No. 19 Women’s Hoops Battles 11th-Ranked Virginia Tech

Feb 12, 2023 | 2:00 PM

The 19th-ranked Florida State Women’s Basketball team travels for another key conference matchup, taking on 11th-ranked Virginia Tech in Cassell Coliseum on Sunday at 2 p.m.

TV: Sunday’s game against No. 11 Virginia Tech will air on the ACC Network.

Sunday’s game against No. 11 Virginia Tech will air on the ACC Network. Radio: The matchup can be heard locally on 96.5 FM and 1270 AM, and can be accessed anywhere on Seminoles Leanplayer.

The matchup can be heard locally on 96.5 FM and 1270 AM, and can be accessed anywhere on Seminoles Leanplayer. In-game updates: Fans can follow on the FSU Women’s Basketball Twitter Account (@fsuwbb).

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

No. 19 Florida State Women’s Basketball searches for its fourth AP Top 25 win of the season against No. 11 Virginia Tech. FSU owns ranked wins this season on the road at No. 13 UNC (78-71), at home vs. No. 11 NC State (91-72) and at home vs. No. 16 Duke (70-57).

The Seminoles (20-6, 9-4) look to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season. FSU’s response effort has been top-notch this season, averaging 81.2 points while going 5-0 in bounce-back games this year.

Florida State enters Sunday’s matchup against 11th-ranked Virginia Tech in a log jam for third place in the ACC, sitting in a four-way tie with the Hokies, Louisville and Miami with identical 9-4 conference records. Of the four teams, FSU owns the best win right now with its 70-57 win over first-place Duke.

Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff has become a strong candidate for ACC Coach of the Year. In her first season as the permanent head coach (she was an interim head coach in 2020-21), Wyckoff has guided FSU into a tie for third place after being predicted ninth in the ACC predicted order of finish.

has become a strong candidate for ACC Coach of the Year. In her first season as the permanent head coach (she was an interim head coach in 2020-21), Wyckoff has guided FSU into a tie for third place after being predicted ninth in the ACC predicted order of finish. With two more blocked shots, the Seminoles will surpass the 2006-07 team’s single-season record for most blocks in a season. FSU’s 165 total blocked shots are just one off the pace of the school record of 166. FSU ranks third nationally in total blocked shots, only trailing South Carolina (228) and Stanford (177).

Freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson ranks in the Top 10 nationally in field goals made (7th; 196), free throw attempts (7th; 172), free throws made (3rd; 149), points (5th; 575) and points per game (6th; 22.1).

ranks in the Top 10 nationally in field goals made (7th; 196), free throw attempts (7th; 172), free throws made (3rd; 149), points (5th; 575) and points per game (6th; 22.1). Sunday’s game is an opportunity for FSU to get its third win against the NCAA’s current Top 16 for seeding, with Virginia Tech owning one of the four seeds along with North Carolina. Duke is a No. 2 seed in the first Top 16 reveal.

Valencia Myers will break the FSU career games played record at Virginia Tech. She is scheduled to play in her 139th game, breaking Brittany Brown’s mark of 138 during her four seasons from 2013-17.

will break the FSU career games played record at Virginia Tech. She is scheduled to play in her 139th game, breaking Brittany Brown’s mark of 138 during her four seasons from 2013-17. FSU enters Sunday’s game rated 17th in the NET and owning five Top 50 NET wins.

Florida State has won four straight meetings at Cassell Coliseum, last falling in Blacksburg on Feb. 24, 2013.

A dynamic matchup will be post players Makayla Timpson (FSU) and Elizabeth Kitley (VT). Timpson (2.38) and Kitley (2.14) are the only two players in the league averaging 2.0 or more blocks per game.

(FSU) and Elizabeth Kitley (VT). Timpson (2.38) and Kitley (2.14) are the only two players in the league averaging 2.0 or more blocks per game. A win over the Hokies would mark FSU’s eighth consecutive season of winning 10 or more games in ACC play.

Ta’Niya Latson is tied for the most ACC Rookie of the Week honors in a season with nine. She is tied with former ACC standouts Wake Forest’s Tracy Connor (1991-92) and Duke’s Elizabeth Williams (2011-12).

is tied for the most ACC Rookie of the Week honors in a season with nine. She is tied with former ACC standouts Wake Forest’s Tracy Connor (1991-92) and Duke’s Elizabeth Williams (2011-12). The Seminoles were the first team in the ACC to reach 20 overall wins last week vs. Wake Forest.

