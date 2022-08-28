Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Volleyball, Soccer, Softball, Basketball and other Noles sports news

In case you missed last week’s ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Softball, Volleyball, Baseball, Basketball and other Noles sports news...{continued *FOR FREE}

Seminole women athletics had some activity this week, and as we approach fall sports we will continue to keep you up to date on any Florida State sports information and media press releases we are sent from the FSU SID, or that we source ourselves.

Feel free to include any other FSU related news of any kind that we may have missed in the comment section.

Most of the summaries below are courtesy of FSU SID, Tomahawk Nation, and the Twitters.

Please leave a comment in our dedicated Fanpost for FSU Women's sports of any Women's sports news you come across to help keep your community up to date on what is happening in FSU women's athletics during the week...

No. 1 FSU soccer defeats Georgia - The Seminole offense comes alive in Athens.

Georgia started the game strong. In the third minute Abby Boyan tackled the ball away from Lauren Flynn as she was dribbling out of the back. Tori Penn came over to collect the ball and she one-timed it back to Boyan who was making a run down the right flank...

No. 2 FSU soccer draws with No. 16 Auburn - The Noles created chances but struggled to finish.

In the eighth minute Florida State earned the first good chance of the game. Heather Gilchrist spotted Beata Olsson making a run upfield. Gilchrist sent Olsson a perfect long ball. Olsson managed to catch up to it and battled M.E. Craven for the ball. Olsson was able to take a right footed shot for goal that hit the outside of the post....

Congratulations to Amanda DaCosta and Toni Pressley on being inducted into the @seminoles Hall of Fame! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/wCIKVrGCQu — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 26, 2022

Women’s Hoops Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Slate

Florida State Women’s Basketball has announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. The slate includes 13 games against several challenging opponents including UConn, Wisconsin and Florida.

Under the guidance of new head coach and standout Alumna Brooke Wyckoff, the Seminoles make their regular-season debut on Monday, Nov. 7, in a special 11 a.m. start time against Bethune-Cookman at the Donald L. Tucker Center. It will be FSU’s Education Game. The matchup tips off a six-game non-conference home schedule.

“We’re looking forward to a challenging non-conference schedule,” Wyckoff said. “There’s no better way to prepare for ACC play than by playing several talented teams outside of the conference. Our team and our staff are ready to put in the work.”

Florida State hosts rival Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 84th meeting between the Seminoles and Gators begins a fun nine-day span where women’s basketball, men’s basketball (Nov. 18) and football (Nov. 25) all host UF in the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown.

The Seminoles also play host to Georgia State (Sunday, Nov. 13), Stetson (Sunday, Dec. 4), Texas Southern (Sunday, Dec. 11) and Presbyterian (Thursday, Dec. 15).

Previously announced is FSU’s highlight matchup against UConn in the Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Mohegan Sun. FSU also faces Wisconsin on the road at the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The Seminoles will spend Thanksgiving at the Women’s Cancun Challenge, facing Oklahoma State on Thursday, Nov. 24. FSU finishes the tournament held at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya by facing Purdue (Friday, Nov. 25) and Harvard (Saturday, Nov. 26).

FSU’s first road game of the season comes against Kent State on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The Seminoles will host two exhibitions that are free to attend. The first one occurs on Sunday, Oct. 30, vs. West Georgia at 2 p.m. FSU also hosts Flagler on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. in another free exhibition.

FSU returns several key players from its 2021-22 squad that made a ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament, including graduate forward Valencia Myers, sophomores O’Mariah Gordon, Makayla Timpson and Mariana Valenzuela and seniors Erin Howard and Sara Bejedi.

Four very talented newcomers join the squad in McDonald’s All-America guard Ta’Niya Latson, graduate transfers Jazmine Massengill and Taylor O’Brien and freshman guard Brianna “Snoop” Turnage.

Gwyn's FSU softball's top five moments from 2022 - Take a look back at the top moments of FSU Softball from 2022

Even though it ended early, it was still a special season for Florida State Seminoles softball.

An incredible run through the season was punctuated by an ACC Tournament championship title — Team 39 put up a 49-5 record for the highest winning percentage in a regular season in school history (.907). The season showed the fight that personifies head coach Lonni Alameda’s teams and provided many moments for fans to remember.

Now that the dust has settled, we at Tomahawk Nation decided to take a look at the top 5 moments that made the season spectacular...

YEAH, YEAH, YEAH NOLES WIN



We'll go for the weekend sweep tomorrow at 1 p.m.#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/c0C1aDyDW8 — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) August 27, 2022

Noles Take Down Illinois State in Season Opener

After dropping the first set, the Florida State volleyball team (1-0) bounced back to take the final three sets to beat Illinois State (0-1) in four sets (21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14) Friday evening at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. This is just the second time since 2017 that the Noles have won their season-opening match.

“First matches of the season are always tough because you are just trying to get back in the swing of things, but I was really proud of the girls because we really got better as the match went on,” Head Coach Chris Poole said. “We had a lot of people contribute which is great to see. We just need to find a way to be more consistent which we were able to do towards the end of the match.”

