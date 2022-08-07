Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Volleyball, Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Golf, and other Noles sports news

In case you missed last week’s ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Baseball, Soccer, Basketball, Track & Field, and other Noles sports news...{continued *FREE}

This is so freaking cool and so long overdue.

: @leap36 wears his gold jacket for the first time. pic.twitter.com/3Y6gN1MYUo — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 6, 2022

All smiles as we are 2⃣ weeks out! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/e8GCiVtZLz — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 4, 2022

Your reigning national champions are starting the season at No. 1⃣ in the @UnitedCoaches preseason rankings! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/T1jgYDhL5n — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 2, 2022

VOLLEYBALL TO HOST GARNET AND GOLD MATCH ON AUG. 19

The Florida State volleyball team will host its annual Garnet and Gold match on Friday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. inside Tully Gym. Admission will be free and the doors will open at 5 p.m.

The Seminoles are coming off a 20-10 season in 2021 where they picked up their first win in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. Head Coach Chris Poole is entering his 15th season as the leader of the Seminole. Poole boasts a 326-105 (.756) record and has led the Seminoles to the NCAA Tournament in 12 of the past 13 years. Poole added a new face to his staff, as Lindsay Allman joined the Seminoles as an Associate Head Coach after a recent head coaching stint at Indiana State.

The Seminoles will have an experienced core for the 2022 season with First-Team All-ACC and AVCA All-American Emma Clothier leading the show. Clothier led the team in kills (287) and aces (32) last season and was second on the team in blocks (92). The Noles also return Khori Louis, Emery Dupes and Audrey Koenig who were each named to the ACC All-Freshman team last season. In total, nine athletes from last year’s NCAA Tournament team will return for the 2022 season.

The Seminoles will begin practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in preparation for their first match on Aug. 26 against Illinois State in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Promotions

Once again, the Florida State volleyball team will have special promotions for home matches inside of Tully Gym. Highlighting the promotions schedule is Paint It Pink against Virginia Tech on Oct. 21. Senior Night will be Nov. 18 against North Carolina.

Promotions Schedule

September 17 | Mental Health Awareness

September 23 | Family Weekend

September 25 | Freshmen Day; Kid’s Club Day; Youth Day

October 5 | Poole Party Night; Student Appreciation Match

October 7 | Sophomore Night; 50 Years of Title IX

October 21 | Paint it Pink; Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night

October 23 | Junior Day; InternatioNOLES Day

November 4 | Student Organization; Food Pantry Donation Night; Community Partners Night

November 6 | Military Appreciation Day

November 18 | Senior Night

.@k_sandercock is set to begin play with @USASoftball tomorrow at 6 am ET in the Japan All-Star Series! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/3U8MahUTNV — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) August 5, 2022

Keep up to date with Florida State Baseball: Official offseason discussion thread

Discussing all things FSU Baseball.... {continued *FREE}

SHIP BOUND!!! Connor Whittaker shuts it down and the Mohawks are headed to the PGCBL Championship starting tomorrow night! 5-3 the final score from Amsterdam! pic.twitter.com/0VFgvQ5Iz7 — Amsterdam Mohawks (@MohawksBaseball) August 2, 2022

The dedicated Men’s basketball thread (FANPOST) is being neglected and needs some love. FSU is sort of a Basketball School Thread #9: Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff

Check it out if you want the latest news about the FSU Mens’ Basketball team...{continued *FREE}

Men’s Basketball: Non-Conference Schedule Released

Florida State plays host to Stetson on November 7 in its season opener, hosts Florida, Purdue in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge, plays at UCF and St. John’s as Head Coach Leonard Hamilton released the Seminoles’ 2022-23 non-conference schedule. The Seminoles play 11 non-conference games with six at home in the Donald L. Tucker Center, three in the ESPN Events Invitational, one in Orlando (UCF) and one in Sunrise (St. John’s) as they showcase their program in four different cities and venues throughout the state of Florida.

Florida State’s schedule of home opponents at the Donald L. Tucker Center includes Stetson (Nov. 7), Troy (Nov. 14), Florida (Nov. 18), Mercer (Nov. 21), Purdue (Nov. 30) and USC Upstate (Dec. 13).

The Seminoles have won 36 of their last 37 non-conference home games since the start of the 2016-17 season. Florida State has won 46 of its last 47 non-conference home games since defeating UCF at the Tucker Center on December 6, 2014.

Florida State was 5-0 in non-ACC home games in 2021-22 and is 88-8 at home (.917 winning percentage) in the last six seasons.