Brooke Wyckoff’s first ACC road win came two years ago in her Interim season, leading FSU to a 73-63 win at Virginia Tech on Dec. 31, 2020.

first ACC road win came two years ago in her Interim season, leading FSU to a 73-63 win at Virginia Tech on Dec. 31, 2020. Florida State is one of eight current programs to make the Big Dance each of the last nine post-seasons, joining Baylor, Louisville, Maryland, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee and UConn.

Sunday’s game is the 42nd meeting between the Seminoles and Hokies, with FSU leading 30-11 overall.

—

No. 19 Florida State (20-6, 9-4 ACC) fell to Miami (16-8, 9-4 ACC) by an 86-82 score tonight in Coral Gables, FL.

Game Recap

Neither team shot the ball well early. However, Miami dominated Florida State on the boards and that allowed the Canes to establish an early lead....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Latson Named to Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team

Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has been selected to the Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team, announced on Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The Miami, Fla., native adds to her midseason awards lists, recently being named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Top 10 and the Wooden Award Late Season 20.

Latson continues to lead the ACC in scoring at 22.5 points per game, and also leads the conference with 191 made field goals, 172 free throw attempts and 149 made free throws. She became the fastest Seminole ever to 500 points scored in a season, completing the threshold in just 21 games played.

The dominant freshman has already set an FSU single-season record with six 30-point games this year against Kent State (34), Florida (32), Texas Southern (34), Georgia Tech (32), Clemson (31) and NC State (31). She also leads the Seminoles with 44 steals and is second with 20 blocked shots.

Florida State has been one of the biggest risers in women’s basketball, predicted to finish ninth in the ACC but sitting in third place in the league with a 20-5 overall record and a 9-3 mark in ACC play. The 19th-ranked Seminoles and ninth-ranked Blue Devils each lead the conference with 20 overall wins apiece.

—

Miami native Ta’Niya Latson has been placed on the midseason Wade Watch List, marking another accolade in her early career.

AND ANOTHER ONE ‼️@NiyaLatson has been named to the 2022-23 Wade Watch List.#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/sf3439s507 — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) February 8, 2023

—

The ACC is disputing claims from Duke Blue Devils’ women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson that the first half of Florida State vs. Duke was played with a men’s ball.

The No. 23 Seminoles (20-5, 9-3) beat No. 16 Duke (19-3, 9-2) by a 70-57 margin on January 29, a game in which the Blue Devils shot 19-72 (26.4%) from the field....{continued *FOR FREE}

Fan Day, Scrimmage Postponed to Sunday

Due to inclement weather in Tallahassee Saturday, Florida State baseball’s Fan Day, presented by Rising Spear, will now take place Sunday, February 12 at Dick Howser Stadium. Friday’s Lead-Off Social at the Champions Club in Doak Campbell Stadium is still on as scheduled.

The full schedule for the free event is below:

Sunday, February 12 – Fan Day and Scrimmage

11:30 am – Gates open

12:30pm-2:30pm – Scrimmage

2:45pm-3:45pm – Autographs

The scrimmage will be the first opportunity for fans to see the 2023 Seminoles this spring. Head coach Link Jarrett, a Tallahassee native and All-American shortstop for the Seminoles from 1991-94, is in his first season as FSU’s head coach after being named national coach of the year the last two seasons at Notre Dame.

At the plate, FSU returns freshmen All-Americans Jaime Ferrer and James Tibbs, with Cam Smith named the preseason ACC Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball. On the mound, junior Wyatt Crowell is a preseason All-ACC selection by Perfect Game.

Florida State opens the regular season on Friday, February 17 at 5:00 p.m. against James Madison. Single-game tickets for February and March games – including the March 11 jersey retirement of Buster Posey against Pittsburgh – are on sale now at Seminoles.com.

—

Game Times, TV Set for 2023 Season

The 2023 Florida State baseball schedule was finalized Tuesday with TV designations and some game time changes. All games not listed will be shown on either ACC Network Extra or ESPN+.

An updated schedule with the changes are HERE and below:

Feb. 19 vs. James Madison – 12:00 p.m.

Feb. 24-26 at TCU – all games on Big 12 Now

March 18 vs. Boston College – 8:00 p.m. on ACC Network

March 21 vs. Florida – 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network

March 28 vs. Florida in Jacksonville – 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network

April 1 at Miami – 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network

April 2 at Miami – 2:00 p.m. on ESPNU

April 6 vs. Clemson – 8:00 p.m. on ACC Network

April 15 at NC State – 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network

April 21 vs. Virginia Tech – 8:00 p.m. on ACC Network

April 29 at Notre Dame – 4:00 p.m. on ACC Network

April 30 at Notre Dame – 3:00 p.m. on ESPN2

May 18 at Louisville – 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for all February and March home games at Seminoles.com. The 2023 season will begin this Friday, February 10 with the Lead-Off Social at 7:00 p.m. in the Champions Club at Doak Campbell Stadium. On Saturday, FSU will hold its annual scrimmage and Fan Day at 1:00 p.m. before the season begins on February 17 against James Madison.

