Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Volleyball, Softball, Golf, and other Noles sports news

No. 7 Florida State Soccer defeats Louisville-Seminoles open ACC with a win over 5-1 win over the Louisville Cardinals

Florida State soccer opened up ACC play today by hosting the Louisville Cardinals in Tallahassee. Coming into the game, head coach Brian Pensky and the ‘Noles knew that Louisville would be looking to put up a fight.

The game started off with an early Seminole favor as the Cardinals committed a foul in the 18 yard box. The penalty kick went to Senior Jenna Nighswonger as she set up to face the Cardinals’ goalkeeper, Olivia Pratapas. Nighswonger’s kick into the left side of the net was left unchallenged by Paratpas and the ‘Noles took an early 1-0 lead...{continued *FOR FREE}

Noles Bring the Fight to the Irish in Sweep

The Florida State Seminoles (9-3) began ACC play in style on Friday night, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-6) in three sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-17) in front of a packed Tully Gym. The win marks the 17th-consecutive season that the Noles have won its ACC home opener, and the Noles improved to 6-0 inside Tully Gym this season.

The first set’s action matched Tully’s chaotic energy as points were swapped back and forth the entire set. Seminole highlights included a fantastic middle-of-the-set volley that ended in a Seminole point, multiple potential Notre Dame kills stuffed at the net by FSU middle blockers, and a total of 13 kills. Sydney Conley and Emma Clothier both led the Noles with four kills each. When the dust settled, FSU came out on top, winning the first set 25-20.

The second set was all Garnet and Gold, leading for almost its entirety. The offense was lights out, racking up 13 kills from five different Noles. Audrey Koenig led the set with five kills. The defense was also on full display: multiple long volleys ended in FSU points, along with two team blocks that stuffed Notre Dame. Despite a late-set push from the Irish, it wasn’t enough; the Noles won the set 25-18.

The third set started close, with the teams trading the lead between the first handful of points. However, an early-set kill from Conley sparked the Noles to gain momentum, not dropping the lead for the remainder of the set. The Noles offense continued to be lethal, ending the set with 9 total kills from five different Noles. Conley led FSU with four kills. The team ended the match strong, winning 25-17 and sweeping the Irish.

The story of the night was the Seminoles’ defense as they held the Fighting Irish to a .000 hitting percentage. Conley led the Noles with a season-high 11 kills on 16 attempts. Koenig added 10 kills while Emery Dupes was great from the service line recording three aces in the match.

College Town wasn't the only place to have a Block Party tonight #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/GGZWEHpWv2 — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) September 24, 2022

Florida State continue their ACC play at home on September 25th to host No. 2 Louisville. First serve is set for 3 p.m. at Tully Gym. The match can be seen live on ESPN.

Volleyball to Appear on ESPN; First Serve Set for 3 p.m. against No. 2 Louisville

For the first time in program history, the Florida State volleyball team will play a match on ESPN. ESPN Networks announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Seminoles’ match with No. 2 Louisville has been upgraded from ESPNU to ESPN, and the match will now begin at 3 p.m.

“We are really excited for this move to ESPN. It is great for volleyball and great for our program,” Head Coach Chris Poole said. “Obviously, the match against Louisville was already a big match, but now we will have a lot of eyes on our team, and we are excited for the opportunity.”

The Noles will be in action on Friday night in their ACC opener against Notre Dame before the showdown with Louisville. First serve against the Fighting Irish is set for 6:30 p.m.

Schooner Fall Classic Begins Saturday

“Sometimes it’s not about the golf, it’s about the tournament,” said Florida State Head Coach Amy Bond before the start of the Schooner Fall Classic at the Belmar Golf Club. “This is one of those tournaments. For our team, and our program, we are excited to play in this event every year because of who we play for – the Kids and the OK Kids Korral.”

The championship, which is played to benefit the Toby Keith Foundation and the OK Kids Korral, will be played for the ninth time — and the Seminoles have participated in the event each time it has been played. Bond led Florida State to the championship of the tournament in 2016. In winning the title, the Seminoles defeated Alabama by 12 strokes, while Seminole Morgane Metraux won the individual championship.

The three-day, 54-hole event features 15 teams as Florida State plays for its first championship of the year. The Seminoles are joined by Baylor, Clemson, Illinois, Iowa State, Houston, Louisville, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas State, Tulsa, UTSA and Virginia Tech. The Seminoles opened their four-match fall season with a fourth place finish at the season-opening Cougar Classic.

Florida State’s lineup for the Schooner Fall Classic includes senior Amelia Williamson, juniors Charlotte Heath and Alice Hodge, and freshmen Lottie Woad and Jacqui Putrino – with Putrino making her collegiate debut. Williamson, who ranks eighth in school history with a 73.76 stroke average, plays in the classic for the fourth time in her career. She finished tied for 15th place in the fall of 2021 with a 3 over par score of 213. Heath knows the course well, also, and will play in the field for the second time in her career. She finished tied for 11th place in the individual standings at the 2021 Schooner Fall Classic.

