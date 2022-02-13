FSU women’s basketball falls hard at Miami

Florida State (12-11, 6-7 ACC) lost to Miami (13-10, 6-7 ACC) 76-59 today in Coral Gables.

Game Recap

The game started out close but midway through the quarter Miami grabbed control. UM hit FSU with a 15-1 run that gave the Canes a 21-7 lead. Bianca Jackson broke the run with a three ball but the damage was done. The Hurricanes maintained a 24-12 lead going into the second quarter.

Miami was shooting lights out and Florida State couldn’t stop turning the ball over. Miami shot 69.2% in the first quarter including 5-6 from deep.

The Canes cooled off a bit in the second quarter but FSU kept turning the ball over so the Noles couldn’t really cut into the lead. Miami took a 41-26 lead into halftime.

The Seminoles tried to make a push in the third quarter scoring six of the first eight points. However, Miami righted the ship responding with a quick 7-2 burst to take a commanding 50-34 lead halfway through the quarter. From there the Canes were able to cruise to the 76-59 victory.

Post Game

Florida State couldn’t get out of its own way today. FSU committed 25 turnovers which led to a whopping 35 points off turnovers from Miami. UM trailed in the game for a grand total of 29 seconds.

Florida State’s faint NCAA Tournament hopes got quite a bit fainter today. This was a damaging loss. There isn’t any way to sugarcoat it. FSU has five games remaining on the regular season schedule and they basically need to win out. If the Noles can win out they would probably earn about a seven seed in the ACC tournament which would give them a bye in the first round and a game against a lower seed in the second round. In that scenario they would probably get in the NCAA Tournament as long as they weren’t upset in that second round game. However, that would require the Seminoles to win the final five regular season games. Not an easy task.

For every game the Noles lose in the regular season from here on out they would probably need to compensate with an extra win in the ACC Tournament. In other words, if they go 4-1 in the remaining games they likely need to make the ACC Tournament semi-finals to get an NCAA Tournament bid. If they go 3-2 they probably need to make the final. If they lose more than two games they would likely need to win the ACC Tournament to get a bid.

Next Game

Florida State travels to Syracuse (10-12, 3-9 ACC) on Tuesday to meet the Orange. The game will tip at 6pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra.