport Management)

Matt Owens (Public Health)

Caleb Pottorff (Exercise Physiology)

James Rivera (Interdisciplinary Social Science)

Adriaan Wildschutt (Business Administration)

Women

Amanda Beach (Public Health)

Alyson Churchill (Psychology and International Affairs)

Rebecca Clark (Exercise Physiology)

Jen Lima (Exercise Physiology)

Kelechi Nwanaga (Economics)

Erin Phelps (Exercise Physiology)

Ka’Tia Seymour (Athletic Coaching)

Maudie Skyring (Exercise Physiology)

Ruby Stauber (Sport Management)

Sara Zabarino (Food and Nutrition Science)

11 Noles Set to Compete at World Championships

11 Noles are prepared to compete at the World Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Action begins Friday, July 15 and runs through Sunday, July 24 with NBC, CNBC, USA Network and Peacock TV providing all the action. The Noles will be represented in eight different countries at this year’s championships with several of them looking for a podium finish.

Athlete (Years at FSU) – Country – Event

Marvin Bracy (2013) – USA – 100m Dash

When (All times eastern):

Heats – Friday, July 15 – 9:50 p.m. – USA Network

Semifinals – Saturday, July 16 – 9 p.m. – NBC

Finals – Saturday, July 16 – 10:50 p.m. – NBC

Outlook: Bracy finished second at the USATF Championships in the 100m dash, equaling his personal best time of 9.85. Bracy comes into the World Championships tied for the third-best time in the field. Bracy competed for the Noles in 2013 and was the ACC 60m champion as well as competing for the Seminole football team during his time in Tallahassee. Bracy competed in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in the 100m dash where he finished 14th.

Kevin Borlee (2009-10) – Belgium – 400m Dash; 4x400m Relay

When:

4x400m Relay

Heats – Friday, July 15 – 2:45 p.m.

Finals – Friday, July 15 – 10:50 p.m. – USA Network

400m Dash

Heats – Sunday, July 17 – 2:05 p.m. – NBC

Semifinal – Wednesday, July 20 – 10:15 p.m. – USA Network

Final – Friday, July 22 – 10:35 p.m. – USA Network

Outlook: A four-time Olympic qualifier for Belgium, Borlee is looking to make a splash at this year’s World Championships in both the 400m dash and the 4x400m relay. Borlee helped the Belgium 4x400m relay team to a gold medal at the World Indoor Championships earlier this year. Borlee competed for the Seminoles during the 2009 and 2010 seasons and picked up four All-America honors during his time in Tallahassee.

Andrew Coscoran (2015-16) – Ireland – 1500m Run

When

Heats – Saturday, July 16 – 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Sunday, July 17 – 10 p.m.

Finals – Tuesday, July 19 – 10:30 p.m. (Tape delay on USA Network at 11:30 p.m.)

Outlook: The 2020 Olympian is looking to take the podium for the first time at a world championship race in the 1500m run. The former Seminole has ran 3:36.54 in the event this year. Coscoran will be representing his home country of Ireland at this year’s World Championships.

Trey Cunningham (2018-22) – USA – 110m Hurdles

When

Heats – Saturday, July 16 – 2:25 p.m. – CNBC

Semifinal – Sunday, July 17 – 8:05 p.m. – CNBC

Final – Sunday, July 17 – 10:30 p.m. – NBC

Outlook: In his first time wearing the red, white and blue, Trey Cunningham has a chance to put himself in the conversation as one of the greatest hurdlers in world history. Cunningham will be facing the 2020 Olympic champion, the No. 2 performer in world history and the No. 3 performer in world history. Cunningham’s season-best time of 13.00 is the second-fastest time in the world this year. Cunningham will be looking to become the first Seminole athlete to win a gold medal at a World Championship.

Rachel Dincoff (Volunteer Coach) – USA – Discus

When:

First Round – Monday, July 18 – 8:10 p.m.

Finals – Wednesday, July 20 – 9:30 p.m.

Outlook: In her first World Championship, Rachel Dincoff has a chance to secure a spot in the discus. A volunteer coach for the Noles and a prodigy of throws’ coach Doug Reynolds, Dincoff is seeded fifth in the field. She finished third at the USATF Championships with a throw of 62.14m. Dincoff also qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Linden Hall (2011-15) – Australia – 1500m Run

When:

Heats – Friday, July 15 – 9:10 p.m.