“We’ve assembled a non-conference schedule that our players, and our fans, are going to enjoy because of the tremendous quality of our opponents,” said Hamilton, who begins his 21st season at Florida State. “Our home schedule includes Florida and Purdue – two teams who are favored to be among the top teams in the SEC and the Big Ten – with both games at home. The ESPN Events Invitational at Disney includes Siena, Memphis, Oklahoma, Stanford and Seton Hall – traditionally strong teams who are considered to be among the best teams in their leagues. Then you add in St. John’s from the Big East who has continued to build their program, and we’ve really got our work cut out for us.

“We are excited about our group of players,” said Hamilton. “They all know what’s ahead of them in the first two months of the season; they all know the preparation and mindset it’s going to take for us to be successful before we even begin to think about our ACC schedule.”

Florida State faces Siena on Nov. 24 at 11:00 a.m. (Thanksgiving Day) in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational.

Florida State will be led during the 2022-23 season by a core group of returning guards in Matthew Cleveland (the reigning ACC Sixth Man of the Year) and his back court running mates Caleb Mills (12.7 ppg) and Jalen Warley (2.5 apg). Mills and Cleveland (11.5 ppg) finished one-two in scoring for the Seminoles during the 2021-22 season. The Seminoles also welcome back Cam’Ron Fletcher (6.8 ppg) and center Naheem McLeod (4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg) while welcoming in two graduate transfers (Jaylen Gainey from Brown University and Darin Green, Jr., from UCF) and an exciting and highly-ranked group of freshmen.

Men’s BASKETBALL EMBARKS ON 10-DAY TRIP TO CANADA

For so many reasons, it’s good to be a Florida State Basketball player.

College basketball teams are fortunate to travel and play games internationally once every four years. The Seminoles have certainly taken advantage of their opportunities to prepare for upcoming seasons during the 21-year tenure of Head Coach Leonard Hamilton.

Since Hamilton began his career at Florida State in 2002, the Seminoles have traveled to Spain, Greece, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. Over the course of the next 10 days, the Seminoles will spend time competing and learning about the culture of our neighbors to the north in Canada.

The Seminoles left Tallahassee on August 2 for a 10-day trip to Canada where they will play two scrimmages and three games against upper-level Canadian college teams. The trip also includes sightseeing tours of the beautiful and historic city of Montreal and an amphibious tour of Ottawa – a city known for its picturesque waterways and the Chaudiere Falls. The Chaudiere Falls are a set of cascades and waterfalls in the center of the metropolitan city, which is the capital of Canada.

“This trip is really coming at a great time for us,” said Hamilton. “We have so many new guys that we are counting on to be part of our rotation for us be successful. We have guys that are returning who are in their second years … so we are probably have one of the more inexperienced teams we have had here. But, I really like this team.

“We are talented enough; we’ve just got to find a way to accelerate our ability to come together, and have a full understanding of what we do in our system. We have put more things in this summer than we have in the last number of years because we have so many new guys.”

Hamilton and his staff have already taught the concepts of Florida State’s press and zone offense, as well as its zone defense, to the team which includes nine players who will suit up in Garnet and Gold for their first time on this trip.

Sophomore Jalen Warley, a beneficiary of nearly 20 minutes of playing time each game as a freshman, understands how this trip will help the Seminoles when the season tips-off in November at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

“I’m really excited because we’ve been preparing all summer to get ready for this,” said Warley. “This trip is going to be a big learning experience for us. With such a young team, there are going to be a lot of growing moments. I’m excited to get there and play against some other people, not just our team.”

Florida State is coming off an injury-plagued season in 2022 where four of its five starters were lost to season-ending injuries, and several other front-line contributors missed numerous games throughout the season. The Seminoles were in first place in the ACC standings with a 6-2 record after eight games in late January (with two wins over Miami and a victory over Duke), and finished with a 10-10 mark in conference play.

To illustrate just how well the Seminoles were playing before injuries decimated their lineup, Miami advanced to the Elite Eight and Duke to the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

One thing Warley is excited about is the continued maturation of Florida State’s highly touted group of newcomers, which includes five true freshmen as well as graduate transfers Jaylan Gainey (Brown University) and Darin Green, Jr. (UCF). Gainey comes to Florida State as the all-time leader in Ivy League history with a .699 career field goal shooting percentage. Green finished his career ranked 10th in the AAC history with 208 career 3-point field goals made.

