Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer, Baseball, Golf, and other Noles sports news

In case you missed last week’s ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Volleyball, Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Golf, and other Noles sports news...{continued *FREE}

Seminole’s athletics news that is not football has been sparse, but we will continue to post any Florida State sports information and media press releases we are sent from the FSU SID, or that we source ourselves.

We are considering continuing to publish the Sunday Seminoles Summary (TN Triple-S) during the football season, but we are not sure it would be worth the investment in time. If you have any thoughts on this, please tell us.

Feel free to include any other FSU related news of any kind that we may have missed in the comment section.

Most of the summaries below are courtesy of FSU SID, Tomahawk Nation, and the Twitters.

Please leave a comment in our dedicated Fanpost for FSU Women’s sports of any Women’s sports news you come across to help keep your community up to date on what is happening in FSU women’s athletics during the week. ...{continued *FREE}

—

Florida State Sports Notebook: Burning Questions Edition

Just a few thoughts on Seminole sports. As always read at your own risk.

By Prince Akeem Joffer

It has been a while since our last burning questions notebook so it seems like a good time to discuss some issues that will have an impact on how successful some of the teams at FSU will be next year.

These questions are meant to raise issues that will likely have a big impact on how well the particular team does next year. We will consider each sport in chronological order....{continued *FREE}

—

Volleyball

Clear your schedules‼️



The Noles will appear on National TV 4⃣ times this season #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/3oc7AHz07g — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) August 12, 2022

Just 1⃣ week away until we are back in Tully with our closest friends #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/mSmj9cLqjy — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) August 12, 2022

———

Soccer Places League-High Three on All-ACC Preseason Team

Coming off a 22-1-2 season and the program’s third National Championship a season ago, the Seminoles are once again picked to finish towards the top of the ACC.

Florida State placed a league-high three student-athletes on the Preseason All-ACC Team and was picked to finish fourth in the league.

Florida State tallied 143 points and three first-place votes, second most in the entire conference. Duke earned three first-place votes, Virginia and North Carolina each earned four. FSU was the only school in the conference to place three on the preseason All-ACC Team – Senior midfielders Clara Robbins and Jenna Nighswonger along with junior goalkeeper Cristina Roque.

Robbins is back for her seventh and final season with the Seminoles. She is coming off of a career year in which she scored six goals and recorded eight assists for a total of 20 points. This led to Robbins being named to the All-ACC Second Team. She was also named the ACC Tournament MVP for the second consecutive season.

Nighswonger enters her fourth season in the Garnet and Gold coming off of a 2021 season in which she scored three goals and recorded eight assists for a total of 14 points. In three seasons Nighswonger has scored 13 goals and racked up 18 assists.

Roque comes into her third year in Tallahassee off of her second straight start in goal during a National Title game. She started 17 games a season ago and finished with a 14-0- record in goal. She allowed only 10 goals last season and recorded nine shutouts. In her career, she is 27-0-6 with a 0.523 Goals Against Average, 19 shutouts and a 0.763 save percentage.

The Noles begin the season on August 18 as they head to Columbia, S.C. to take on South Carolina.

Follow Florida State soccer on Twitter (@FSUSoccer), Instagram (@nolesoccer) and like our Facebook page (Facebook.com/FSUSoccer) to keep up to date with everything about

2022 ACC Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll

1 Duke (3), 156

2 Virginia (4), 153

3 North Carolina (4), 150

4 Florida State (3), 143

5 Clemson, 115

6 Notre Dame, 108

T7. NC State, 90

T7. Wake Forest, 90

9 Virginia Tech, 79

10 Pitt, 66

11 Louisville, 47

12 Boston College, 36

13 Miami, 21

14 Syracuse, 20

First-place votes in parentheses

2022 Women’s Soccer Preseason All-ACC Team

Megan Bornkamp, Jr., D, Clemson

Michelle Cooper, So., F, Duke

Sophie Jones, Sr., M, Duke

Jenna Nighswonger, Sr., M, Florida State

Clara Robbins, Gr., M, Florida State

Cristina Roque, Jr., GK, Florida State

Maycee Bell, Sr., D, North Carolina

Sam Meza, Jr., M, North Carolina

Jameese Joseph, Jr., F, NC State

Korbin Albert, So., M, Notre Dame

Lia Godfrey, Jr., M, Virginia

Alexa Spaanstra, Sr., F, Virginia

The Noles are in the spotlight all season long!



