Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Softball, Volleyball, Baseball, Basketball and other Noles sports news

In case you missed last week's 'TN's Triple-S' coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer, Baseball, Golf, and other Noles sports news

Seminole athletics news is starting to pick up as we approach fall, and we will continue to post any Florida State sports information and media press releases we are sent from the FSU SID, or that we source ourselves.

Feel free to include any other FSU related news of any kind that we may have missed in the comment section.

Most of the summaries below are courtesy of FSU SID, Tomahawk Nation, and the Twitters.

Please leave a comment in our dedicated Fanpost for FSU Women's sports of any Women's sports news you come across to help keep your community up to date on what is happening in FSU women's athletics during the week

No. 1 FSU soccer draws at No. 12 South Carolina - The Pensky era has begun

No. 1 Florida State (0-0-1) dueled No. 12 South Carolina (0-0-1) to a scoreless draw tonight in Columbia, SC.

Game Recap

The two teams spent most of the first half feeling each other out. The Seminoles played very close to their accustomed possession style keeping the ball away from South Carolina for the first 20-25 minutes of the game

Gwyn’s FSU softball’s top five moments from 2022 - Take a look back at the top moments of FSU Softball from 2022

Even though it ended early, it was still a special season for Florida State Seminoles softball.

An incredible run through the season was punctuated by an ACC Tournament championship title — Team 39 put up a 49-5 record for the highest winning percentage in a regular season in school history (.907). The season showed the fight that personifies head coach Lonni Alameda’s teams and provided many moments for fans to remember.

Now that the dust has settled, we at Tomahawk Nation decided to take a look at the top 5 moments that made the season spectacular

Softball Names Ellie Cooper Player Performance Director

Florida State announced the addition of Ellie Cooper to the staff as the Player Performance Director.

As the Player Performance Director, Cooper will be implementing and developing the mental game and player performance while assisting with technology, video and the day-to-day operations of Florida State softball.

“We are so excited to have Ellie come back to campus and contribute to the fabric of our program,” said head coach Lonni Alameda. “She was an incredible leader during her time spent with us as a player. We now have the opportunity for her to contribute as a professional to a program she loves. Ellie has gained a wealth of knowledge in her time away from Tallahassee in the performance arena, which contributes to her ability to direct our player performance program. Having Ellie as a part of the staff is like bringing a family member back home. We are beyond proud, excited and grateful for our people, like Ellie, that pour into these softball players.”

Cooper was a member of the Seminoles from 2014-17 and was on staff as a Student Assistant during the Seminoles’ 2018 National Championship run.

During her time at Florida State, she was named to the All-ACC team twice (2015 and 2016) and was named a member of the NFCA Southeast All-Region Second Team in 2016. During her time in Tallahassee, she hit .319 with 122 RBI, 31 doubles, seven triples and seven home runs while getting on base 41.7 percent of the time. Cooper was a mainstay at second base, playing in 243 games in her career and finishing with a .960 fielding percentage.

In her four seasons at FSU, the Noles won four ACC Championships and reached four NCAA Super Regionals with two trips to the Women’s College World Series.

Keep up to date with Florida State Baseball: Official offseason discussion thread

Discussing all things FSU Baseball

Seth Maness Named Baseball Graduate Assistant

Seth Maness, a five-year Major League Baseball pitcher with the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals, has been named Florida State’s graduate assistant, head coach Link Jarrett announced Thursday.

Maness, from Pinehurst, North Carolina, was selected in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of East Carolina and pitched five seasons in the Major Leagues. As a rookie in 2013, Maness appeared in 66 games as the Cardinals won the National League pennant and reached the World Series. Maness and the Cardinals also reached the postseason in 2014 and 2015, and he had a 1.46 ERA over 17 career postseason games.

Maness finished his career with the Kansas City Royals in 2017, pitching in 252 career games with an 18-10 record over five years.