—

FSU baseball’s schedule poster is ready, with the hedliner being first-year head coach Link Jarrett.

The 2023 schedule poster is here! Join us for Fan Day Saturday to grab yours! pic.twitter.com/k9ZN8onMBj — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 8, 2023

—

The Noles have made a couple of changes at Dick Howser Stadium:

Howser’s coming together… and we’re not done yet pic.twitter.com/ywTVzAqOyY — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 8, 2023

—

Due to weather concerns on the weekend, the Florida State Seminoles played two against the Lipscomb Bison to open up the 2023 season.

Game 1: FSU 3-0 Lipscomb

Kathryn Sandercock started in the circle for the Seminoles in the first game of the season,...{continued *FOR FREE}

—

NOLES WIN‼️‼️‼️



Kat throws a complete game shutout and surrenders just one hit #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Cz18kHs6If — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 9, 2023

HOLY MOONSHOT AREA 51 pic.twitter.com/9MRu7veLTN — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 10, 2023

—

We are just one day away from a new team taking the field in Tallahassee. Let’s catch up on what you may have missed in the off season, and what and who to look out for.

5. Pitching staff depth

Without a doubt, Kathryn Sandercock is the first name people think of when they think of the ‘Noles arms in the circle. Behind Sandercock there are six other arms that will be in the bullpen and used throughout the season.....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

The Noles have one of the highest percentages of nationally televised games this season, ranked as the top team in the ACC.

—

Coach Graf sends a message to the Seminoles prior to the start of the season.

“You’re going to play some of the top teams in the country. Get ready. It’s a great challenge, a great responsibility and a lot of fun.”



Thanks to Coach Graf for coming to speak with the team today #Team40 pic.twitter.com/zYy8cHLTfY — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 8, 2023

—

Head coach Lonni Alameda recently joined SiriusXM to talk about the 2023 season:

Softball season starts TOMORROW



On our @ACCsoftball preview show @FSU_Softball HC @Coach_Alameda explains to @DaniWex how last year's regional loss will drive the 2023 squad.



Hear more: https://t.co/X91Lxpoj2G pic.twitter.com/F1ZZYjIfHE — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) February 8, 2023

So far through a difficult 2022-23 season, the Florida State Seminoles haven’t looked quite like the same dominant team they’ve been courting the past few years. With the season heading into the final stretch, the focus of the program lies on the development of the young roster to create a solid foundation moving forward....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

The Florida State Seminoles finished their homestand this weekend, after competing against a couple of ACC opponents. FSU started the week with a narrow loss to Syracuse, looking to bounce back against the Pittsburgh Panthers. Despite another hard-fought game from the Noles, they added another loss to their record. The 83-75 loss marks the Seminoles’ fifth loss in six games....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Florida State came back home looking to make it two straight wins and get their conference record back to .500 against a Syracuse Orange team teetering...{continued *FOR FREE}

—

The Florida State Seminoles played the second and final game of their road trip today against the Louisville Cardinals. Both teams have ranked at the very bottom of the ACC this season, causing the match to bring hunger from both parties to secure a conference victory....{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Former Seminole Malik Beasley has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are finalizing trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook and first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. and second-round pick compensation to Minnesota, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

—

This is the place we’ve set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion....{Continued *FOR FREE}

Nighswonger Named ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year; Noles Put Program Record 13 Players on ACC All-Academic Team

Jenna Nighswonger was named the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the year, and a program-high 13 Florida State soccer players earned a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team on Wednesday. Leading the group was two-time honorees Lauren Flynn, Nighswonger, Beata Olsson, Maria Alagoa, Clara Robbins and Cristina Roque. Joining them are defenders Heather Gilchrist and Sophia Nguyen, midfielders Ran Iwai and Leilanni Nesbeth, and forwards Emma Bissell, Olivia Garcia, and Kaitlyn Zipay.

The minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements – including playing in at least 50 percent of a team’s games – during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

“This is what its all about. The ACC has top-level players and top-level academic institutions, so for Jenna to be named the absolute best of the best is truly a special honor for her,” Head Coach Brian Pensky said. “For so many of our athletes to be recognized is a tribute to how self-invested they are as individuals both on and off the field.”

Nighswonger, a business finance major, scored 19 goals and 34 assists in her incredible career and was named the 2022 United Soccer Coaches Scholar Player of the Year. She recorded 16 assists this past season and 34 in her time in Tallahassee, both second-most in school history. NJ/NY Gotham FC selected her fourth overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft where she’ll begin her professional career.

Flynn, a political science major, played the second-most minutes on the team this past season as one of the main center-backs. Her on-field performances earned her several honors including being named to the TopDrawerSoccer Best XI Second Team. She’ll return next fall as one of the most experienced defenders.

Olsson, an environment and society major, scored 6 goals and 3 assists this past season including the game-winner against Pittsburgh in the Third Round of the NCAA Tournament. She earned an All-ACC Third Team honor along with being named the NCAA Elite 90 Winner. The dangerous forward will return next season to add to her 27 career goals.

Alagoa, a business marketing major, contributed 3 goals and 3 assists including scoring her first career goal against Rice. She was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and will look to man the midfield next season as she becomes an upperclassman.

Robbins, a graduate earning her masters in athlete coaching, finished her collegiate career after playing 110 games, the most in school history and second most in women’s college soccer. Her final season included being named to the All-ACC Second Team and the United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region Second Team. The North Carolina Courage selected her ninth overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft where she’ll begin her professional career.

Roque, a business marketing major, recorded seven shutouts, 12 victories, and 60 saves this past season. She was named to the All-ACC First Team and ACC Goalkeeper of the Year. She’ll be returning for her senior season next fall to build on her already stellar career in the net.

Defensive freshmen Gilchrist and Nguyen, both business marketing majors, kept 11 clean sheets in their 23 games in their opening season. Gilchrist was named into the All-ACC Freshman Team while Nguyen scored a goal and an assist. Both will be returning for their sophomore seasons.

First-time honorees Iwai, a sociology major, and Nesbeth, a sports management major, made their impacts on both sides of the ball. Iwai played at left back this season and racked up the third-most minutes on the team. Nesbeth was named to the All-ACC Second Team as the holding midfielder and contributed 6 goals and 2 assists. Both are expected to return for their senior seasons.

Bissell, a sports management major, played in 22 games this season with a memorable third goal in the 3-3 classic shootout against Notre Dame in the ACC Semifinals. Garcia, a music major, scored three goals and five assists in her first collegiate season. Zipay, played in 22 games this season with 2 goals and an assist and earned a place on the CoSIDA Academic All-District.

—

It has been about two weeks since Florida State fell to North Carolina in the first national semifinal game. Therefore enough time has passed to allow us to evaluate the season a bit more dispassionately. We will also discuss the (very) early prospects for next season.

These are real questions posed by real people in the sense that they are actual questions (they end in a question mark) and I am a real person. I have written all of the questions....{continued *FOR FREE}

Heath and Woad Earn Top-5 Finishes to Lead No.10 Seminoles to Second Place Finish at Collegiate Invitational

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – No. 10 Florida State placed second as a team in the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club. Top individual finishes included Charlotte Heath (T4) and Lottie Woad (T4). This is Heath’s fourth top 10 finish of the 2022-23 season and Woad’s fifth as a freshman newcomer.

Junior Charlotte Heath gained another top-10 finish in her 23rd tournament start as a Seminole at the Collegiate Invitational. It is the 12th top-10 finish of her collegiate career. Heath shot even-par in the final round and totaled an even-par 216 for the tournament.

With the resume of round two, Heath found herself off to a great start at 1-under through five holes on the back-nine. She struggled in the closing of the round, shooting 3-over in her last four holes. A 2-over 38, her highest scoring nine of the tournament, pushed her back to a tie for third place.

Although the final round was just moments later, Heath flipped her game around and shot 1-under on the front-nine after birdying her opening hole. She shot 1-over on her final nine to secure another impressive round at even-par.

Heath led the Seminoles in par 5 scoring, averaging a 4.83 (-2), and in birdies, totaling eight for the three rounds.

Freshman Lottie Woad competed in her first spring season tournament for the Seminoles in Guadalajara, securing a T4 finish with an even-par 216 total for the event.

Woad shot her lowest round of the Collegiate Invitational with the completion of round two Monday morning. Her bogeyless two nines combined for a 3-under par 69 with birdies on holes No. 2, No. 5, and No. 10.

Round three for Woad was off to a shaky start after posting a 3-over par front-nine. She quickly recovered with a birdie at the turn to the back-nine to get back to 1-over for the tournament. Woad continued her consistent play with seven straight pars and a birdie on her final hole to shoot a 1-over par 73 in the final round.

Woad led the entire 60-player field in pars, totaling 41 for three rounds.

