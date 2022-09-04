Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Volleyball, Golf, Basketball, and other Noles sports news

In case you missed last week’s ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Volleyball, Soccer, Softball, Basketball and other Noles sports news ...{continued *FOR FREE}

The FSU women athletic teams had quite a few newsworthy events this week, while the men’s sports that don’t start with “f-o-o-t” were less active.

As we approach the fall sports, we will continue to keep you up to date on any Florida State sports information and media press releases we are sent from the FSU SID, or that we source ourselves.

Feel free to include any other FSU related news of any kind that we may have missed in the comment section.

Most of the summaries below are courtesy of FSU SID, Tomahawk Nation, and the Twitters.

Please leave a comment in our dedicated Fanpost for FSU Women’s sports of any Women’s sports news you come across to help keep your community up to date on what is happening in FSU women’s athletics during the week...{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Volleyball Sweeps Yale in First-Ever Meeting

The Florida State Seminoles (5-1) made quick work of Yale (2-1) in their first-ever matchup in Tully Gym on Saturday afternoon, sweeping the Bulldogs in three sets (25-15, 25-10, 25-25-11). In just six matches, the Seminoles have swept the three last opponents.

Head coach Chris Poole praised the team stating, “It was a really clean game. We did a good job handling everything they threw at us. I was really proud to see the way we played. It was the cleanest match that we played so far this season.”

The Noles came out with power in the first set, leading through every point. The offense was dominant, earning 12 kills on 25 swings and only one attack error. Five different Seminoles recorded a kill in the first set, led by Audrey Koening with five. The Bulldogs were unable to respond to the strength of the Seminoles, ending the set 25-15 with a kill from Emma Clothier.

The second set proved to be even more successful for the Seminoles as the team held the Bulldogs to only 10 points. Seven different Noles recorded a kill and four recorded three apiece. Audrey Koenig served three-straight aces against the Bulldogs after Yale called a timeout.

The sweep was secured with a 25-11 win in the third set. Emily Ryan propelled the Seminoles’ offense, recording the first four kills against the Bulldogs. Ryan led the Noles in the third set with five kills. Once again, seven different Seminoles tallied a point for Florida State in the third set.

Ava Pitchford recorded 22 assists in today’s match followed by Andjelija Draskovic with 14. Defensively, Koenig led the team with eight digs and Ryan and Khori Louis put up a brick wall at the net with four blocks apiece. The Seminoles recorded 41 kills on 74 attacks (.527) throughout the three sets.

The Noles will return to action against Austin Peay at 5:00 pm today in Tully Gym.

———

Soccer Heads to Gainesville For the Sunshine Showdown

The No. 10 Florida State soccer team (1-0-2) heads down to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators (2-3) on Sunday at 5 PM. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network +.

Florida State is coming off its home opener in which the Seminoles tied the Auburn Tigers 1-1. FSU enters the game against the Gators unbeaten on the season and unbeaten in its last 12 games dating back to last season.

SERIES HISTORY VS. FLORIDA

Sunday’s meeting between the Seminoles and the Gators marks the 28th meeting between the two programs. The Seminoles lead the series 14-13, with Florida State winning each of the last four matches. The Seminoles trailed in the series 13-10 before winning the last four, three of which were in Tallahassee.

The two teams met last season in Tallahassee. Florida State won 5-2, with three goals in the first half and two in the second half. Florida scored first with a goal in the 10th minute, but FSU went on to score five straight goals. Both Beata Olsson and Clara Robbins scored two goals each and Jaelin Howell scored the first goal of the game for the Seminoles.

SEPTEMBER SUCCESS

The Seminoles have dominated the month of September with an all-time record of 138-56-11 (.700) in September and have won 56 of its last 68 matches played during the month of September.

The Noles are 94-20-8 (.803) in September since 2005 and have 67 shutouts.

ROAD SWEET ROAD

The Seminoles have been impressive away from the friendly confines of the Seminole Soccer Complex, posting a true road record of 46-16-10 (.708) since 2013, as well as a neutral site mark of 24-5-3 (.797).

FSU has lost just 16 times in its last 72 road games – including 13 one-goal matches with nine against ranked teams.

ROQUE IS DOMINANT IN GOAL

In just over two seasons as Florida State’s starting goalkeeper, Cristina Roque is a combined 28-0-8 and has started in two National Championship games.

In her career she has a 0.535 goals against average, 66 saves, a .767 save percentage and 20 shutouts.

