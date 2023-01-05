FSU women’s basketball pounds Clemson

Florida State (15-2, 4-0 ACC) defeated Clemson (11-5, 2-2 ACC) by a 93-62 score tonight in Tallahassee, FL.

Game Recap

Clemson scored the first points of the game courtesy of a Daisha Bradford layup. That would be the last lead of the game for the Tigers as Florida State immediately responded with a 10-0 run capped by a triple from Erin Howard. The two teams then mostly traded baskets for the rest of the quarter. However, FSU took a 26-15 lead into the second stanza on the strength of an 8-0 run to close the first quarter.

The Seminoles broke the game open to start the second quarter. FSU scored the first six points of the second quarter to finish off a 14-0 run. Valencia Myers capped the run with a layup and the Noles had a 32-15 lead. Makayla Timpson scored on an old-fashioned three point play for the last points of the half and the Seminoles headed to the locker room with a 44-26 lead.

The two teams basically exchanged baskets for most of the third quarter. Then Ta’Niya Latson imposed her will on the game. The freshman scored FSU’s last 11 points in the third quarter and the Noles took a 67-50 lead into the final quarter.

Midway through the fourth quarter FSU hit the Tigers with an 8-0 run to take an 85-58 lead. Florida State coasted from there to the convincing 93-62 victory.

Post Game

Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State with 31 points (15-15 FT), eight boards and five assists. Valencia Myers had 12 points and seven rebounds. Marianna Valenzuela had 11 points while Erin Howard and Jazmine Massengill had 10 points each. Massengill also had nine assists.

It’s going to be hard for anyone to beat this team if they continue to play in such an efficient manner. FSU had only nine turnovers for the game.

The only real place that you can nitpick from this performance is that FSU lost the second chance points contest (17-9). Every other stat was positive.

The Seminoles scored 93 points in a regulation game and they didn’t even shoot especially well. They didn’t shoot poorly but they shot slightly better than their average from three and slightly worse than their average from the field. But they scored 93 points. The point is that this type of performance was not the result of a great shooting night. This was basically an average shooting night and they still scored 93 points. That means that this type of production is repeatable. Florida State is serving notice to the rest of the ACC and the nation.

Next Game

Florida State will travel to Chestnut Hill to face Boston College on Sunday. The Eagles upset NC State tonight in Raleigh 79-71. The game will tipoff at noon and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.