We will be on national TV 7⃣ times this season! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Ys4PeBjwWz — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 12, 2022

Lauren and Mia team up for a shutout in the opener of the U-20 @FIFAWorldCup! #OneTribe https://t.co/YpN9QkKvyu — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 11, 2022

———

Still the 1.#FSU All-American @amandadgolf carded her third consecutive below par score and remains atop the leader board with a 12 under par score of 206 after three rounds of the ISPS Handa World Invitational with one round remaining. #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/eR2nNv2k0s — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) August 13, 2022

Championship Bound!@LottieWoad of @floridastate advances to Sunday's championship match of the British Girls Amateur with a 5&4 win over England's Rachel Gourley. Next up is Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio of Spain for the title. #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/mRZmkzXCTU — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) August 13, 2022

Moving On!@lottiewoad defeats Emily James of Wales by a 6&4 margin and will face England's Rachel Gourley on Saturday for a spot in the championship match at the British Girls Amateur Championship. #OneTribe / #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/oOf6xZhBDX — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) August 13, 2022

———

Keep up to date with Florida State Baseball: Official offseason discussion thread

Discussing all things FSU Baseball.... {continued *FREE}

By TimScribble @TimScribble

—

Vanderglas Named Assistant Baseball Coach

Brad Vanderglas has been named Florida State baseball’s newest assistant coach, head coach Link Jarrett announced Tuesday.

Vanderglas spent the 2022 season at Notre Dame, helping lead the Irish to the College World Series for the first time since 2002 and the third time in school history. Vanderglas will work with the Seminole outfielders, manage practices and lead all instructional camps and clinics.

Vanderglas will also assist with scouting reports, defensive alignments, infield instruction and all phases of team offensive instruction including hitting, bunting and baserunning.

“Brad is an outstanding and seasoned coach,” Jarrett said. “His on-field and administrative skills stood out when he interviewed with us at Notre Dame after working at Indiana State, where they run such a high-level organization. His work ethic and experience clearly helped our Notre Dame program, and we are very fortunate that he is joining us at Florida State where his impact will be felt immediately.”

Vanderglas oversaw the Notre Dame outfielders during his one season in South Bend. Jack Zyska led the Irish with 13 home runs, while Ryan Cole earned third-team All-ACC honors after finishing fourth in the ACC with 22 steals. Brooks Coetzee hit 12 home runs and was perfect in the field, while the Irish led the ACC and ranked 14th nationally in fielding percentage.

Prior to coaching at Notre Dame, Vanderglas spent five seasons at Indiana State (2017-21) and three years at Lincoln Trail College in Illinois (2014-16) as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

Vanderglas played four seasons at Northern Kentucky, making 148 starts over his career before graduating in 2013.

Vanderglas’ Career Accolades include:

Served as Notre Dame’s volunteer coach in 2022. The Fighting Irish finished 41-17 and reached the 2022 College World Series for only the third time in school history.

Coached Notre Dame’s outfielders, including third-team All-ACC selection Ryan Cole and team home run leaders Jack Zyska (13) and Brooks Coetzee (12).

Coached at Indiana State from 2017-21, leading the Sycamores to the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and 2021. Indiana State was an at-large selection in 2021 and won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in 2019.

ISU’s 2019 team won two games in the Nashville Regional, reaching the regional final against eventual national champion Vanderbilt.

Coached three years at Lincoln Trail College in Illinois (2014-16), serving as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. At LTC, he signed Jordan Brewer, who went on to be named 2019 Big 10 Player of the Year at Michigan and was drafted that same year in the third round of the MLB Draft.

Also coached Eli Boggess at LTC, who went on to finish second in Division I in 2017 in batting average (.425) at Morehead State.

