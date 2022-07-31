In case you missed last week’s ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Baseball, Basketball, Track & Field, and other Noles sports news...{continued *FREE}

Keep up to date with Florida State Baseball: Official offseason discussion thread

Ristano Developing Next Generation of Stars with USA Baseball

Eighty of the top 16- and 17-year-old baseball players are gathered in Cary, North Carolina, this week, as part of USA Baseball’s National Team Development Program. Among the coaches leading the best prep players in the country is Chuck Ristano, Florida State’s new assistant coach and pitching coach.

Ristano was hired earlier this month by head coach Link Jarrett after 12 years as the pitching coach at Notre Dame. Ristano is managing one of the four teams in the NTDP, his second stint with the program after working as an assistant in 2019.

“These are the most talented 80 players in the country in their age group,” Ristano said. “I’m flattered to get to work with them for a second time.”

Among the 16 managers, coaches and roving instructors with the program are former Major League pitchers Brad Penny, Brett Tomko and Todd Jones. The remaining staff is filled out with college and high school coaches.

The NTDP features five days of games and workouts, skill development sessions, off-field educational seminars and exposure to professional scouts, college recruiters, USA Baseball staff and national team coaches.

Current Florida State pitchers Carson Montgomery and Wyatt Crowell recently traveled with USA Baseball to the Netherlands, where they earned a bronze medal for the Collegiate National Team. Jackson Baumeister, entering his second season at FSU, was a member of the 2019 NTDP.

“Any time you get the opportunity to put USA on your chest it’s a cool thing,” Ristano said. “I’m excited about this week of work with this young group of players.”

The #Noles finished 2022 with the most K/9 IP in the country! pic.twitter.com/4Q0CVU8rJ9 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) July 28, 2022

FSU WOMEN’S SPORTS NEWS: Soccer, Softball, Basketball, Volleyball, & Others

FSU WOMEN'S SPORTS NEWS: Soccer, Softball, Basketball, Volleyball, & Others

—

Flynn and Justus named to U.S. U-20 National Team for FIFA Women’s World Cup

U.S. Under-20 Women’s Youth National Team head coach Tracey Kevins has named the 21 players who will represent the United States at the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica from Aug. 10-28.

Seminoles Lauren Flynn and Mia Justus were named two of the 21 players. Flynn was a key cog in FSU’s success the last two seasons as one of the Seminoles’ starting center backs. She started all 25 games last season as she led Florida State to its third national championship. Flynn scored two goals and recorded one assist but that is not where she shined. She helped lead an FSU defense that only allowed 13 goals in 25 games. With Flynn on the backline, the Noles recorded 14 shutouts, including five in the NCAA Tournament.

Justus shined in her first year on campus in Tallahassee last year. She played in and started eight games for Florida State. She allowed only three goals and finished with a 0.38 goals against average and a .750 save percentage. In eight games Justus had five shutouts.

All matches of the World Cup will be played at two venues, which are only about 12 miles apart: Estadio Nacional in San José and Estadio Morera Soto in Alajuela. All of the matches will be broadcast on the FOX Sports family of networks

The U.S. opens the tournament on Thursday, Aug. 11 against Ghana at Estadio Morera Soto (1 p.m. ET; FS2). The teams last met in the U-20 WWC in 2016, a 1-1 draw in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. The USA and Ghana also met in the opening game of the 2012 U-20 World Cup, a 4-0 U.S. win, and in the opening game of the 2010 U-20 World Cup, another 1-1 draw.

The U-20s will then face the Netherlands for the first time in a U-20 World Cup on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Estadio Nacional (7 p.m. ET; FS1) and finish the group stage against Japan on Wednesday, Aug. 17 back at Estadio Morera Soto (7 p.m. ET; FS2). The USA has played Japan in the last two U-20 World Cups, both 1-0 losses, the first in the Third-Place Match of the 2016 tournament and the second in group play in 2018.

2022 FIFA U.S. U-20 Women’s World Cup Roster by Position (College or Club; Hometown; U-20 Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Mia Justus (Florida State; Lakewood, Ohio; 6), Neeku Purcell (UCLA; Seattle, Wash.; 6), Teagan Wy (California; Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; 2)

DEFENDERS (6): Lauren Flynn (Florida State; Arlington, Va.; 8/0), Samar Guidry (Virginia; McKinney, Texas; 10/0) Emily Mason (Rutgers; Flemington, N.J.; 15/3), Ayo Oke (California; Lawrenceville, Ga.; 9/0), Lilly Reale (UCLA; Hingham, Mass.; 7/1), Laney Rouse (Virginia; Cary, N.C.; 7/0)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Korbin Albert (Notre Dame; Grayslake, Ill.; 4/1), Talia DellaPeruta (UNC; Cumming, Ga.; 19/5), Carina Lageyre (Duke; Cooper City, Fla.; 4/0), Sally Menti (Santa Clara; Seattle, Wash.; 7/1), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; Wilsonville, Ore.; 7/2)

