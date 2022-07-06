FSU Softball: ‘Noles welcome Arizona State transfer Allison Royalty

Now that the offseason is here for the softball program, Florida State dipped into the transfer portal to add experience in the circle. Arizona State transfer Allison Royalty will join the program in 2023, coming in with two years of eligibility left.

Coming out of high school, she was the 4th ranked recruit by FloSoftball. In 2018 Royalty was the 38th ranked player for the class of 2020 per ExtraInnings.

As a Freshman in 2021, Royalty provided a 1-2 punch in the circle with Lindsay Lopez. As a member of the PAC-12’s All Freshman Team, she complied 19 starts and 32 appearances. The right handed pitcher ended her Freshman campaign with a 3.20 ERA and team leading 121 strikeouts.

Last season, Royalty had a 4.86 ERA in 15 appearances and 6 starts. In 31.2 innings pitched she allowed 35 hits, 23 runs, 22 walks, 37 strike outs. Opposing batters were hitting .269 while she was in the circle. Numbers were inflated for Royalty in 2022 as she was used in relief more and Arizona State expanded their pitching staff.

She comes to Tallahassee to help fill a roll that was left by the graduation of Danielle Watson.