Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Baseball, Softball, Track & Field, Golf, and other Noles sports news

In case you missed last week’s ‘TN Triple-S’ here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Softball, Track & Field, Golf, and other Noles sports news

Here are some of the other Seminole’s sports that are still in action or are making news as we approach the dog days of summer.

Most of the summaries are courtesy FSU Sports Info.

The Florida State Seminole Baseball team was still making the news this week:

2022 Summer Baseball

Keep up with your Seminoles all summer as they compete throughout the United States!

Player League Team Stats

Andrew Armstrong Northwood Wausau Woodchucks Summer Stats

David Barrett Northwood Wausau Woodchucks Summer Stats

Jackson Baumeister Cape Cod Hyannis Harbor Hawks Summer Stats

Wyatt Crowell Team USA Collegiate National Team Summer Stats

Carson Montgomery Cape Cod Falmouth Commodores Cape Stats

Team USA Collegiate National Team USA Stats

Connor Moore Perfect Game Amsterdam Mohawks Summer Stats

Treyton Rank Northwood Mankato Moondogs Summer Stats

Conner Whittaker Perfect Game Amsterdam Mohawks Summer Stats

Cunningham Named One of Three Finalists for The Bowerman

Trey Cunningham joined an exclusive club on Tuesday afternoon, as he became the second Nole in school history to be named a finalist for The Bowerman. Cunningham is one of three male finalists for college track and field’s most prominent individual award and joined Ngoni Makusha as the only Noles to be named finalists for the award. Makusha won the award in 2011.

“Being named a Bowerman finalist is an honor and shows what kind of track season we put together,” Cunningham said. “Some great athletes have won this award, and it truly is the highest honor for college track and field.”

Fans will have the chance to help Cunningham get this prestigious award with the fan vote. Fans can vote for Cunningham at http://www.thebowerman.org/vote until Thursday at 2 p.m. The winner will be announced December 15 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colo.

Cunningham put together one of the greatest indoor and outdoor seasons in NCAA history this past season. Cunningham swept the 60m hurdle and 110m hurdle national titles. He posted the second-fastest times in NCAA history in both events. Cunningham is ranked No. 11 in world history in the 60m hurdles and No. 23 in world history in the 110m hurdles. He was the first athlete in NCAA history to run 13.22 or faster nine times in the 110m hurdles. He was also the only athlete to run 7.42 or faster four times in the 60m hurdles. Of the three finalists, Cunningham is the only athlete to be undefeated against collegians in both the indoor and outdoor seasons. Cunningham went 20-for-20 against collegiate competition.

Cunningham has had a very busy awards season already. Cunningham was named the Track and Field News Men’s Athlete of the Year, USTFCCCA South Region Athlete of the Year, ACC Men’s Track Performer of the Year and ACC Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the outdoor season. In the indoor season, Cunningham was the USTFCAA South Region Athlete of the Year, ACC Men’s Track Performer of the Year and the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Four Noles to Represent the USA at World Championships

Four athletes with ties to the Florida State track and field program will be representing the United States at the 2022 World Athletics Championships after qualifying at the USA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field this past weekend.

Trey Cunningham, Rachel Dincoff, and Marvin Bracy will don the Red, White, and Blue back at Hayward Field July 15-24, while Curtis Williams will head to the World Junior Championships from Aug. 1-6 in Cali, Colombia.

Fresh off his NCAA title, Cunningham cruised through qualifying of the Men’s 110m Hurdles, winning heat two at 13.13. He faster in the semifinals, securing the second seed for the final at 13.09. Cunningham ran a 13.08 in the final, winning silver by one one-hundredth of a second.

Dincoff won the bronze medal in Discus, punching her ticket to the World Championships after throwing 62.14 on her third attempt.

Bracy ran a personal best of 9.85 for silver after placing third in semis at 9.86. A 2016 Olympian for the United States, Bracy will be competing in his first Outdoor World Championships after winning silver in the 60m Dash at the World Indoor Championships in March of this year.

Williams took silver at the USATF U20 Track and Field Championships in the Long Jump at 7.73 on his first attempt.