“They are learning really fast,” said Warley. “We are in the gym almost every day and I can just see the steps of guys getting acclimated to our system. We have so many talented guys coming from the high school level who are just learning how to play in our system. I see them getting better every day.”

Following scrimmages against the University of Ottawa, University of Carleton and McGill University, the Seminoles will then play games against Ottawa, Carleton and McGill to close out the trip.

“There is no doubt that this is one of the more important trips that we have taken whenever we have gone on international trips because we have so many new guys,” said Hamilton. “We are talented; we like this team. We think we have potential to surprise a lot of people. In order for us to come together, we need time practicing. That’s why this trip might be one of the most important trips internationally.

“We need this trip. We need to find out who we were are. We play a system where we depend on creating for each other, sharing the ball, and sharing playing time. You can’t do that well when you don’t really know the strengths and weaknesses of your teammates. This is really important for us.”

WILLIAMS FINISHES FOURTH AT FIRST WORLD U20 CHAMPIONSHIPS

CALI, Colombia – Florida State track and field freshman Curtis Williams had a terrific showing at his first World U20 Championships. Williams finished fourth for Team USA in the long jump with a personal best mark of 7.86m.

The Tallahassee native finished as the top American in the event and was just four centimeters away from securing a spot on the podium. Williams, who redshirted during his first season with the Noles, posted the 12th-best mark in school history at the event and increased his personal best by 11 centimeters.

CURTIS‼️‼️‼️



In his first World U20 Championship, he finishes fourth in the long jump with a personal best mark of 7.86m #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/8bxzBMRjpb — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) August 2, 2022

Congrats to our guy Adriaan who finished 5th last night in the 10,000m run (27:41.04) at the Commonwealth Games #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/yOhHG4Kn5B — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) August 3, 2022

KJETTRUP, WILLIAMSON BEGIN PLAY IN ARNOLD PALMER CUP FRIDAY

lorida State’s Frederik Kjettrup and Amelia Williamson are set to represent the International Team in the 26th Annual Arnold Palmer Cup at the Golf Club de Geneve beginning Friday and running through Sunday.

The annual competition for college golfers consists of two teams (U.S.A vs. International) which are comprised of 12 men and 12 women.

The Arnold Palmer Cup was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), and began in 1997 at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla. The event is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men’s and women’s university/college golfers, with a team from the United States matching up against a team of International players.

Since its inception, over 125 former Arnold Palmer Cup alumni have gone on to earn cards on the PGA, European or LPGA Tours; 29 have represented Europe or the USA in the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup, and more than 60 have claimed over 275 victories on the PGA or European Tours, including three major championships in 2020 and two in 2021.

The United States, the defending champion, leads the Palmer Cup series 13-11-1. The International team has won two of the last three championships.

Kjettrup, a native of Denmark, is ranked No. 42 in the World Amateur Golf ranking. He led the Seminoles with a 71.46 scoring average this past season. Kjettrup’s scoring average is ranked as the 21st best scoring average for a single year in program history. He earned PING All-Southeast Region All-American honors and was an All-ACC selection in 2022.

“I’m honored to make the Arnold Palmer Cup team this year and represent the Internationals,” said Kjettrup. “We have a strong team, and I believe we have a very realistic chance of beating the Americans. There would be no better place to do that than on European soil.”

Kjettrup becomes the seventh Seminole to make the Palmer Cup, joining Jonas Blixt, Daniel Berger, Rowin Caron, Harry Ellis, John Pak and Vincent Norrman. Both Pak and Norrman competed in the event in 2021 at Rich Harvest Farms outside of Chicago.

Florida State (Kjettrup and Williamson) is one of 10 universities from the United States with multiple players competing in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup

Williamson, who recently competed in the Curtis Cup, is also making her first career appearance in the Palmer Cup.

“I think the Palmer Cup and the Curtis Cup championships are very different in their nature, but both bring the same challenges,” said Williamson. “The addition of a men’s team, and some mixed rounds are when I feel I will learn the most. I am super-excited to play for the World Team, and I am honored to be selected to play in two prestigious events.”

Williamson earned All-American Second-Team Honors from the WGCA, All-America Third-Team honors from Golfweek and was an All-ACC selection for the first time in her career in 2022. She averaged a career-low 72.04 strokes, won her first individual championship and led the Seminoles to a tie for fifth place finish in the NCAA Championship Finals in 2022.

Williamson earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Sport Management on April 30, 2022, from Florida State University. She will work on a second Bachelor’s Degree in Economics during the 2022-23 academic year.