Senior Amelia Williamson saw an immense improvement on the back-nine in round three, which was deemed to be the setback to her otherwise phenomenal play in the last two rounds, and shot a 1-over par 37.

Williamson combined her best two nines of the tournament to shoot her lowest score of the Collegiate Invitational with a 2-over par 74 to finish T23 at 10-over par.

Junior Alice Hodge was off to an immaculate start on the second 27-hole day. Through 16 holes, she accounted for five birdies and zero bogeys to score a second round 1-over par 73 and a final round 3-over par 75.

Hodge led the Seminoles for most birdies in the final round. For three rounds straight, she also led Florida State in par 3 scoring, averaging a 2.83 (-2). She finished in 27th place with an 11-over par total.

Kaylah Williams placed T50 with a 19-over total for the tournament. She shot an 8-over 80 in the second round and a 7-over 79 in the final round.

As a team, Florida State shot an average score of 3.13 (+8) on par 3’s, a 4.17 (+28) on par 4’s, and a 5.10 (+6) on par 5’s. They led the 12-team field in pars, totaling 180 for the 54 holes and combined for 28 birdies altogether.

Florida State will travel next to Melbourne, Fla for the Moon Invitational at Suntree Golf Club hosted by the University of Louisville. The Seminoles will make their third annual appearance at the tournament, with their most recent success being last year’s team victory, leading wire-to-wire for all three rounds to shoot a combined 10-under total. Charlotte Heath and Amelia Williamson each earned top-10 finishes at the 2022 Moon Invitational.

Follow along on Golfstat February 19th-21st for live scoring of the Moon Invitational. Follow @fsugolf on Twitter and Instagram for updates on the Seminoles.

Charlotte Heath shoots a team-low final round score of even-par to finish T4.



Lottie Woad joins her teammate finishing T4 after shooting a 1-over par 73 in the third round.



The Seminoles finish in second place as a team with an overall score of 18-over par. Great job, Noles! pic.twitter.com/j59sQx1DWb — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) February 7, 2023

Seminoles Have Record Day in Albuquerque and Boston

Florida State’s indoor track and field teams recorded remarkable results on the first day of meets in Boston, Mass. and Albuquerque, N.M. threatening long-standing school records in a number of events.

In Albuquerque, Jeremiah Davis pushed his world-leading mark in the long jump further, jumping an incredible 8.28m to win the event. Victoria Josse was the top FSU women’s finisher in the event with a mark of 5.83m good for 13th place.

Dajaz Defran’s 200m dash time of 22.93 is the sixth fastest in NCAA history and the second-best time ever recorded by an FSU female in the event. Teammate Faith Banks finished 14th with a time of 23.86

Amir Willis finished third in the men’s 200m with a time of 20.77, while the men’s 4X400m relay team of Willis, DaeQwan Butler, Sean Watkins and Alex Collier finished fourth with a time of 3:07.29.

Tyra Wilson led all FSU racers in the 400m with a clocking of 55.93 good for fourth place. Riley Simmons threw 15.13 in the women’s weight through in New Mexico.

FSU’s distance runners had an equally outstanding day led by Alyson Church’s time of 9:01.24 in the 3,000m which ranks as the third fastest time in FSU history. Yasmine Abbes had a personal best 9:17.40 in the same race which is 11th on the Noles all-time list.

Suus Altorf also had a record book entry in the women’s 800 meter with the fourth fastest time in school history at 2:06.88.

—

FSU’s track team prepares for a long road trip around the country:

Big week ahead



Noles are headed to Boston, Albuquerque and Gainesville #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/OYU2O9HREn — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) February 8, 2023

Florida State Defeats South Alabama, 5-2

The No. 15 Florida State men’s tennis team defeated South Alabama with a 5-2 win on Friday afternoon at the FSU Indoor Tennis Center.

“I thought we got stronger as the match went on,” head coach Dwayne Hultquist said. “I thought we had a good chance to win the doubles point but ended up losing on a deuce point. We got three first sets. To me that was the time in the match where we got stronger. South Alabama played us tough, they are a strong indoor team.”

Florida State rallied after being down 1-0, with Youcef Rihane’s dominant 6-1, 6-2 win at Court No. 3 tying the match. Rihane is ranked 38th in the nation in singles play and has six wins on the season.

No. 3-ranked Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc remains undefeated on the season at Court No. 1 after his 6-3, 6-4 victory over Sebastien Collard put the Seminoles in the lead. Cornut-Chauvinc is now 7-0, with five of those wins coming against ranked opponents.

Joshua Dous-Karpenschif battled back for a 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 win on court No. 1 to give FSU a 3-1 lead. The Seminoles continued to fight, with two courts requiring third sets to be played.