Maness was most recently the Coordinator of Player Development at UNC Wilmington, where he assisted the Seahawks’ pitching staff. Under Jarrett, Maness will use his professional experiences to assist with practices, workouts, scouting reports and updated video and technology usage.

“Throughout his recruitment I quickly realized how talented Seth was as a pitcher and infielder,” Jarrett said. “He showed phenomenal instincts for the game and savvy on the mound. At East Carolina, he quickly evolved into one of college baseball’s most elite pitchers where his competitiveness and dedication to his teams was second to none.

“It was awesome to follow his outstanding career in the big leagues, which was so well deserved. He will be quite the addition to our program.”

Recruited by Jarrett at East Carolina, Maness was a four-time first-team Conference USA player from 2008-11 and he still holds ECU records for career wins (38), career strikeouts (334), starts by a pitcher (61) and innings pitched (411.2). He was the 2008 Conference USA Freshman of the Year and 2010 Conference USA Pitcher of the Year.

Maness earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from East Carolina in 2012 and will be working towards his Master’s degree in sport management at Florida State.

A dedicated Men's basketball thread (FANPOST) is now open for business, and FSU is no longer "sort of a" basketball school. FSU IS A BASKETBALL SCHOOL Thread #10Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff - Check it out for the latest news about the FSU Mens' Basketball team

—

Atlanta Hawks Sign Former Seminole Trent Forrest

Florida State team captain Trent Forrest, who spent the first two seasons of his professional career in the NBA with the Utah Jazz organization, has signed a two-way contract with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

Forrest saw action in 60 games (six starts) for the Utah Jazz as a two-way player during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 12.8 minutes (.490 FG%, .792 FT%). In his six starts, the 6-4 guard averaged 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 28.4 minutes of action (.611 FG%, .429 3FG%, .889 FT%). Utah compiled a 4-2 record with Forrest in the starting lineup. Forrest scored a career-high 18 points on 6-7 shooting from the floor, in addition to two rebounds, a career-high tying eight assists and one steal in 39 minutes as a starter in a win against Denver on Feb. 2, 2022.

Forrest began his professional career as he signed a two-way contract with the Jazz prior to the start of the 2020-21 season. He signed a second two-way contract for the 2021-22 season. He signed a standard NBA contract on April 10, 2022. Over his two-year career, Forrest has played in 90 games (six starts), and has career averages of 3.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 11.9 minutes (.478 FG%, .851 FT%). He has also appeared in four NBA playoff games.

Forrest graduated with honors from Florida State and appeared in 137 games (69 starts) during his four-year career with the Seminoles. He averaged 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 25.4 minutes (.462 FG%, .748 FT%). He finished his Seminole career as the all-time winningest player in program history with 104 wins, ranked third in total steals (224) and games played (137), while ranking fifth in total assists (455) and 10th in free throws made (336).

The Chipley, Fla., native was selected to the 2019-20 All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Defensive Team, while garnering All-ACC Academic Team honors in each year at Florida State (2017-20).

Men’s Golf Announces 2022-23 Schedule

2022-23 SCHEDULE

Florida State Men’s Golf has announced its nine-tournament regular season schedule for the 2022-23 season, which includes the return of the Seminole Intercollegiate on March 13-14 in Tallahassee.

Florida State plays four tournaments in the fall season, beginning with the Maui Jim Intercollegiate (Sept. 9-11, Scottsdale, Ariz.). The Seminoles then return to Olympia Fields for the annual OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational on Sept. 16-18.

The Seminoles will then take part in an inaugural 18-team tournament on Sept. 26-28 at the Folds of Honor Collegiate held in Grand Haven, Mich. The tournament benefits the Folds of Honor and the GCAA Presidential Scholarship Fund.

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

FSU finishes the fall season with the Jackson T. Stephens Cup in Juno Beach, Fla., from Oct. 10-12.