“I learned a lot at the Curtis Cup,” said Williamson. “It was great to represent my country and play such a spectacular and famous course at the Merion Golf Club. I enjoyed playing on live TV and having the opportunity to experience big crowds for the first time in my career.

“At the Palmer Cup, I’m most looking forward to traveling and playing alongside players from across the globe. It’s always great to meet new people and create new friendships, both on the men’s and women’s side of the game.

Williamson’s selection to the 2022 Palmer Cup team marks the third time (Frida Kinhult in 2019 and Beatrice Wallin in 2021) and second consecutive year (Wallin in 2021 and Williamson in 2022) the Seminoles have been represented on the International Team at the Palmer Cup. Kinhult and Seminole assistant coach Robert Duck helped lead the International team to the championship in 2019.

“It’s always special to have a player be chosen to participate in the Arnold Palmer Cup,” said Seminole Women’s head Coach Amy Bond. “This year is no different, and this is a wonderful way to cap off Amelia’s great collegiate year. Having the opportunity to represent the World Team in Switzerland is special.”

RECORD FIVE WOMEN’S GOLFERS NAMED TO WGCA SCHOLAR ATHLETE TEAM

A school-record five players – Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, Alice Hodge, Elle Johnson, Kaylah Williams and Amelia Williamson – have been named to the 2022 WGCA Scholar Athlete Team. The five selections for the Seminoles breaks the record of four on the prestigious academic team (2018 and 2021) and marks the ninth consecutive year at least one Florida State golfer has been named as a national academic standout.

Florida State led the ACC with five players honored on the WGCA Scholar Athlete Team.

Senior Cecile Finne-Ipsen was named to the team for the third time in her career (once at Florida State and twice as a standout student-athlete at UNC Charlotte) while Hodge, Johnson and Williamson were named to the team for the second time in their careers and for the second consecutive year. Hodge, Johnson and Williamson are now members of a select group of 14 Florida State golfers who have been named to the WGCA team multiple times. Williams was named to the team for the first time in her career.

Florida State earned a cumulative team GPA of 3.438 with three players (Hodge, Williams and Madison Hewlett) earning perfect 4.0 GPA’s and two more (Finne-Ipsen, Johnson) earning academic Dean’s List honors. Two Seminoles – Beatrice Wallin in Humanities and Williamson in Sport Management – earned their Bachelor’s Degrees from Florida State University at the conclusion of the spring semester.

“This was a great year for our program,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “Each of the girls on our team did their work in the classroom and on the course. It’s a standard that they all hold themselves to; doing well academically is what is expected of every Seminole. As a complement to our success in the classroom, they were also successful on the course. We won three tournament championships, won our second NCAA Regional Championship, advanced to Match Play in the NCAA Championships for the first time, and finished tied for fifth in national championship standings.”

Williamson, who earned a career-low 72.04 stroke average during the 2021-22 fall and spring seasons, earned a 3.625 grade point average as she earned her bachelor’s degree while preparing to lead the Seminoles into the NCAA Regional and Championship finals. She earned her first career individual championship at the Florida State Match Up and finished in a tie for ninth place in leading the Seminoles to the NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championship. Williamson will return to anchor the Seminoles’ roster in 2023.

“Academics has been of personal importance to me for as long as I can remember,” said Williamson. “My parents sacrificed a lot to send me to one of the best academic schools in the U.K. and ever since then I always wanted to get a degree. They never put pressure on me and expected specific grades, but I held high standards to myself. Earning my degree (from Florida State) means a lot to me. It gives me a solid foundation for life after pro golf. I grew as a person and gained knowledge from dedicating time and effort into earning my degree. I only wish I could do professional golf and more academics side by side.”

Finne-Ipsen, who earned the academic honor from the WGCA for the third time in her career, will return to the Seminoles for the 2022-23 season as she earns her degree in Management. Through her four year as an accomplished scholar-athlete, Finne-Ipsen is just three grades (A-, A-, B) shy of a perfect 4.0 GPA for her entire career.

“Academic success is quite important to me for multiple reasons,” said Finne-Ipsen. “My parents have always supported my golf 100 percent. Their only request for me was that I also earn a degree. They instilled in me that’s it’s never bad to have a plan B in case I were injured and couldn’t play anymore. Second, as a person. I’m not one to do anything half-hearted when it comes to school. Another reason for me personally is to show myself that I am more than just a golfer; that I am capable to succeed in other areas of my life.”

A total of 25 different Seminole golfers have been named to the WGCA Scholar Athlete team a total of 54 times (including Bond in 1998) since the honor was established in 1991.

