FSU soccer adds to coaching staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State head soccer coach Brian Pensky has announced his coaching staff for the 2022 season. Pensky has added 14-year MLS veteran Bobby Shuttleworth and former ECNL Director for Richmond United, Aaron Brunner as his two assistant coaches. The two of them join Pensky and volunteer assistant coach Andrew Hudson.

“We’ve put together an outstanding coaching staff, they are well-rounded in a variety of ways,” said Pensky. “We think we’ve ticked a lot of boxes with this staff, the youth game, where the teaching begins, the national team level, the professional level, coupled with my experience at the college level. we couldn’t be more excited to get going, to have the players back in town and let the training and season begin.”

Bobby Shuttleworth

Bobby Shuttleworth comes to Florida State after finishing a 14-year career in the MLS and has been named an assistant soccer coach by head coach Brian Pensky. Shuttleworth started his MLS career in 2009 after playing collegiately at Buffalo. During his 14-year career, he spent time with four different MLS clubs, most recently with Atlanta United in 2022. He made a total of 238 regular season and playoff appearances and ranks 13th all-time among MLS goalkeepers in regular season games played (232).

Shuttleworth finished his career with 81 wins in 14 seasons and recorded 53 clean sheets during his time in the professional ranks. He started his career with the New England Revolution where he played eight seasons. Shuttleworth played in 127 matches with 124 starts during his time with New England. In 2014 the Revolution finished fifth in the league standings and Shuttleworth helped lead them to the MLS Cup Final.

He then played two seasons with Minnesota United, a season with the Sacramento Republic and two seasons with the Chicago Fire before ending up in Atlanta for the 2022 season.

Shuttleworth’s name is plastered all over the University of Buffalo’s record book as he is first in career goals-against average (.80) and third in career wins (21). He finished the 2008 season with a .63 GAA good for second-best in school history and his .94 GAA in 2007 is good for 10th best in school history.

Shuttleworth is married to his wife Geenamarie and they have one daughter Quinn.

“Bobby Shuttleworth has been playing professionally for over 14 years, so with that comes a vast number of experiences on the field, in the locker room, in the video room and beyond,” said Pensky. “He has been coached by a number of high-level goalkeeping coaches, assistant coaches and head coaches so he’s seen a lot and learned a lot over the years. Bobby has always known that his next chapter would be in coaching, so he has spent almost half of his playing career being involved with college teams on the side, so he is certainly ready for this opportunity. We are elated to have Bobby, his wife Geenamarie and their daughter Quinn joining us at Florida State.”

Aaron Brunner

Aaron Brunner joins the Florida State coaching staff after serving as the ECNL Director, Director of Operations, and Head Coach for Richmond United/Strikers over the last 10 years. Brunner also works with the United States Women’s Senior National Team as an opponent scout. Since 2015, he has worked with multiple youth national teams within the United States Soccer Federation serving as the Talent ID Scout for the Women’s Youth National Teams (u14, u15 and u17) from 2015 through 2018. During that time Brunner also served as the U.S. Soccer Training Center Program Liaison for Virginia. He was also an opponent scout for the u15 and u17 Women’s National Team during their CONCACAF Championships.

Before joining the Richmond United/Strikers, Brunner spent nine years with Prince William SI. He started out on the Strikers’ full-time girls ECNL coaching staff, before serving as the Richmond United Director of ECNL Operations. He coached multiple Richmond United ECNL Girls Teams and holds his US Soccer A License, US Soccer Talent Scout License, and US Soccer National Youth License. Aaron was also the ECNL National Selection Director and is US Soccer National Coaching Education Instructor.

Prior to the Strikers, he was named the 2009 National Youth Coach of the Year, USYSA Region I Coach of the Year, and VYSA State Coach of the Year while at PWSI. He also coached for Seacoast United where he was also named NHYSA State Coach of the Year.

Brunner played at the University of New Hampshire and earned a BA in Psychology. He has a wife Kristin and their two children, Owen and Sophie.

“Aaron Brunner has been in the youth game, teaching the game and developing players, for 20+ years,” said Pensky. “He has also been involved at the US youth national team level as a talent ID and opponent scout for the past seven-plus years and is now an opponent scout at the full team level. Aaron’s player and game insights are both high-level. We are eager to welcome Aaron’s wife Kristin, son Owen and daughter Sophie to Tallahassee.”

“Volunteer assistant coach Andrew Hudson will remain on board with us. Andrew has been on the staff here for almost four years now, so he certainly helps to provide continuity, which is beneficial to both the players and our staff.