A five-tournament slate highlights the 2023 spring season, beginning with the Watersound Invitational on Feb. 19-21 in Watersound, Fla. It’s followed with the Cabo Collegiate on March 5-7 before the Seminoles host the Seminole Intercollegiate on March 13-14.

Florida State returns to the Valspar Collegiate Invitational on March 27-28 in Palm City, Fla., before finishing the regular season with the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial in Charlottesville, Va., on April 10-11.

The ACC Men’s Golf Championship will be held at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst from April 21-24.

NCAA Men’s Golf Regionals will take place from May 15-17 at sites in Auburn, Ala., Bath, Mich., Las Vegas, Morgan Hill, Calif., Norman, Okla., and Salem, S.C.

The NCAA Men’s Golf Finals will be held once again at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Florida State returns plenty of talent from last year’s team that tied for 21st in the NCAA Finals. Junior All-Americans Frederik Kjettrup and Brett Roberts help anchor a potent squad, while redshirt junior Cole Anderson has enjoyed a tremendous summer which included finishing tied for third on the Korn Ferry Tour’s Work in Maine Open, which he received an exemption for because it was played in his home state.

Sophomore Patrick McCann also returns after enjoying a strong first season with FSU where he played in five tournaments.

Ryan Heisey Named Assistant Golf Coach

Ryan Heisey, who has helped teams at UAB and UNC Greensboro to appearances in the NCAA Regional Championships, has been named as an assistant coach for the Florida State Men’s and Women’s program announced Seminole Director of Golf Trey Jones. Heisey will work with both the nationally ranked Seminole men’s and women’s teams in all areas of player development and program administration under Jones and Head Women’s Coach Amy Bond.

Heisey comes to Florida State following two seasons at UAB where he helped lead the Blazers to two consecutive NCAA appearances including a 24th place at the 2021 NCAA Championship Finals at the Gray Hawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Blazers’ 24th place finish is tied for the fifth highest finish at the national finals in school history. UAB finished in 13th place at the NCAA Stockton Regional Championship in 2022.

With Heisey’s assistance, Nick Robillard was named the Conference USA Golfer of the Year in 2021 and the CUSA Men’s Golf Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2021 and 2022. Robillard earned All-CUSA First-Team honors in 2021 and All-CUSA Second-Team honors in 2022. Khavish Varadan was also a two-time All-CUSA selection under Heisey – first team in 2022 and second team in 2021

“We have had the opportunity to have some great assistant coaches that have helped our program become elite,” said Jones. “Adding Ryan will not only continue that tradition, but will help us get to new heights. We have built our program around the needs of our players, and we know that Ryan will help develop and recruit players that represent Florida State at the highest level.

Heisey joined the Blazers after spending two seasons as the assistant coach at Chattanooga (2019 and 2020).

Prior to Chattanooga, Heisey spent one season as a volunteer assistant at his Alma Mater, UNC Greensboro. In his one season with the Spartans, he helped lead UNCG to the 2018 Southern Conference title and a berth into NCAA Regionals.

Heisey turned pro in 2014 and made 41 career starts playing on the PGA’s Latin America and Mackenzie (Canada) tours.

A native of New Bern, N.C., Heisey graduated from UNC Greensboro in 2010 with a degree in Tourism Management. He is married to the former Jillian Idle. The couple is expecting their first child in January, 2023.

Vincent Norrman Punches Ticket to PGA TOUR

FLORIDA STATE BIO KORN FERRY TOUR BIO

Florida State Men’s Golf Alum Vincent Norrman earned a Top 25 finish in the final Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List on Sunday night, punching his ticket to the PGA TOUR for the upcoming season.

“I can’t believe it,” said Norrman after learning he was TOUR Bound. “You dream about these things and then you do it. I can’t believe I’m here, it’s unbelievable. I have so many messages from back home.”

In the regular season finale, the native of Stockholm, Sweden, held onto his Top 25 points finish by tying for 31st at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Neb.