With Florida State leading South Alabama 3-1, Florida State only needed one victory to clinch the match. Loris Pourroy came back from a 4-1 deficit in his second set, winning the set 7-6 after winning 7-5 in the tiebreaker, to clinch the match for the Noles.

Alex Bulte finished the night for the Seminoles, after a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 6 gave Florida State the final point of the afternoon. After losing the first set, Bulte found himself down 5-4 in the second set and facing match point before he won three straight games to win the second set and went on to win the third set 6-3.

“I’m really happy for Alex Bulte, getting in the lineup” Hultquist said. “He was down a set at the break, and then came back. It was a great effort on Alex’s part, I’m really proud of him. It would be easy to hang your head, the other guy was playing really well, and Alex stepped up and made his shots. He won 6-3 in the third, and even the games he didn’t win were deuce games and he battled and didn’t hold back at all.”

South Alabama won the doubles point after winning 6-4 on Court No. 3 and 7-5 on Court No. 1. Florida State won 6-2 on Court No. 2.

“It was a good battle and we got to get ready for Sunday” Hultquist said. “Sunday is a big match, SEC versus ACC, so we have to go get ready and I’m ready to have a good crowd out there.”

Florida State is now 6-2 on the season. The Seminoles return home to Tallahassee to play #24 Mississippi State on Sunday. Live stats and live video will be available on Seminoles.com.

#15 Florida State 5, South Alabama 2

Singles Competition

#3 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc (FSU) def. Sebastien Collard (USA) 6-3, 6-4 Loris Pourroy (FSU) def. Jack Clements (USA) 6-1, 7-6 (5) #38 Youcef Rihane (FSU) def. Maxime St-Hilare (USA) 6-1, 6-2 Joshua Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) def. Louis Delcour (USA) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 Martin Bugaj (USA) def. #71 Jamie Connel (FSU) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 Alex Bulte def. Javier Montoya (USA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

Doubles Competition

#27 Jack Clements/Maxime St-Hilaire (USA) def. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc/Youcef Rihane (FSU) 7-5 Andreja Petrovic/Joshua Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) def. Sebastien Collard/Louis Delcour (USA) 6-2 Martin Bugaj/Javier Montoya def. Loris Pourroy/Alex Bulte (FSU) 6-4

—

In the newest ITA rankings, men’s tennis star Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc ranks as the No. 3 singles player in the nation.

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc rises to No. 3 in the nation in singles play



Cornut-Chauvinc leads three ranked Seminoles in the ITA singles rankings



ITA Rankings: https://t.co/8Eceaa0bKi#OneTribe — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) February 8, 2023

FSU Falls Short In Sunshine Showdown

The Florida State women’s tennis team fell to No. 18 Florida 4-1 in Gainesville on Thursday.

“It was a battle out there today on the courts,” head coach Jen Hyde said. “I’m proud of the effort the girls put into today. It’s good to see when we were down, we were not out.”

The Seminoles started out hot with a 1-0 start after winning the doubles point. Anna Arkadianou and Vic Allen were able to capture a 6-2 win at No. 1, and then Millie Bissett and Olympe Lancelot completed the doubles point with a 6-3 victory at No. 3.

Kianah Motosono and Ellie Schoppe were tied 5-5 at No. 2 doubles when the point was clinched.

The Gators were able to secure victories at No. 2, No. 6, No. 3 and No. 4 singles to close the match. The match came to a hard stop when Florida got its fourth point. Arkadianou and Lancelot were in the third set of their matches when the dual came to a stop.

Despite the loss, the Seminoles were able to keep it close in singles. Four matches went to a third set. Schoppe was able to secure a 6-4 victory in her first set, coming back from an 4-0 deficit.

Florida State returns to action Sunday, February 19, at Old Dominion.

#18 Florida 4, Florida State 1

Singles Competition

1. #55 Carly Briggs (UF) vs. #78 Anna Arkadianou (FSU) 6-4, 4-6, 0-5 (unfinished)

2. #97 Alicia Dudeney (UF) def. Mila Saric (FSU) 6-4, 6-2

3. #76 Sara Dahlstrom (UF) def. Vic Allen (FSU) 4-6, 6-0, 6-3

4. Rachel Gailis (UF) vs. Ellie Schoppe (FSU) 4-6, 6-0, 6-4

5. #104 Anastasia Sysoeva (UF) vs. Olympe Lancelot (FSU) 5-7, 6-2, 1-3 (unfinished)

6. #118 Emily De Oliveira (UF) def. Alice Amendola (FSU) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles Competition

1. Anna Arkadianou/Vic Allen (FSU) def. Carly Briggs/Alicia Dudeney (UF) 6-2

2. Ellie Schoppe/Kianah Motosono (FSU) vs. Rachel Gailis/Bente Spee (UF) 5-5 (unfinished)

3. Olympe Lancelot/Millie Bissett (FSU) def. Emma Shelton/Sophie Williams (UF) 6-3

—

Seminoles Defeat North Florida 4-3

The Florida State women’s tennis team earned a 4-3 win over North Florida on Sunday at Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center.