Semifinal – Saturday, July 16 – 10:05 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 18 – 10:50 p.m. – (Tape delay on USA Network at 11:30 p.m.)

Outlook: A two-time Olympian returns to the world stage in the 1500m run. Hall finished sixth in the event at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Hall competed for the Seminoles from 2011-15 and picked up four All-America honors while she was in Tallahassee.

Meme Jean (2016) – Haiti – 100m Hurdles

When:

Heats – Saturday, July 23 – 2:20 p.m. – NBC

Semifinal – Sunday, July 24 – 8:05 p.m. – CNBC

Final – Sunday, July 24 – 10 p.m. – NBC

Outlook: A participant at the 2016 Olympics, Jean comes into this year’s championships with a time of 12.81. In her one year at Florida State, Jean picked up an ACC title in the 60m hurdles. She is also third-fastest performer in school history in the 60m hurdles.

Edidiong Odiong (2020-22) – Bahrain – 100m dash, 200m dash

When:

100m Dash

Heats – Saturday, July 16 – 8:10 p.m. – CNBC

Semifinals – Sunday, July 17 – 8:33 p.m. – CNBC

Final – Sunday, July 17 – 10:50 p.m. – NBC

200m Dash

Heats – Monday, July 18 – 9 p.m.

Semifinal – Tuesday, July 19 – 9:50 p.m.

Final – Thursday, July 21 – 10:35 p.m. – USA Network

Outlook: One of the greatest sprinters in ACC history takes her talents on the world stage once again for the country of Bahrain. Odiong is coming off a terrific outdoor season where she took home ACC titles in both the 100m dash, 200m dash and the 4x100m relay. Odiong helped the 4x100m relay to a fifth-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships as well as finishing seventh in the 200m dash. Odiong broke the ACC record in the 100m dash (11.05) and also helped the 4x100m relay team to an ACC record at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Adriaan Wildschutt (2020-Present) – South Africa – 5000m run

When:

Heats – Thursday, July 21 – 9:10 p.m.

Final – Sunday, July 24 – 9:05 p.m. – NBC

Outlook: One of the greatest distance runners in school history is looking to continue to build momentum on the world stage. Wildschutt finished seventh in the 10,000m run at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and he was the runner-up in the 5000m run at the ACC Outdoor Championships. Wildschutt ran the second-fastest time in NCAA history in the indoor 5000m run at 13:09.30. Wildschutt’s best outdoor time came at the ACC Championships where he ran 13.28.03/

Kimberly Williams (2008-11) – Jamaica – Triple Jump

When:

First Round – Saturday, July 16 – 1:30 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 18 – 9:20 p.m.

Outlook: One of the most decorated female athletes in FSU history is hoping to capture that first gold medal on the world stage. Williams has picked up a silver medal and two bronze medals at previous World Championships. The five-time NCAA champion is seeded fourth in the event with a season-best mark of 14.62m

Anne Zagre (2013-14) – Belgium – 100m Hurdles

When:

Heats – Saturday, July 23 – 2:20 p.m. – NBC

Semifinal – Sunday, July 24 – 8:05 p.m. – CNBC

Final – Sunday, July 24 – 10 p.m. – NBC

Outlook: Zagre has competed in the last three Olympics for the Belgian National Team in the 110m hurdles. She finished 16th at the Tokyo Olympics in the event with a time of 12.78. She also finished 14th at the World Indoor Championships in the 60m Hurdles. Zagre will be looking to final at a world championship for the first time in her career.

Women’s Softball

FSU Softball: ‘Noles welcome Arizona State transfer Allison Royalty

Now that the offseason is here for the softball program, Florida State dipped into the transfer portal to add experience in the circle. Arizona State transfer Allison Royalty will join the program in 2023, coming in with two years of eligibility left... {continued}

———

FSU soccer announces full 2022 schedule - Title defense begins August 18

Florida State Seminoles soccer, coming off a national title, announced its full 2022 schedule on Friday. It’ll be FSU’s first season under new head coach Brian Pensky... {continued}

———

Hamilton Named As Lapchick Award Recipient

Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, who has been named as the Coach Year in the ACC three times and in the Big East twice during his illustrious career, is one of four recipients of the Joe Lapchick Character Award which will be presented on September 16 in New York City. Hamilton will be honored along with Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, former LaSalle Coach Speedy Morris, and former Belmont Head Coach Rick Byrd.

