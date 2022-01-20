FSU women’s basketball drops the ball against Miami

Florida State (8-8, 2-4 ACC) was defeated by Miami (10-6, 3-3 ACC) 59-52 tonight in Tallahassee.

Game Recap

The game was tight early but Florida State used a 9-1 run to jump out to a 14-8 lead. From there the two teams traded baskets and FSU had the 18-13 lead going into the second quarter.

Basically all that needs to be said about the second quarter is that UM hit the Noles with a massive 16-0 run to completely flip the game. FSU did score the final four points of the quarter due to a pair of jumpers from Sara Bejedi and Bianca Jackson but the Seminoles still trailed 29-27 going into halftime.

The third quarter was extremely tight. The two teams exchanged baskets throughout the quarter and the teams scored 15 points each. Miami clung to a 44-42 lead going into the final quarter.

Miami took charge in the fourth quarter courtesy of a 6-0 spurt midway through the quarter to take a 54-46 lead. FSU could never really recover and the Canes earned an important 59-52 victory.

Post Game

For the first time this season no Seminole reached double figures. Bianca Jackson led the Noles with nine points.

The last time Miami won in Tallahassee was 2014 and this is only the fifth time ever that has happened.

FSU was outrebounded 47-30. Florida State had five second chance points and Miami had 14. The Seminoles shot 32% for the game and there were long stretches (for instance the 16-0 run) where the Noles simply couldn’t buy a bucket.

The rebounding stats are particularly alarming. UM just looked quicker to the ball for most of the night.

For FSU to lose at home to a Miami team that committed 20 turnovers is surprising.

This isn’t a knockout blow for FSU’s tournament hopes but the Noles are clearly on the ropes. The only reason that the Seminoles aren’t done yet is that the ACC is so good this year there will be plenty of opportunities for good wins.

However, make no mistake, the Noles need to get those wins. Florida State is now 0-6 in Q1&Q2 games. FSU has no terrible losses but they just have too many overall. The only realistic path to the tournament for FSU right now is to gobble up about five or six Q1 wins. The NET is fluid of course but right now there are six Q1 opportunities left on the regular season schedule. In other words, there is a path to the tournament but the Noles need to be almost perfect to take advantage of that path.

Next Game

FSU will start on that path by welcoming Clemson (7-11, 1-6 ACC) to Tallahassee on Sunday. The Tigers played perhaps their best game of the year tonight taking down Wake Forest 66-44 in Winston Salem. The game will tip at 2pm and will be broadcast on Regional Sports Networks.