Down 1-0, the Noles found their backs against the wall in set two down 23-21, but two errors by the Redbirds and a pair of kills from senior middle-blocker Emma Clothier gave the Noles the final four points to even the match.

The Noles found themselves in another tight battle with the Redbirds in set three, as the two teams went back and forth. With the Noles down 19-18, a kill by Khori Louis sparked a 4-0 run for the Noles to put them in control where they would go on to take a 2-1 match lead.

The Noles jumped out to a 9-2 lead in set four and never looked back, leading by as much as 13 in a 25-14 match-clinching victory. In set four, the Noles held the Redbirds to a staggering -.125 hitting percent whereas the Noles were able to hit an impressive .474.

Audrey Koenig led all Seminoles with 12 kills, while freshman Audrey Rothman and Emily Ryan each added 11 and 10 kills in their debut for the Garnet and Gold. The Noles held the Redbirds to just a .136 hitting percentage throughout the match, while recording 11 blocks, five of which came from Ryan.

The Seminoles will return to the court tomorrow at noon where they will face the Dayton Flyers.

Noles Improve to 2-0 with Win Over Dayton

The Florida State volleyball team improved to 2-0 Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23) victory over the Dayton Flyers (1-1) at the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Noles got off to a bit of a slow start in set one being down 7-3, but the Noles bounced back and ultimately took over the set thanks to a 6-1 run to build an 18-13 lead, and the Noles wouldn’t look back in set one.

After Dayton was able to prevail in set two, the Noles got out to a phenomenal start in set three behind a great performance by Khori Louis who had four early kills. The Noles would cruise to a 25-15 to take a 2-1 set lead where the Noles hit .424.

The fourth set saw Dayton in command for most of the set, but the Noles took their first lead of the set at 20-19 and extended it to 23-20. The Flyers bounced back taking three out of the next four points but a service error by the Flyers ended the threat with a service error to clinch the match for the Seminoles.

Louis had a phenomenal afternoon, tying her career high with 15 kills while adding four blocks for the Noles. Audrey Koenig had another good day with 12 kills for the second consecutive game. The Noles had a great day at the service line with 10 aces including five from freshman Audrey Rothman.

Tomorrow, the Noles will be looking for its best start since 2017 when they close out the weekend with a match against Cincinnati (0-2). First serve is set for 1 p.m. with ESPN+ having the coverage.

Clothier Named to Preseason All-ACC Team; Noles Picked Fifth in the Conference

Senior middle blocker Emma Clothier was named to the Preseason All-ACC Team Tuesday afternoon. The Noles were also picked to finish fifth in the conference behind Louisville, Pitt, Georgia Tech and Miami.

“I’m really grateful to have been selected to the Preseason All-ACC Team. I’m very thankful for my teammates and coaches who push me to be better every day. I’m really excited to see what the season holds,” Clothier said.

A two-time All-American, Clothier is looking to add to an already illustrious career for the Seminoles. In 2021, Clothier led the team in kills and in aces and was second on the team in blocks. This is the second consecutive year that Clothier has been named to the Preseason All-ACC Team. She also has been named First Team All-ACC twice in her career.

The Noles are coming off a 20-10 season where they finished 11-7 in the ACC to finish fifth. The Noles return 76 percent of its kill total and 80 percent of its block total from the 2021 squad that won the program’s first NCAA Tournament game since 2016. The Noles also added four transfers that will make an immediate impact. Senior setter Andjelija Draskovic comes in from UMBC after leading the American East in assists per set last season. Emily Ryan comes to Tallahassee from UCLA where she was an All-PAC-12 Performer in 2021. The Noles also bring in the USA Today Girls Volleyball Player of the Year in Audrey Rothman who is expected to make an immediate impact for Coach Poole’s squad.

The Noles will begin the regular season this weekend at the Tribute to #10 tournament in Cincinnati. The Noles will play Illinois State at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dayton at noon on Saturday and Cincinnati at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Sunday’s match against the Bearcats will be streamed on ESPN+.

2022 ACC Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll

Louisville, 191 points (10 first place votes) Pitt, 185 points (5 first place votes) Georgia Tech, 173 points Miami, 150 points Florida State, 145 points North Carolina, 134 points NC State, 116 points Duke, 105 points Notre Dame, 87 points Clemson, 72 points Wake Forest, 63 points Virginia Tech, 48 points Boston College, 39 points Virginia, 36 points Syracuse, 31 points

Keep up to date with Florida State Baseball: Official offseason discussion thread

Discussing all things FSU Baseball...





Only 179 days until first pitch… pic.twitter.com/gtcV80FFs3 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) August 22, 2022

A dedicated Men's basketball thread (FANPOST) is now open for business, and FSU is no longer "sort of a" basketball school. FSU IS A BASKETBALL SCHOOL Thread #10Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff - Check it out for the latest news about the FSU Mens' Basketball team...

Congratulations to Jean-Yves Aubone on being inducted into the @Seminoles Hall of Fame! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/OZ32NACvsE — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) August 26, 2022