FORWARDS (7): Trinity Byars (Texas; Richardson, Texas; 9/3); Michelle Cooper (Duke; Clarkston, Mich.; 7/8); Simone Jackson (USC; Redondo Beach, Calif.; 9/7), Andrea Kitahata (Stanford; Hillsborough, Calif.; 6/7), Ally Sentnor (UNC; Hanson, Mass.; 2/0), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; Frisco, Texas; 4/3), Alyssa Thompson (Total Futbol Academy; Studio City, Calif.; 5/3)

The dedicated Men's basketball thread (FANPOST) is being neglected and needs some love. FSU is sort of a Basketball School Thread #9: Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff

Check it out if you want the latest news about the FSU Mens’ Basketball team...{continued *FREE}

FSU basketball to face Siena in ESPN Events Invitational at Disney

Florida State basketball now knows its opponent for the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational at Disney.

FSU will be facing off against the Siena Saints in the opening round of the tournament, formerly known as the Old Spice Classic, AdvoCare Invitational, and Orlando Invitational. The Saints, who play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, went 15-14 in 2021 and lost its leading scorer, Colby Rogers, to Wichita State in the transfer portal...{continued *FREE}

Caleb Mills: Prepared For Success As He Graduates From Florida State

Every night when she arrived home from work, Sheree Mills knew where she would find her son, Caleb.

She’d pull her car into the driveway, where the third of her four children would be in the backyard of the family home in the basketball-rich state of North Carolina. He’d be working on his game tirelessly; honing the skills that have made him one of the top guards in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Her first words to Caleb were always: “Is your homework done?” If it was, he could continue practicing. If not, his drills were over for the day, she took the basketball from him and led him in to the house to complete his assignments.

“Education in our household was a must, and not an option for any of my children,” said Sheree.

Her philosophy paid off on July 29 when Caleb earns his Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science from Florida State University. After beginning his academic and basketball career at the University of Houston in 2019, and transferring to Florida State in 2021, Caleb completed his degree requirements in just over three years.

Following his graduation, Caleb will begin pursuing a graduate certificate in athletic coaching this fall, and return to the court as the Seminoles’ leading returning scorer entering the 2022-23 season. Florida State begins its season in November at the Donald L. Tucker Center – the same arena where he will shake the hand of FSU president Richard McCullough and officially become a college graduate.

On FSU’s commencement day, Caleb will walk across a graduation stage for the first time. He graduated early from T.C. Roberson High School in December of 2019, and enrolled at Houston for the spring of 2020, foregoing the traditional ceremony to end his high school career.

“One of the things that I have always known was that our schoolwork comes before anything else,” said Caleb. “There was no getting around it; each of my brothers and sisters had to be successful in the classroom before we could even think about sports.”

Caleb is the second of his siblings to graduate from college, with a third working towards his degree. His older sister, Mi’Cayela, graduated from Winston-Salem State in 2018 and his younger brother, Collin, is currently a sophomore basketball player at Anderson College.

“Becoming the second member of my family to graduate from college is very important to me,” said Caleb. “I’m happy to be one of those to change the narrative for my family. I’m only the second of my brothers and sisters to graduate, and I am very proud of that. My oldest sister graduated college, but it took her four years, so I’ll always have that to hold over her.”

It’s the dedication and determination in reaching the goals he set for himself at an early age that has allowed him to achieve success throughout his life.

“I was always taught to set high standards in both academics and athletics,” said Caleb. “There have been challenges, but I was raised by my mother and father to work through obstacles and overcome them.”

Caleb’s desire to be successful in every arena began at an early age.

Sheree remembers back to his freshman season of high school and his dream to make the varsity team at Asheville Christian Academy (ACA).

Caleb and Sheree would be on the road to his first workout long before the sun came up. Practice began at 5 a.m. but Caleb wanted the gym to himself before his teammates and coaches arrived. Following his team’s early-morning practice, the coach would drop him at ACA, and he would attend a full day of classes. After classes concluded, another practice began, and after that one, Sheree would leave work and drop Caleb at the local YMCA for another chance to work on his game.

All the while, she stayed on him, and let him know that his schoolwork had better be done or the pre-dawn rides to the gym would be over.

“I have often wondered how that much practice was possible,” said Sheree. “But to see my boys living out their dreams was always a ride worth taking, and I’d do it again, and again, and again for them to reach the level of success they have.”

Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton also understands the importance of Caleb’s graduation to him and his family.

“Graduating from college in three years is an incredible accomplishment,” said Hamilton. “We are very proud of him as he earns his degree from Florida State. Caleb is a driven young man who is successful because he prepares for success. He has always prepared to achieve at a high level. His parents are to be congratulated because they have prepared him to earn this life-changing achievement.”

With Caleb’s graduation, more than 97 percent (73 of 75) of the Seminole basketball players who have played through their fourth years under Hamilton and his staff, have earned their degree from Florida State.

Caleb’s efforts in the classroom are also recognized by members of the Florida State Athletics Administrative team.

“Caleb has shown true determination to achieve his goal of graduation in only three years,” said Charlie Hogan, Senior Associate Director of Student-Athlete Academic Services at Florida State. “His ability to focus academically, while overcoming injuries in his career, is a true testament to him as an individual, his family, and to the FSU Basketball culture of academic achievement.”

Sheree is certainly Caleb’s biggest fan, and will be on-hand with her entire family to watch her son walk across the stage on one of his biggest days.

“I have always told Caleb that ‘greatness is a product of your dreams,’” said Sheree.

Caleb’s graduation from Florida State is certainly a dream come true for the entire Mills family.

Men’s Basketball To Face St. John’s In Orange Bowl Classic

Florida State will play St. John’s on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in the 28th annual AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The Seminoles game against the Red Storm marks the 12th appearance in the classic for the program and the first ever meeting against St. John’s in the sport of men’s basketball.

The much anticipated doubleheader also includes UCF and Missouri, with game times to be announced at a later date. Missouri is coached by former Florida State Assistant Dennis Gates, who is in his first season as the Tigers’ Head Coach.

The Seminoles, whose coach Leonard Hamilton is the winningest in Florida State history and fifth winningest in ACC history with 394 victories in 20 seasons.

Florida State returns to the Classic for the 12th time (9-2 record). The Seminoles are led by their top-two scorers from last season in Caleb Mills (12.7 ppg) and Matthew Cleveland (11.5 ppg), in addition to guard Jalen Warley (2.5 apg). Cleveland was named ACC Sixth Man of the Year last season, the fourth consecutive season a Florida State player earned the honor. The Seminoles also return Cam’Ron Fletcher (6.8 ppg) and center Naheem McLeod (4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg) while welcoming in two graduate transfers in Jaylen Gainey from Brown University and Darin Green Jr. from UCF to their rotation.

The Seminoles’ appearance in the Orange Bowl Classic is their ninth consecutive appearance in the event – each time the event has been played since they defeated Tulsa on December 29, 2012 when the all-time collegiate king of buzzer beaters — Michael Snaer – earned MVP honors in their win over the Golden Hurricane. The Seminoles appearances in the 2019 and in 2020 (against UCF) were cancelled because of Covid.

St. John’s makes its Orange Bowl Classic debut with a new-look roster that includes two transfers in point guard Andre Curbelo (2020-21 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year with Illinois) and wing David Jones (14.5 ppg last season with DePaul). The Red Storm also returns point guard Posh Alexander, who averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds a year ago, in addition to landing a commitment from 7-foot-1 rim protector Mohamed Keita of NBA Academy Africa and The Winchendon School (Mass.).

SoCon Freshman of the Year Jamie Connel Joins FSU Men’s Tennis

Florida State men’s tennis announced the addition of Jamie Connel, who was the 2022 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year while playing for Furman University.

“Jamie had an outstanding freshman year, winning tons of matches and beating some very good players,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “We’re excited to add him to a very experienced team coming off last year.”

Connel was also named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team, Singles First Team, and Doubles First Team. The Edinburgh, Scotland, native posted an 18-5 singles record primarily on court two and a 17-4 doubles record primarily on court one. 14 of Connel’s 18 singles wins were straight-set victories.

Along with partner Ivan Mitric, Connel finished the season ranked 78th nationally and 10th regionally in doubles. The pair rose as high as 29th in the national rankings during the spring.

Including two wins in the Southern Conference tournament, Connel finished the season on a nine-match winning streak in singles. Connel beat the only ranked singles player he faced, No. 51 Emile Hudd from Tennessee, in straight sets. Connel also handed Hudd a loss in doubles as Connel and Mitric took down the 9th-ranked duo of Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui.

“I feel like he has the room to grow to elevate his game,” Hultquist shared. “We think he’ll continue to improve here at Florida State.”

Connel entered collegiate tennis as the top-ranked 18U player in Scotland and among the top 15 players in Britain.