Made 148 starts at Northern Kentucky before graduating in 2013. Still ranks in the Top 10 in school history with 64 double plays turned.

—

Alex Toral's Walk Off from Last Night pic.twitter.com/lMH633IvIY — Sussex County Miners (@SCMiners) August 11, 2022

Quincy Nieporte has a chance for back-to-back MVP campaigns. He won the Frontier League MVP for Schaumburg Boomers in Indy ball last year and is certainly in the mix for the Eastern League MVP this season. @erie_seawolves — Adam Cohen (@adamcohenajc) August 10, 2022

———

A brand spanking new dedicated Men’s basketball thread (FANPOST) is now open for business, and FSU is no longer “sort of a” basketball school.

FSU IS A BASKETBALL SCHOOL Thread #10

Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff

Check it out for the latest news about the FSU Mens’ Basketball team...{continued *FREE}

—

FSU hoops vs. Canada teams: Preseason games cumulative box score

FSU played three games in Canada

By Michael Rogner @MichaelRogner and Matt Minnick

In the most recent hoops dedicated podcast, Matt and I talked about how we should ignore the box scores for preseason games because they don’t mean much. Well, that was yesterday. Today, box scores!

FSU opened the trip by beating the immortal Ottawa Gee Gees 86-66. Next up FSU took down the University of Carleton 98-64. Then they wrapped up the trip knocking off McGill University 90-74....{continued *FREE}

—

FSU hoops podcast #49: Actual basketball! Against Canadians!

We also talk conference realignment and other boring stuff

By Michael Rogner @MichaelRogner

Hey! A hoops pod. No. 49 to be exact - we were hoping to save No. 50 for a national title recap but we’ll try and squeeze some in between here and there. Maybe you’ve heard that some weird rumblings in the college football world are taking place. It’s like LIV Golf only it matters. Looking forward, conference matchups like UCLA-Rutgers are gonna be lit. But we take a look from a basketball perspective (really, an all sports besides football perspective) which will hopefully come to fruition. Let football do its thing, and let the other sports maintain some sort of regional focus....{continued *FREE}

—

Mens Basketball Tops McGill, 90-74; Closes Canadian Tour With 3-0 Record

Darin Green, Jr. scored 25 points and Jaylan Gainey earned a double double of 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Florida State to a 90-74 win over McGill University at Love Competition Hall. Green, Jr. and Gainey led three Seminoles in double figure scoring and the Seminoles reached the 90-point scoring plateau for the third consecutive game.

With the win, Florida State closed out its three-game Canadian Tour with a 3-0 record. The Seminoles averaged 94.0 points scored per game while allowing 68 points per game. The Seminoles passed the ball well in earning their three victories with 46 assists (19 against Ottawa, 14 against Carleton and 13 against McGill) for an average of 15.3 assists per game.

Green enjoyed his best offensive game against McGill as he scored 25 on five made 3-point shots. He scored 18 points as he made four of his five shots from long range before halftime. Green added seven points and one more 3-point shot in the second half of the Seminoles’ victory.

Green averaged 20.3 points (15 against Ottawa, 21 against Carleton and 25 against McGill) and shot .433 percent (13 of 30) from the bonusphere in leading the Seminoles to their three exhibition wins.

Caleb Mills scored 14 points as he continued his torrid scoring pace north of the border. Mills made seven of 15 shots (.467 percent) and added five rebounds to go along with one assist and one blocked shot. Mills also scored in double figures in all three exhibition games and averaged 19.3 points (20 against Ottawa, 24 against Carleton and 14 against McGill).

Offensively, the Seminoles shot nearly 54 percent from the field (35-65) and shot better than 38 percent from the 3-point line (eight of 21). Florida State’s 3-point production came from two players: Green (five of 10) and freshman Tom House (three of three) as those two players combined to shoot 73 percent from long range (eight of 11).