Jeremiah Davis also landed on the podium, winning bronze behind a mark of 8.11 in the Long Jump. Isaac Grimes (2020-22) followed in sixth place at 8.00 on his fifth attempt and Jacore Irving (2018-22) was 18th at 7.33.

In the Women’s Triple Jump final, Imani Oliver, who is a volunteer coach, jumped 13.45 on her fifth attempt for fifth place.

Don’dre Swint advanced to the semifinals of the Men’s 100m Dash after clocking a 10.32 in the heats. Swint finished 15th at 10.17. Jo’Vaughn Martin clocked 10.36 for 21st.

DaeQwan Butler placed 26th in the Men’s 400m Dash at 47.03 and Kasey Knevelbaard (2019-21) was 30th in the Men’s 1,500m Run at 3:43.88.

Kjettrup, Williamson Begin Play In Arnold Palmer Cup Friday

Florida State’s Frederik Kjettrup and Amelia Williamson are set to represent the International Team in the 26th Annual Arnold Palmer Cup at the Golf Club de Geneve beginning Friday and running through Sunday.

The annual competition for college golfers consists of two teams (U.S.A vs. International) which are comprised of 12 men and 12 women.

The Arnold Palmer Cup was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), and began in 1997 at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla. The event is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men’s and women’s university/college golfers, with a team from the United States matching up against a team of International players.

Since its inception, over 125 former Arnold Palmer Cup alumni have gone on to earn cards on the PGA, European or LPGA Tours; 29 have represented Europe or the USA in the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup, and more than 60 have claimed over 275 victories on the PGA or European Tours, including three major championships in 2020 and two in 2021.

The United States, the defending champion, leads the Palmer Cup series 13-11-1. The International team has won two of the last three championships.

Kjettrup, a native of Denmark, is ranked No. 42 in the World Amateur Golf ranking. He led the Seminoles with a 71.46 scoring average this past season. Kjettrup’s scoring average is ranked as the 21st best scoring average for a single year in program history. He earned PING All-Southeast Region All-American honors and was an All-ACC selection in 2022.

“I’m honored to make the Arnold Palmer Cup team this year and represent the Internationals,” said Kjettrup. “We have a strong team, and I believe we have a very realistic chance of beating the Americans. There would be no better place to do that than on European soil.”

Kjettrup becomes the seventh Seminole to make the Palmer Cup, joining Jonas Blixt, Daniel Berger, Rowin Caron, Harry Ellis, John Pak and Vincent Norrman. Both Pak and Norrman competed in the event in 2021 at Rich Harvest Farms outside of Chicago.

Florida State (Kjettrup and Williamson) is one of 10 universities from the United States with multiple players competing in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup

Williamson, who recently competed in the Curtis Cup, is also making her first career appearance in the Palmer Cup.

“I think the Palmer Cup and the Curtis Cup championships are very different in their nature, but both bring the same challenges,” said Williamson. “The addition of a men’s team, and some mixed rounds are when I feel I will learn the most. I am super-excited to play for the World Team, and I am honored to be selected to play in two prestigious events.”

Williamson earned All-American Second-Team Honors from the WGCA, All-America Third-Team honors from Golfweek and was an All-ACC selection for the first time in her career in 2022. She averaged a career-low 72.04 strokes, won her first individual championship and led the Seminoles to a tie for fifth place finish in the NCAA Championship Finals in 2022.

Williamson earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Sport Management on April 30, 2022, from Florida State University. She will work on a second Bachelor’s Degree in Economics during the 2022-23 academic year.

“I learned a lot at the Curtis Cup,” said Williamson. “It was great to represent my country and play such a spectacular and famous course at the Merion Golf Club. I enjoyed playing on live TV and having the opportunity to experience big crowds for the first time in my career.

“At the Palmer Cup, I’m most looking forward to traveling and playing alongside players from across the globe. It’s always great to meet new people and create new friendships, both on the men’s and women’s side of the game.

Williamson’s selection to the 2022 Palmer Cup team marks the third time (Frida Kinhult in 2019 and Beatrice Wallin in 2021) and second consecutive year (Wallin in 2021 and Williamson in 2022) the Seminoles have been represented on the International Team at the Palmer Cup. Kinhult and Seminole assistant coach Robert Duck helped lead the International team to the championship in 2019.

