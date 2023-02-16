No. 24 FSU women’s basketball takes down Syracuse

No. 24 Florida State (21-7, 10-5 ACC) defeated Syracuse (16-11, 7-9 ACC) by a 78-65 score tonight in Tallahassee, FL.

Game Recap

Florida State jumped out to an 8-2 lead after a Ta’Niya Latson layup. Syracuse called an early timeout. The Orange responded with seven straight points to take a 9-8 lead. The Noles came back with a 9-2 run. From there the two teams mostly traded baskets but O’Mariah Gordon ended the quarter with a jumper to give the Seminoles a 24-17 lead going into the second quarter.

The second quarter was nip and tuck the entire way. Neither team could maintain an advantage. Both teams scored 16 points in the second quarter as FSU went into halftime with a 40-33 lead.

Florida State took an 11 point lead three minutes into the third quarter after an Erin Howard layup. The two teams mostly traded baskets after that but the Orange scored the last six points of the quarter on six straight free throws to cut the lead to 57-54 going into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles were able to stretch the lead to 67-60 after a Sara Bejedi layup. Nevertheless, the Orange had one last run. Dyaisha Fair scored five straight points to cut the lead to a single bucket at 67-65. However, those would be the last points Syracuse would score. Makayla Timpson did her best Moses Malone impression rebounding her own miss and scoring on the putback. Timpson’s hustle sparked the Noles to an 11-0 game ending run. FSU walked away with a closer than the score indicated 78-65 victory.

Post Game

Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State with 19 points (and zero free throw attempts). Makayla Timpson had a huge 17 point, 14 rebound double-double. She also added three blocks. Erin Howard chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.

Tonight’s game was a Play4Kay Paint it Pink game.

This game was won in the paint as FSU had a 42-28 advantage inside. Makayla Timpson is really turning into a difference maker. Timpson is going to have to really get serious consideration for all-ACC first team honors.

Overall, Florida State is a better team than Syracuse. However, the Noles aren’t that much better. This was a lose-able game if FSU had come out flat. That didn’t happen and the Seminoles earned a victory that they really needed to have if they want to have any hope to secure a top four spot and the coveted double bye in the ACC Tournament.

Next Game

Florida State will welcome Georgia Tech to Tallahassee on Sunday. The game will tip at 2pm and will be televised on the ACC Network.