“You have to find a way to win, even not feeling good and not striking the way we’re capable of striking,” head coach Jen Hyde said. “That’s tennis, you’ve got to find a way to win. You are going to have five days where you can beat anybody and the rest you’re going to have to work to win, and we did that today. It was not easy. UNF came in and they wanted to win, and they pushed our backs against the wall.”

Florida State swept doubles to get off to a fast start against North Florida. Sophomore Olympe Lancelot and freshman Millie Bissett dominated Court No. 3, winning 6-0 and putting FSU in position to win the doubles point. Ellie Schoppe and Kianah Motosono clinched the doubles point for the Seminoles following their 6-3 win on Court No. 2.

Freshman Kristyna Lavickova doubled the Noles lead after her straight-sets victory 6-4, 6-3 on Court No. 5 gave Florida State the first singles point of the match.

Senior Vic Allen’s 6-1, 7-5 straight-sets victory put Florida State ahead 3-0 in the match. Allen trailed 5-1 in the second set before winning six straight games to clinch the third point for the Seminoles.

“Vic is nails,” Hyde said. “She is down sometimes but never out. That was a huge momentum swing down the courts as Vic went from 1-5 down to 2-5 down and then tying it at 5-all, we were confident she could finish it. That was critical. That moment was huge for the momentum in the match. She took a big responsibility today on her shoulders and did a great job finishing.”

Wins by 107th-ranked Kit Gulihur and Annabelle Davis extended the match and cut the Noles lead to 3-2, but Florida State would only require a victory on one of two remaining courts to get the win.

Alice Amendola’s 6-3, 7-5 win on Court No. 6 sealed the win for the Seminoles. Amendola fell behind 3-0 early in set two before tying the set 3-3. Amendola found herself defending set point at 4-5 before storming back, winning three straight games, the set and the match for Florida State 7-5.

“She is total nails,” Hyde said. “It was so great that she gets an opportunity down there on Court 6 to get the fourth point on the board. She’s one of the tougher people you’ll find on the tennis court. She’s a tough out and she’s got a lot of resolve and she stays as good as anyone in the business.”

Florida State’s record now stands at 5-1. The Seminoles return to action Thursday in Gainesville, Florida, when they travel to play the Florida Gators at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. The match will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Florida State 4, North Florida 3

Singles Competition

#107 Kit Gulihur (UNF) def. #52 Anna Arkadianou (FSU) 6-4, 6-3 Annabelle Davis (UNF) def. Mila Saric (FSU) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 Megan Forster (UNF) def. Ellie Schoppe (FSU) 6-4, 6-4 Vic Allen (FSU) def. Isabel Oliveira (UNF) 6-1, 7-5 Kristyna Lavickova (FSU) def. Ana Paula Melilo (UNF) 6-4, 6-3 Alice Amendola (FSU) def. Jasmin Makela (UNF) 6-3, 7-5

Doubles Competition

Anna Arkadianou/Vic Allen (FSU) vs. Kit Gulihur/Ana Paula Melilo (UNF) 4-3 (unfinished) Ellie Schoppe/Kianah Motosono (FSU) def. Isabel Oliveira/Jasmin Makela (UNF) 6-3 Olympe Lancelot/Millie Bissett (FSU) def. Megan Forster/Kendall Nash (UNF) 6-0

Halden, Relays Win Gold at Auburn Invite

The No.16/NR Florida State swimming and diving teams opened competition at the Auburn Invite on Friday.

The Seminoles won five relays and Jenny Halden captured gold in the 100 fly behind a season-best of 52.65.

“Today was a fun day,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We had some good swims and a great team vibe. We’re looking forward to another opportunity tomorrow.”

The women’s team finished first behind Brooke Arnold, Ariana Ottavianelli, Ashley Zettle and Des Lewis at 1:35.44 in the 200 free relay to start the meet.

Arnold turned in her season best in the 500 free, finishing in fifth place with a time of 4:55.46. Ashley Zettle placed ninth at 5:09.51.

Sydney Cole followed with a personal best in the 200 IM, touching at 2:03.50 for fourth place ahead of Syndey Boals in eighth at 2:04.34.