“It’s always special to have a player be chosen to participate in the Arnold Palmer Cup,” said Seminole Women’s head Coach Amy Bond. “This year is no different, and this is a wonderful way to cap off Amelia’s great collegiate year. Having the opportunity to represent the World Team in Switzerland is special.”

21 Noles Honored with CSCAA Scholar All-America

A total of 21 student-athletes from the Florida State swimming and diving teams captured CSCAA Scholar All-America honors for the 2021-22 season. Additionally, both the men’s and women’s squads earned the team honor for Spring 2022.

“This honor is just incredible,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “I am very proud of our teams for the work they put in the classroom this semester. We always take great pride in how we compete both in and out of the pool.”

First Team

Jenny Halden Civil & Environmental Engineering

Nina Kucheran Exercise Physiology

Zsofia Kurdi Information Technology

Rebecca Moynihan Sociology

Izaak Bastian Athletic Training

Second Team

Kayleigh Clark Psychology

Aryanna Fernandes Public Health

Isabel Gregersen Exercise Physiology

Maddy Huggins Criminology

Maddie McDonald Biology

Pia Murray Psychology

Sydney VanOvermeiren Marketing

Hannah Womer Hospitality & Recreation Management

Adrian Aguilar Finance

Ian Cooper Marketing

Jesco Helling Chemical Engineering

Nick Mason Psychology

Blake Moran Finance

Arijus Pavlidi Economics

David Quirie Chemical Engineering

David Vargas Economics

Among the five Seminoles on the first team, Izaak Bastian picked up his fourth nod to the first team and Nina Kucheran was named to her third. Rebecca Moynihan, Sydney VanOvermeiren and Nick Mason also took home her third overall honor.

Hannah Womer was also included in her fourth-career second team, while Maddie McDonald was included on her third.

To qualify for First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 and participated in their national championship. Second-Team selections also earned a 3.50 GPA or higher and achieved a “B” time standard for the national championship or participated at a diving zone qualification meet. Team awards were given to those with an overall GPA of 3.0.

Terebo Shines at World Championships

Former Florida State standout Emma Terebo produced the highlight of the 19th FINA World Championships among the four swimmers in action in Budapest, Hungary last week.

While representing France, Terebo swam in the final heat of the women’s 100m back, finishing in fifth place at 59.98, just off her career-best of 59.64.

Terebo qualified in sixth place out of prelims, clocking a 59.87. In the semifinals, working in the first heat, Terebo touched in fourth place at 1:00.07, securing the last spot in the finals in eighth place.

Terebo is just the second female in FSU history to compete in a long course World Championship swimming final, joining Ida Hulkko, who represented Finland 50m breast final in 2019, placing eighth (31.23).

She also raced in the semifinal of the 200m back, touching with a time of 2:11.77 after swimming her personal best in prelims at 2:11.17.

Terebo led off the women’s 4×100 medley relay with a split of 1:00.58, where the French placed eighth at 3:59.94.

In addition to Terebo, Yordan Yanchev was in action, representing Bulgaria. He finished 29th in the men’s 400m free (3:56.52) and was 45th in the 200m free (1:52.62).

Izaak Bastian and Julio Horrego competed in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events.

Horrego touched in 32nd place in the 100m breast at 1:02.07 for Honduras, but was disqualified in the 50m breast.

Bastian placed 42nd in the 100m breast (1:03.79) and touched 32nd in the 50m breast (28.47). He also swam the breast leg of the 4×100 mixed medley relay for the Bahamas where the team placed 22nd with a time of 4:15.19.

Bastian will compete in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England from July 29-Aug. 3.

Katrina Young is the lone Seminole left to compete at the World Championships. She is expected to dive in the women’s 10m synchro on June 30. Prelims will start at 3 a.m. (ET) and finals will follow at 11 a.m. (ET).

Gloria Muzito, Edith Jernstedt and Julia Mansson have qualified to compete at the Swedish National Championships from June 29-July 3.

Muzito is expected to compete in the 50m back and 50m and 100m free individually, in addition to three relays. Jernstedt will swim in the 200m IM as well as the 50m fly, 100m fly and 200m fly in addition to four relays. Mansson will race in the breaststroke events.