DOMINATING POSSESSION ONCE AGAIN

After possessing the ball for an average of 65.8 percent of every game last season the Noles are back at it again in 2022. FSU has averaged possessing the ball 67.3 percent of the time in 2022.

As we head into week 3⃣ of the season, Cristina Roque is the NCAA's active leader in Goals Against Average! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/nYrIFXSF1M — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 1, 2022

Congrats to Emily on signing with BK Häcken in Sweden! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/uXxf4yX2dh — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 31, 2022

: Episode 2



Getting better each week#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/4D1XDu1FnO — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 31, 2022

———

Williamson And Heath Named To Annika Award List

Florida State golfers Amelia Williamson and Charlotte Heath have been named to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List by the Haskins Foundation. Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is presented annually to the top female U.S. collegiate golfer following the NCAA Championship Finals in May.

Florida State (two), Stanford (four) and Wake Forest (three) are the only schools in the nation with multiple players on the preseason watch list for the most prestigious award in women’s golf.

As two of the top returning players in the nation, Williamson and Heath helped lead Florida State to a fifth place finish at the 2022 NCAA Championship finals. The Seminoles finished in sixth place in stroke play and advanced to the match play portion of the NCAA Finals for the first time in school history.

“Having players on a watch list is always special as it shows that the players and our program are highly thought of for their play,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “This is Charlotte and Amelia’s first time on the Annika Watch List.”

Williamson, who earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Sport Management in April of 2022, is ranked eighth in school history with a career stroke average of 73.82. She earned All-American Second-Team honors as named by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association and All-American Third-Team honors by Golfweek as well as All-ACC honors following the 2022 season. Williamson gained her first career collegiate victory at the Florida State Match Up at the Seminole Legacy Course and finished in ninth place at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championship in 2022.

Williamson is currently pursuing a second bachelor’s degree in Economics from Florida State.

“Amelia earned her first college win last year and became an All-American for the first time,” said Bond. “She helped lead us to our best NCAA finish; this is a well-deserved honor.”

Heath enters her junior season ranked fourth in school history with a 72.76 career stroke average. She earned Honorable Mention All-American honors from both the WGCA and Golfweek and was named to the All-ACC team following her sensational season in 2022. Heath has been a member of two of the most successful teams in school history as she helped the Seminoles to a ninth place national finish in 2021 and a fifth place national finish in 2022.

“Charlotte had a great year last and helped us achieve a fifth place finish at the National Championship,” said Bond. She became an All- American for the second year in a row and enjoyed a great summer of golf to follow up her collegiate year.”

Florida State’s Frida Kinhult was the runner-up for the ANNIKA Award in 2019.

Florida State opens its 2022 fall season as it travels to play at the Cougar Classic hosted by the College of Charleston (S.C.) at the Yeamans Hall Golf Couse Sept. 12-13.

———

Gwyn’s FSU softball’s top five moments from 2022 - Take a look back at the top moments of FSU Softball from 2022

Even though it ended early, it was still a special season for Florida State Seminoles softball.

An incredible run through the season was punctuated by an ACC Tournament championship title — Team 39 put up a 49-5 record for the highest winning percentage in a regular season in school history (.907). The season showed the fight that personifies head coach Lonni Alameda’s teams and provided many moments for fans to remember.

Now that the dust has settled, we at Tomahawk Nation decided to take a look at the top 5 moments that made the season spectacular...{continued *FOR FREE}

———

Keep up to date with Florida State Baseball: Official offseason discussion thread

Discussing all things FSU Baseball...{continued *FOR FREE}

Former #FSU outfielder Ben DeLuzio has been called up to the majors by the St. Louis Cardinals.



DeLuzio will make his MLB debut after six years in the minors. He was a UDFA in 2016. — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) September 2, 2022

———

The dedicated FSU IS A BASKETBALL SCHOOL - Thread #10 Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff is there for you to check out or share any latest news about the FSU Mens’ Basketball team you hear...{continued *FOR FREE}

DULKYS NAMED TO SACRAMENTO KINGS COACHING STAFF

Deividas Dulkys, who was a senior leader on Florida State’s 2012 ACC Championship team, has been named as a player development coach for the Sacramento Kings. Dulkys was an assistant coach for the Memphis Hustle – the G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies – during the 2021-22 season.

Dulkys joins the King’s staff following his one season with the Hustle, and following a nine-year professional career playing overseas. His professional career included stops in his home country of Lithuania, Poland, Turkey and Spain. He was the top scorer and named as an All-Star in the Polish Basketball League in 2014. Dulkys retired as a player in 2021, playing his last season in Spain.