Toby Keith and his wife Tricia Covel started this organization following the untimely death of Toby Keith’s former bandmate, Scott Webb’s, daughter Allison. Allison was a month away from her third birthday when she sadly lost her battle to kidney cancer in August 2003. The Keith’s watched firsthand the physical, mental, and financial hardships the Webb family went through.

The Keith’s initially helped established “Ally’s house”, a nonprofit group that aided children with cancer and their families, in Oklahoma. Beginning in 2004, Keith held his annual golf tournament, the Toby Keith and Friends Golf Classic, to raise money for Oklahoman children with cancer and their families. The tournament has raised more than $15 million dollars, with 2021 being the second-highest total in the tournament’s 17 years as it raised $1.427 million.

The funds are now directed towards the Toby Keith Foundation, OK Kids Korral which opened in 2014 as a “home away from home” facility where children with cancer and their families can spend time either overnight or during the day, cost-free, while receiving treatment at nearby children’s hospitals. Amenities include overnight suites, daytime rooms, dining areas, game rooms, living rooms, a kitchen, a laundry room, and family resource rooms. It is designed as a relaxing, safe haven.

This tournament is not ordinary, as the ambassadors of the Schooner Fall Classic are children diagnosed with cancer. The golfers have the opportunity to meet with these children, which allows for personal relationships to be made, as well as furthering awareness for the foundation.

The tournament and the play on the course is not the only time the golfers have the chance to interact with the children. Dinners, playground activities, and meetings with the families are all part of the schedule.

“I will schedule my team to play in this tournament every year,” said Bond. “This is our most favorite event of the year because of what it means to the kids. When I say kids – I mean the kids the tournament is for, but also I mean our players and our staff. This event means so much to me because I believe so much in the mission established by Tricia and Toby.”

Florida State plays with Houston and TCU beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET from hole No. 10.

Woad Ties School Record with 65 at Schooner Classic.



Freshman @LottieWoad tied the school record with a first round score of 65. She has led the Seminoles into first place in the team standings after the first round of the Schooner Classic. #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/4Opn3KhmZy — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) September 24, 2022

What We Did This Summer

On May 24th, the 2022 season ended for the Florida State women’s golf team.

The Seminoles enjoyed the longest run in program history during the 2022 NCAA Championship tournament. The team won its second consecutive NCAA Regional championship, advanced to the match play portion of the event for the first time, and finished fifth in the final standings at the NCAA Championship Finals.

While the collegiate season was over, Amelia Williamson, Charlotte Heath and Alice Hodge’s dedication to the game of golf didn’t end when the national championships did. The three Seminoles spent their summer vacations improving their games and competing in prestigious competitions around the world.

After coming down with COVID-19 at the National Championships, Williamson was eager to get back on the course. After earning All-American and All-ACC honors for the first time in 2022, she began her summer in Philadelphia, where she played in the Curtis Cup for the first time. As an amateur, it is one of the most prestigious events to compete in.

“I was happy that I made that team just to be part of that experience,” said Williamson.

Following the Curtis Cup, Williamson returned home to Norfolk, England to compete in the Women’s British Amateur. There, she recorded her best ever finish in the British, advancing to the round of 16 in match play.

Williamson continued her summer journey in Geneva, Switzerland to play in the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Williamson spoke highly of the experience and the challenges of playing the Palmer Cup competition.

“We played a lot of mixed formats at that event,” said Williamson. “Once you get to a higher standard of golf, it is not very often you are given the opportunity to play mixed golf events.”

Williamson then played at the Conwy Golf Club in Wales for the 2022 European Ladies Team Championships, where she helped lead England to a win and individually finished in a tie for seventh in the stroke play portion of the event.

After taking a short — but much-needed break, Williamson traveled to California where she competed in Stage I of the LPGA Q-School. She placed 18th and advanced to Q-School Stage II in October in Naples, Florida.

Competing in international tournaments provides the opportunity to meet different people from all around the world. When Williamson reflected on her summer, she remembered the value of friendship she gained from these competitions.

“I really got to know everyone well from all over the world,” said Williamson. “It made me realize that friendships are really important, and were what made me want to play golf in the first place when I was a little girl,”

When she was younger, her focus remained on golf and education. This past year, Williamson also learned to enjoy her new-found relationships. She gained an incredible support network and applied it to her golf game.

As a Seminole this year, she wants to continue to keep these relationships alive outside golf, while working on decreasing her stroke average.

Alongside teammate Williamson, Heath also competed in the 2022 European Ladies Team and Curtis Cup championships.

While the two don’t typically play together outside of Florida State events, they were able to learn a lot from each other.

“Charlotte’s game and her approach is very different from mine,” said Williamson. “I can look at her and learn things from her and maybe add it to mine. We were able to help each other with clubbing options, which takes a lot of stress off you as a player. Having a second opinion on the course from a trusted teammate is reassuring when you’re in a reputable competition.”

Similar to Williamson, All-American Heath’s expedition began at the Curtis Cup. However, after the tournament, her summer competition almost came to a halt after a thumb injury.

Heath withdrew from the Women’s British Amateur. She almost withdrew from the European Ladies Team Championships, as well.

Due to her thumb injury, Heath had to think of a different approach to play her best game.

“I definitely focused on more quality practice because physically I couldn’t hit many balls,” said Heath. “Each shot took extra precision.”

She persisted and helped England win the title at the Ladies team Championships. She played well as she finished as runner-up at the European ladies Amateur Championship, where she fell to Belgium’s Savannah de Bock in a playoff.

Heath, a junior, learned to take extra care in looking after herself and not overworking her body before tournaments. As she plays for Florida State this year, she wants to incorporate the lessons she learned over summer to continue to push herself to achieve greater results and a redemption for the team at nationals.

One of the top upperclassmen in the nation, Hodge, played on one of the biggest stages in women’s amateur golf with her first career appearance in the U.S. Women’s Amateur competition in Washington.

“They do a really good job putting on the event,” said Hodge. “They make it really special [with] a big dinner before and a lot of fun events.”

At the tournament, she played two rounds of stroke play and carded a score of 2 under par 69 in her second round.

Hodge’s greatest memory of the summer came as her dad was able to caddy for her in the U.S. Women’s Am. Hodge appreciated the whole tournament experience on and off the course and will incorporate what she gained this summer into the new season.

This season Hodge is most looking forward to improving her game, working hard, and gaining results. She wants to focus on maintaining a good mindset and enjoying every moment on and off the course.

Head coach Amy Bond believes the most important action she can take for the women is showing her faith in each one of them.

“When people believe in you and care about you, you can do anything,” Bond says.

Bond believes in the importance of trusting the women so they trust her in return. She maintains a structured and competitive practice for the Seminoles to perform their best.

Fans can look forward to seeing the Florida State women’s golf team apply what they learned during their summer vacations as the Seminoles continue the four-match fall season Sept. 24-26 at the Schooner Fall Classic played at the University of Oklahoma.

Having a good time in the kitchen! ‍ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/AhQj0QZDHQ — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) September 20, 2022

—

Softball Announces 2022 Fall Schedule

The Florida State softball program released its’ 2022 fall exhibition schedule Thursday.

The 17-time ACC Champions are scheduled to compete in eight exhibitions against Lurleen B. Wallace CC, Wallace CC, North Florida, Columbus State, Florida, Northwest Florida State, Thomas University and South Alabama this fall.

Five of the exhibitions are set to take place at JoAnne Graf Field, while the exhibition against North Florida, Florida and South Alabama will take place on the road. All exhibitions at the Seminole Softball Complex are free and open to the public.

Even though it ended early, it was still a special season for Florida State Seminoles softball.

An incredible run through the season was punctuated by an ACC Tournament championship title — Team 39 put up a 49-5 record for the highest winning percentage in a regular season in school history (.907). The season showed the fight that personifies head coach Lonni Alameda’s teams and provided many moments for fans to remember.

Now that the dust has settled, we at Tomahawk Nation decided to take a look at the top 5 moments that made the season spectacular...{continued *FOR FREE}

#FSU has picked up a JUCO commitment from hard-throwing RHP Gavin Adams. Adams is 6'3, 175 lbs. His fastball sat 94-96 MPH this past weekend. Best pitch is a hard slider that he misses bats with. Quality pickup from the JUCO ranks. — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) September 20, 2022

———

Curtin Wins ACC Performer of the Week

For the second time in as many opportunities, Florida State cross country runner Fearghal Curtin was named the ACC Men’s Performer of the Week, which was announced Tuesday.

Curtin grabbed his second race victory in as many starts this season, leading the Seminoles to a victory over No. 29 Tennessee in the 6-mile run at 29:09.40. FSU secured the dual meet win behind 22 points.

“Fearghal has had a great start to his FSU career,” FSU head coach Bob Braman said. “He’s a real cross country veteran and is on his way to a great season. This is a great honor for him.”

USTFCCCA Polls

The FSU men’s cross country team moved up in the polls following its win over No. 29 Tennessee on Friday in Boone, N.C.

The Seminoles jumped the Volunteers in the USTFCCCA South Region poll to No. 3 after opening the first two at No. 4. The women’s team remained at No. 3.

