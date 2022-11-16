Florida State Women’s basketball moved to 4-0 after taking down the Florida Gators at home on Wednesday night, putting on a showcase in the fourth quarter and outscoring UF in nearly every category.

Ti’naya Latson was named player of the game with 32 points, 12 of 21 in field goals, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals. After the game, she said, “I feel amazing. I’m just taking it a game at the time... I’m blessed to be in this position and am just going to keep on going.”

The Noles were without players in key positions but still managed to hang on after tieing the game and never looking back.

Graduate transfer Jazmine Massengill who came in as one of the top-ranked transfers (Kentucky) from the 2022-2023 class, was a perfect 2-2 from the three and had a team-high of five assists.

Makayla Timpson held a team-high of nine rebounds while also shooting 6-8 for 13-points alongside Erin Howard’s eight points, six rebounds, and an assist.

The Seminoles now look ahead, going on the road to face the Houston Cougars on November 19 at 5:00 p.m.