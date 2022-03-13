FSU women’s basketball earns an NCAA Tournament bid

The Florida State Seminoles have earned a bid to their ninth straight NCAA Tournament.

Florida State (17-13) will be the 11th seed in the Spokane Regional. The Seminoles will face the 11th seeded Missouri State Bears (23-7) of the Missouri Valley Conference. The game will tip off on Thursday, March 17 at 9pm on ESPN 2. The Bears finished second in the Missouri Valley Conference. Florida State and Missouri State will play in the First Four game with the winner earning the right to face the sixth seeded Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6) in Baton Rouge, LA.

Florida State was viewed as a bubble team. However, FSU finished strong with a 7-3 record in the last 10 games. The Seminoles also posted four Quadrant one wins along with a good 4-3 record in Quadrant two games. Those factors were likely critical to FSU earning the invitation.

Missouri State will be a tough test for the Seminoles. The Bears are ranked 44th in the NET and have four Quadrant one wins. The Bears will come into the game hot sporting an 8-2 record in their last 10 games.

Stay tuned to Tomahawk Nation as we follow the Seminoles on their NCAA Tournament journey.