Gainey led the Seminoles with 10 rebounds as Florida State outrebounded McGill by a 38-26 margin. The Seminoles allowed only six offensive rebounds. Gainey led five Seminoles who pulled down four or more rebounds. The graduate transfer from Brown was credited with two of Florida State’s four blocked shots in the victory.

Sophomore Jaylen Warley scored six points and was credited with a team-high four assists. Freshman Chandler Jackson was a perfect three of three from the field, scored six points and totaled four rebounds. Freshman Cameron Corhen earned a team-leading four steals and four rebounds.

Season tickets are now on sale. Seminole fans interested in purchasing tickets for all home regular season games at the Donald L. Tucker Center are encouraged to call the Florida State Ticket Office at 1-888-FSU-NOLE. Single game tickets go on sale in November.

Florida State’s schedule of home opponents at the Donald L. Tucker Center includes Stetson (Nov. 7), Troy (Nov. 14), Florida (Nov. 18), Mercer (Nov. 21), Purdue (Nov. 30) and USC Upstate (Dec. 13).

The Seminoles have won 36 of their last 37 non-conference home games since the start of the 2016-17 season. Florida State has won 46 of its last 47 non-conference home games since defeating UCF at the Tucker Center on December 6, 2014.

Florida State was 5-0 in non-ACC home games in 2021-22 and is 88-8 at home (.917 winning percentage) in the last six seasons.

—

Mens Basketball: Seminoles Top Carleton, 98-64

Caleb Mills scored 24 points and Florida State led from the opening tip to the final buzzer in earning a 98-64 win over the University of Carleton at the Raven’s Nest. The Seminoles scored the first six points of the game, led 54-35 at halftime, and outscored their Canadian counterparts by a 44-29 margin in the second half. Florida State shot .486 percent from the field while holding the Ravens to a .293 shooting percentage from the field.

The Seminoles are now 2-0 on their three-game exhibition tour of Canada following an 86-66 win over the University of Ottawa on Saturday. Florida State plays its final game of its 10-day trip north of the boarder against McGill University on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Florida State’s game against Carleton was the second in a four-game Can-Am Shootout series for the Ravens. The Ravens fell to Northeastern University, 104-91, on Saturday and will play host to Oregon and Kentucky in their third and fourth games of the Shootout.

After scoring the first six points of the game, Florida State utilized its entire rotation to wear down the Ravens. The Seminoles led by a 27-13 margin after the first quarter, extended their lead to 54-35 at the half, and were ahead by a 74-47 mark after three quarters.

Florida State’s second win on its foreign tour win came as a total team effort. In addition to finishing just two points from 100, and shooting nearly 50 percent from the field, the Seminole earned eight steals and eight blocked shots.

Offensively, junior Darin Green totaled 21 points on five made 3-point shots to go along with seven rebounds, two blocked shots and one steal. He was Florida State’s leading rebounder. Freshman Cameron Corhen totaled 12 points, while fellow newcomer Tom House eared six assists and three steals.

Defensively, sophomore Naheem McLeod totaled three of the Seminoles’ eight blocked shots.

Florida State travels to Montreal on Tuesday, where it will close its summer exhibition game tour at McGill. The Seminoles are scheduled to depart Montreal and return to Tallahassee on Friday.

Florida State plays host to Stetson on November 7 in its season opener and plays 11 non-conference games, with six at home in the Donald L. Tucker Center to begin its 2022-23 regular season. The Seminoles’ non-conference schedule can be found on seminoles.com.

———

#MonacoDL men's 110mH results



12.99 Grant Holloway (SB)

13.03 Trey Cunningham

13.08 Hansle Parchment (SB)

13.20 Daniel Roberts

13.21 Sasha Zhoya

13.26 Pascal Martinot-Lagarde (SB)

13.46 Damian Czykier

13.78 Just Kwaou-Mathey — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) August 10, 2022

We’re so proud of @FSU_Track Alum Kayla Thomas! ❤️



She is part of the inaugural class for the @NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.



She begins her one-month clinical rotation this fall with the @Giants



We wish you the best Kayla! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/SrWQwO5NdW — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) August 11, 2022

———

Men’s Tennis