In the 50 free, Gabrianna Banks led the way, touching seventh with a time of 23.40. Des Lewis was ninth at 23.55, which was her career best. Lewis also added another best, leading off the FSU’s second 400 medley relay team with a time of 56.86 in the 100 back.

The team of Natalie Peterson, Rachel Moran, Jenny Bird, and Arnold finished in first place in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:44.83.

The men also finished first in the 200 free relay to start the meet, led by Sam Bork, Eli Butters, Blake Moran, and Ian Lauritzen at 1:20.41.

Jack Hall turned in the top time for the Noles in the men’s 500 free, touching at 4:31.11, which was his fastest of the season.

Brennan Hammond posted a time of 1:48.42 in the 200 IM, which was his personal best, for eighth place.

Blake Moran tied for ninth place in the 50 free, swimming the fastest time for the Noles at 20.02.

Conner Lowery, Jaydon Cunningham, Butters and Moran closed out the session by winning the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:13.17.

The women started the evening session off by winning bronze in the 200 medley relay behind Lewis, Malaika Schneider, Mabry Bishop and Banks with a time of 1:42.90.

Cole added a season-best in the 400 IM, touching at 4:18.83 for silver ahead of Boals in fourth at 4:24.63.

Arnold finished eighth in the 200 free (1:49.08) and Schneider followed with her best in the 100 breast at 1:03.35.

Bird led the way for the Noles in the 100 back, touching fourth at 56.27.

The men picked up a win in the 200 medley relay, led by Lowery, Jaydon Cunningham, Butters, and Moran at 1:27.83.

Hammond turned in the top time for the Noles in the 100 fly (48.74) for tenth place.

Cunningham tied for seventh (55.01) and Groenewold put up a season-best at 55.41, tying for ninth.

Lowery added a seventh-place finish in the 100 back (48.46). Lowery led off the 400 medley relay with a mark of 47.60, which was just off his best (47.29).

CSCAA Scholar All-America

Both FSU swimming and diving teams CSCAA Scholar All-America for the Fall of 2022.

The women’s team turned in a GPA of 3.46, while the men had a 3.14.

A total of 803 teams from 479 institutions across all levels were selected after earning a team GPA above a 3.0.

The ACC Championships will be held in Greensboro, N.C., from Feb. 14-18 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Noles Place 16 on XC All-ACC Academic Team

A total of 16 student-athletes representing the Florida State cross country teams captured All-ACC Academic Team honors on Thursday.

The Seminoles had nine women recognized, which tied for the league lead along with NC State and Virginia, while the men had the second-highest total at seven along with Duke, Pitt, and Georgia Tech.

“This is just fantastic!” FSU head coach Bob Braman said. “Our women led the ACC in All-Academic honors and the men had the second most. I’m really proud that our student-athletes make academics a priority.”

Agnes McTighe, Emmy Van den Berg, and Alyson Churchill add All-ACC Academic Team honors after being named All-Academic by the USTFCCCA last week. Rebecca Pottorff, Marit Griep, Caitlin Wilkey, Riley Bahr, Dani Thompson, and Yasmine Abbes were also recognized by the ACC.

The women, who finished the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships in 18th place, also earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors as a team.

Cooper Schroeder, Zach Cloud, Matthew Newland, Anderson Ball, Gabe Curtis, Jacob Holmes, and Sam Field were named to the All-ACC Men’s Academic Team. Schroeder was also recognized by the USTFCCCA last week on the All-Academic team.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in either the ACC Championship or NCAA Championship in the sport of cross country.

Volleyball Announces Six-Game Spring Schedule

Florida State’s 2023 volleyball spring exhibition schedule has been released, which features a Friday night home doubleheader against UCF and Auburn along with a Saturday afternoon bout with rival Florida.

The Seminoles’ fall campaign saw them earn their fifteenth straight 18+ win season, a record maintained under Chris Poole’s entire tenure in Tallahassee. They also registered double-digit wins in conference play and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament

The schedule consists of six games, three at home and three on the road. The team will travel to Troy, Alabama, for a single match and to Macon, Georgia, for a three-team series against Georgia and Mercer. Tully Gym will host a three-game series against UCF and Auburn before hosting Florida to close out. Admission is free to all spring matches inside Tully Gym.

2023 Florida State Volleyball Spring Schedule

Other Cool Stuff

The State of Florida has voted to repeal and adjust its Name, Image and Likeness law

On Friday, the Florida Senate voted 34-0 to send the bill to...{continued *FOR FREE}

—

The Princeton Review ranked the Florida State University College of Law as the nation’s second-best law school for best quality of life and seventh-best law school for best professors.

—