Dulkys was an assistant coach for the Memphis Hustle during the 2021-22 season. The Hustle narrowly missed the G-League playoffs in his only season.

Dulkys was a mainstay during his collegiate career for the Seminoles (2009-12). He helped lead the Seminoles to the first two ACC Tournament championship game appearances in school history (2009 and 2012) and ranks third in school history for both 3-point field goals made (203) and attempted (572). Dulkys averaged 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 3-point field goals made in 131 career games. Florida State played in the NCAA Tournament in each of his four seasons and advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2011.

One of Duklys’ most memorable performances came in a 32-point performance against North Carolina on January 14, 2021 when he made a career-high eight 3-point field goals – the most 3-point shots made in an ACC game by a Florida State player.

———

Noles Sweep Covered Bridge Open

The No.30/RV Florida State cross country teams won their fifth straight Covered Bridge Open on Friday at the Don Kennedy Trails.

The women packed up and finished five runners within 28 seconds of each other, scoring 20 points for the win. The men’s team put five runners in the top 11, securing the title with a total of 32 points.

The Seminoles finished in second through sixth place in the women’s 5K, led by Alyson Churchill at 16:53.50. Caitlyn Wilkey (17:21.82), Yasmine Abbes (17:22.13) and Rebecca Bergnes (17:22.73) crossed the line nearly in unison, taking third, fourth and fifth place.

Riley Bahr rounded out the scoring runners in sixth at 17:29.01.

“The Noles had a great first showing today,” FSU women’s distance coach Baylee Mires said. “It was an awesome opportunity to run as a pack and practice all the race day routines and strategies that we want to employ during the postseason. We are healthy and our fitness is in a great spot.”

Ferghal Curtin made his debut in the Garnet and Gold by finishing in first place with a time of 24:52.25 and was the lone runner to break the 25-minute barrier in the men’s 8K.

Zach Leachman followed in second place (25:23.54) ahead of Jacob Holmes (25:47.89) in seventh and Paul Stafford (25:47.02) in eighth. Samuel Field rounded out the scorers in 11th (25:52.01), just ahead of Wynne Thomas (25:52.12) in 12th place.

“Our guys did a nice job today,” FSU head coach Bob Braman said. “We ran in packs and worked well together. Ferghal was in total control and got company from Zach for much of the race. We’ll get a really good test in two weeks on the same course against a strong Tennessee team.”

The Seminoles will return to Boone to face Tennessee in a dual on Sept. 16.

ACC Order of Finish Released

After the preseason rankings of the USTFCCCA poll were released Wednesday, the ACC Cross Country Coaches Preseason Poll was announced on Friday.

The Seminoles are picked to finish fourth and the men were slated to place sixth.

“Our ladies being picked four fourth in the best cross country conference in America says a lot about the potential of our team,” Braman said. “It’s a great place to begin for our young upstarts. I’m sure the men will use a sixth place ranking as bulletin board material. But, it’s better to be the underdog in September. We’ve got a much higher number in mind for the ACC Championships in eight weeks.”

WOMEN

NC State (15) – 225 North Carolina – 195 Notre Dame – 188 Florida State – 173 Virginia – 149 Syracuse – 145 Duke – 132 Boston College – 128 Wake Forest – 105 Virginia Tech – 101 Georgia Tech – 96 Pitt – 64 Louisville – 41 Miami – 37 Clemson -21

MEN

Wake Forest (8) – 210 points Notre Dame (5) – 205 North Carolina (1) – 193 Virginia (1) – 164 Syracuse – 162 Florida State – 150 NC State – 149 Duke – 132 Virginia Tech – 99 Pitt – 86 Louisville – 79 Georgia Tech – 62 Boston College – 57 Clemson – 36 Miami – 16

———

Other sports

5 things that set Florida State’s tailgate experience apart - Tallahassee brings the heat!

The state of Florida has been a hotspot for some of the best football in the past decade, and some of the most notorious fanbases in the FBS landscape. There’s a certain feeling that football brings to the city of Tallahassee, where the months of August to December are considered the true “holiday season.” ...{continued *FOR FREE}

—

3 Florida State inspired tailgating recipes you didn’t know you needed

Tailgating season is soon to be upon us and, quite frankly, one of the best places to do it is outside of Doak Campbell Stadium on a Saturday night with a high-stakes game on the line — particularly an arch-rival...{continued *FOR FREE}