Both teams received votes in the latest edition of the NCAA Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll. The women were first with 26 votes and the men were third behind nine.

The Seminoles will next race in the Joe Piane Invitational, which will be held at Notre Dame on Sept. 30.

Noles Go Low in Final Round at Olympia Fields

The No. 11 Florida State Men’s Golf Team fought back in the final round of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational, scoring their lowest total of the three-day tournament with a 3-under par 277 to place sixth. The Seminoles led the 15-team field on day three, with only two other teams shooting under par for the day.

FINAL ROUND RESULTS

Stanford was the team champion, shooting even-par in the final round and totaling 9-under par for the tournament.

Juniors Cole Anderson and Brett Roberts led the team in the final round at Olympia Fields. The pair both shot under par for the day, with Anderson shooting his best round of a 6-under 64 and Roberts joining him with a 3-under 67. Anderson’ 64 ties his career low set last weekend at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, and ties for the lowest round of this year’s tournament.

Anderson totaled seven birdies for the day, capturing four on his bogey-free front-nine and three on the back-nine. His twelve birdies put him at the top of the stats leaderboard, with only two other golfers in the 78-player field having the same.

He was the top player in the field for par 3 scoring, averaging a 2.67 (4-under). Anderson’s phenomenal play tied him for sixth, which earned him his fourth Top six finish as a Seminole. In only two tournaments this fall, Anderson has shot in the 60’s four times.

Roberts started off his front-nine strong, securing two back-to-back birdies, followed by three in a row at the turn. He led the team in pars, totaling 38 for the tournament. His 1-over par three-day finish placed him tied for 12th, marking this as his 15th top-20 finish as a Seminole.

Freshman Luke Clanton enjoyed another even-par round in the Fighting Illini Invite. He excelled in par 5 scoring, leading the Seminoles with a 4.67 (2-under) average. Totaling 3-over for the tournament, Clanton secured his first top-20 finish at Florida State, tying for 17th.

Junior Frederik Kjettrup tied for 50th at 11-over. Freshman Jack Bigham shot a final round 7-over par 77.

The Seminoles travel next to Grand Haven, Mich., for the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club, taking place on Sept. 26-28. Florida State competes in the inaugural tournament which allows proceeds to benefit the Folds of Honor and the Golf Coaches Association of America Presidential Scholarship Fund.

A tournament that benefits families of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders.



Next week’s is a chance of a lifetime.#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ltabqrNZeo — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) September 20, 2022

Gold Edges Garnet

On a hot September afternoon, the Florida State swimming and diving held its annual Garnet vs. Gold exhibition at the Morcom Aquatics Center.

Gold won two of the three meets, defeating Garnet in the men’s meet 159-157 and in the combine scores 316-314. The women’s meet ended in a 157-157 tie.

The Seminoles will open the season at UNF on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

COMBINED TEAM SCORES



GOLD WINS IT BY 2! #Noles pic.twitter.com/pwfnxjQfme — FSU Swimming/Diving (@FSU_Swimming) September 23, 2022

Men’s Tennis Announces Fall 2022 Schedule

Florida State men’s tennis released its 2022 fall tournament schedule featuring multiple events on the Seminoles’ home courts.

“We have a great fall schedule,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “We play a lot at home which gives people an opportunity to come out and watch us here.”

The season will open with a handful of Noles playing in the Destin Invitational at TOPS’L Resort from September 23-25.

Up next is the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, beginning on October 1. With a victory in the ITA Summer Championships Doubles final, Youcef Rihane and Alex Bulte earned an automatic wildcard into the main draw for the All-American Championships.

“We’re going to take the whole team to Tulsa this fall,” Hultquist shared. “That will be a big event for us as our guys get an opportunity to play on the national stage.”

The first chance to watch the Seminoles at home is from October 20-24 as Florida State will host the ITA Southeast Regional Championships for the first time since 2016. Current junior Andy Petrovic advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2021 Regionals in Gainesville.

Tallahassee will play host to a professional tournament beginning on October 24 in which multiple Seminoles will compete. Junior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc reached the quarterfinals in this tournament last year and will look to best his performance this fall.

The ITA Fall Championships will take place from November 2-6 in San Diego, California, and feature the top 32 singles players and top 32 doubles teams in the country based on their performance in the ITA Regionals.

For the third consecutive occurrence, FSU will host the Bedford Cup from November 4-6, a tournament in which the Seminoles have had great success. Most recently, Josh Dous-Karpenschif and Maks Silagy claimed the doubles title in 2021.

The Seminoles will close out the fall tournament season with individual participation at the M15 Boca Raton professional tournament beginning on November 14.

“It should be a good fall that gives our guys the opportunity to play a lot of matches and get ready for the spring,” Hultquist added.

-