Norrman will join six other Seminoles whom have recently played on the PGA TOUR, including four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Hank Lebioda, Chase Seiffert, George McNeill and Jonas Blixt.

Norrman enjoyed an All-America season for Florida State in 2021, helping lead the Seminoles to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship and a spot in NCAA Championship Match Play. He was a second-team All-American by both the Golf Coaches Association of America and Golfweek.

His graduate transfer year at Florida State including finishing 65-12 vs. the Top 100 ranked golfers and recording an average score of 70.81 in the 2020-21 season.

Norrman rose to as high as No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking during his collegiate days at Georgia Southwestern State University and Florida State. He has also been a featured cast member in the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-long YouTube series One Shot Away.

Noles Begin 2022 Campaign with Garnet and Gold Match

Fans will get their first look at the 2022 Florida State volleyball team Friday night at the Garnet and Gold match. Doors at Tully Gym will open at 5 p.m. with first serve set for 6 p.m. Fans will also be able to pick up a free 2022 schedule poster.

Head Coach Chris Poole enters his 15th season as the leader of the Seminoles. Poole returns a solid group from last year’s team which won the program’s first NCAA Tournament game since 2016. Leading the group of returners is two-time All-American Emma Clothier. Clothier led the team in kills and aces and was second on the team in blocks last season. All-ACC Freshman selection Audrey Koenig returns after a big freshman campaign where she was second on the team in kills with 262. The Noles also return middle-blocker Khori Louis and libero Emery Dupes who were each joined Koenig on the All-ACC Freshman Team.

The Noles also have a set of newcomers who are expected to make an immediate impact for the Noles. Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year Audrey Rothman intends to be a force for the Seminoles on the outside. The Noles also added transfers Andjelija Draskovic (Setter), Emily Ryan (Middle-Blocker), Alejandra Perez (Defensive Specialist) and Melanie Cuervo (Setter) to the 2022 team.

The Noles will open up regular season play at Cincinnati Tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 26-28. The Noles will face Illinois State, Dayton and Cincinnati.

———

Noles Set for 2022 Cross Country Season

The Florida State cross country teams will compete in nine meets prior to the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

“This is one of our best schedules we’ve ever had,” FSU head coach Bob Braman said, “The Notre Dame and Wisconsin invites will be key for NCAA qualifying. The schedule also has great meets for our young runners to get great experience. The Asics and Crimson meets will fit that bill.”

Florida State will open the 2022 season on Sept. 2 in Boone, N.C., by running in the Covered Bridge Invite. FSU will return to Boone on Sept. 16 to compete against Tennessee in a dual meet.

The squads will split and compete in the Joe Piane Invite at Notre Dame on Sept. 30 and the Asics Invite in Fairburn, Ga., on Oct. 1, before returning to Tallahassee to host the FSU Invite on Oct. 7 at the Apalachee Regional Park.

“FSU XC Invite will be another huge meet on the Nation’s best course as well,” Braman added.

On Oct. 14, the teams will compete in two meets, the Nuttycombe Invite, hosted by the University of Wisconsin, and the Crimson Classic in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The ACC Championships shift to Charlottesville, Virginia, on Oct. 28, and the NCAA South Region Championships return to Huntsville, Ala., on Nov. 11.

The 2022 season will close on Nov. 19 at the NCAA Championships in Stillwater Oklahoma at the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course, which is known as one of the toughest terrains in the country.

Dillan Gibbons, Big Man Big Heart announce “Take Timothy on Tour” campaign - A new campaign for the Florida State Seminoles lineman and his friend Timothy Donovan

From day one, when NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals became legal in the world of college athletics, Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons knew exactly what he was going to do.

While hysterics erupted over the potential chaos that the infusion of money could inflict on college sports, Gibbons charted out a plan that would allow him to use his position to help those who needed a helping hand...{continued *FOR FREE}