The Lapchick Award “celebrates what is good in the game of basketball by honoring those who have demonstrated honorable character throughout their careers, much like the legendary Coach Lapchick.”

Lapchick, a legendary figure in college and professional basketball, was regarded as one the best centers in professional basketball in the 1920s and 30s. Following his spectacular playing career, he became the Head Coach at St. John’s and with the New York Knicks. He won 334 games at St. John’s and led the Knicks to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances (1951-53).

Past recipients of the award include Clarence “Big House” Gaines, Georgia Tech’s Bobby Cremins, Duke’s Mike Mrzyzewski and ESPN’s Doris Burke. .

Hamilton is the winningest coach in Florida State basketball history and fifth winningest in Atlantic Coast Conference history. He has 394 victories in his 20 years at the school and 594 overall in his 34-year career that began at Oklahoma State and Miami (in the Big East) before he became Florida State’s Head Coach in 2002.

Under Hamilton and since the start of the 2005-06 season, the Seminoles are the fourth winningest overall program in the ACC and are one of only four teams that have won at least 60 percent of their games.

Under Hamilton, the Seminoles have won at least 20 games in 12 of his 20 years and have advanced to the postseason in 16 of his 20 seasons at Florida State. Hamilton is the first coach to lead Florida State to nine consecutive postseason appearances as the Seminoles participated in the 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 NCAA Tournaments and played in the NIT in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2013 and 2014.

Hamilton has earned three National Coach of the Year awards, has led his teams to nine NCAA Tournament appearances and 20 postseason appearances, to the 2020 ACC Championship, to the 2012 ACC Championship and to the 1978 National Championship (as an assistant coach at Kentucky). He is the only person to earn Coach of the Year honors multiple times in both the ACC and the Big East. He was named the Clarence “Big House” Gaines National Coach of the Year in 2018 by the National Sports Media Association.

Hamilton was inducted into the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame during the spring of 2022.

The 2022 event will take place at the New York Athletic Club on Sept. 16 from 12 to 3 p.m.

Men's Basketball’s Jones Named An Impactful Coach

Seminole Associate Head Coach Stan Jones, who was inducted into the College Basketball Assistant Coach Hall of Fame in 2019, has been named as one of the most impactful high-major coaches in Division I by Silver Waves Media.

For more than 20 years, Jones has been an integral part of raising Florida State’s program to elite status in the ACC and across the nation. The Seminoles are one of the most respected programs in the nation who have won two ACC Championships, played in eight NCAA Tournaments and had 22 players as NBA Draft Picks or players who have played in the NBA since Jones became one of the architects of the program in 2002.

With Jones working alongside Head Coach Leonard Hamilton at Florida State, nine players have been selected in the first round of the NBA Draft with five earning NBA Draft Lottery status.

Said the Silver Waves editors: “The longest tenured assistant coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Stan Jones enters his 21st season at Florida State. Jones’ 20+ years in the ACC has earned him the reputation as one an elite strategist, developer, and recruiter. His veteran leadership has carried the Seminoles to a laundry list of consistent national success. During his time in Tallahassee, the Seminoles have accomplished an ACC Tournament Championship, ACC regular season championship, eight NCAA National Tournament appearances, including four sweet 16s. In 2019, CoachStat.net named Jones as the top assistant coach in college basketball. Jones has helped over 50 Seminoles become professional players. Jones’ career record as assistant coach at FSU is 417-242 (.633).”

Florida State is the fourth winningest program in the ACC since 2012, when the Seminoles won the first ACC Championship in school history.

Entering the 2022-23 season, Florida State has produced an ACC record four consecutive ACC Sixth Men of the Year (Mfiondu Kabengele, 2019; Patrick Williams, 2020; Scottie Barnes, 2021; Matthew Cleveland, 2022) – with Kabengele, Williams and Barnes being first round picks in the NBA Draft. Barnes was named the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year, while Kabengele led the Rio Grande Vipers (affiliate of the Houston Rockets) to the NBA G League Championship in 2022.

Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was named to the All-NBA Rookie Team while Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Williams (Chicago Bulls), Malik Beasley (Minnesota Timberwolves), Trent Forest (Utah Jazz), Terance Mann (Los Angeles Clippers), and Devin Vassell (San Antonio Spurs) led their teams to the NBA Playoffs.

Jones has also been instrumental in Florida State’s incredible graduation rate, with 72 of 74 (.973 percent) Seminoles who have played their four-year careers as Seminoles earning their degrees from Florida State University. Junior Caleb Mills (Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences) and Harrison Prieto (Master’s degree in Meteorology) will earn degrees at FSU commencement exercises on July 29.

Five Named As ITA Scholar Athletes

For the 12th consecutive year, the Florida State Women’s Tennis Team has been honored for its academic success as it was named an ITA Division I All-Academic Team with five Seminoles – Vic Allen, Petra Hule, Lesedi Jacobs, Olympe Lancelot and Kianah Motosono — named as ITA Scholar Athletes. The Seminoles have been named as an ITA All-Academic Team each year since 2011 and in 16 of Head Coach Jen Hyde’s 18 seasons at Florida State. The Seminoles’ five selections also mark the fourth time in the last five years that at least five Seminoles have been named as ITA Scholar Athletes.

Hule and Allen were named as ITA Scholar Athletes for the third time in their careers – becoming the 10th and 11th players in Florida State history to earn the academic honor at least three times. Mia Vriens (2012-15) was named as an ITA Scholar Athlete a school-record four times.

Academically, Hule was named as an ITA Scholar-Athlete, to the All-ACC Academic Women’s Tennis Team and to the All-ACC Honor Roll as a senior in 2022. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in English from Florida State during the spring of 2022. Allen was named to the All-ACC Academic Honor Roll in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Jacobs, who transferred to Florida State from Kentucky, has now been named as an ITA Scholar-Athlete three times during her career (2019-22). Motosono, who transferred to Florida State from Oklahoma, was named as an ITA Scholar-Athlete for the fourth time in her career (2019-22).

To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale) and all varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, student-athletes must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.

ITA Scholar Team

2004, Alina Mihailescu, Amberly Tantee, Anca Dumitrescu, Christina Denny, Heather Cordell, Lindsay Deason, Mihaela Moldovan

2005, Lindsay Deason, Miranda Foley, Alina Mihailescu

2006, Miranda Foley, Alina Mihalescu, Lisa Nystrom-Skold, Anna Rynarzewska

2008, Tapiwa Marobela, Ekaterina Rybakova, Anna Rynarzewska, Ferderica Suess

2009, Ekaterina Rybakova, Anna Rynarzewska Jessica Sucupira, Ferderica Suess

2011, Ekaterina Rybakova, Noemi Scharle, Ferderica Suess

2012, Leyla Erkan, Amy Sargeant, Mia Vriens, Kristina Schleich, Francesca Sagarelli

2013, Lella Erkan, Amy Sargaent, Mia Vriens, Kristina Schleich, Francesca Segarelli

2014, Daneika Borthwick, Eduarda dos Santos, Kristina Schleich, Mia Vriens

2015, Daneika Borthwick, Daniela Schippers Kathryn Phillips, Kerrie Cartwright, Mia Vriens

2016, Daneika Borthwick, Kathryn Phillips, Lana Rush, Daniela Schippers

2017, Gabriela Castaneda, Julia Mikulski, Daniela Schippers

2018, Gabriella Casataneda, Petra Hule, Julia Mikulski, Carla Touly, Lucie Prochazkova

2019, Petra Hule, Julia Mikulski, Ana Oparenovic, Emmanuelle Salas, Carla Touly

2020, Vic Allen, Nandini Das, Emmanuelle Salas, Mira Stegmann

2021, Vic Allen, Nandini Das, Andrea Garcia Fernandez, Giulia Pairone, Emmanuelle Salas

2022, Vic Allen, Petra Hule, Lesedi Jacobs, Olympe Lancelot, Kianah Motosono

———