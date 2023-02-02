No. 23 Florida State women’s basketball tramples Wake Forest

No. 23 Florida State (20-5, 9-3 ACC) defeated Wake Forest (13-10, 4-8 ACC) by a 72-44 score tonight in Tallahassee, FL.

Game Recap

The game started out tight. Wake Forest built a small lead early but Florida State used an 8-0 run capped by a Mariana Valenzuela jumper to take a 14-10 lead. WF scored the last three points of the quarter to draw close at 14-13 as the first quarter ended.

FSU took control of the game early in the second quarter. Erin Howard used a three ball to spark the Seminoles to a 12-2 run to start the quarter. The Noles enjoyed a 26-15 lead. Jewel Spear broke the run with a pair of free throws. However, the Seminoles scored the last nine points in the quarter to take a commanding 35-17 lead into halftime. Wake only scored four points in the second quarter on 1-17 shooting.

Florida State wasted no time putting the game away in the third quarter. The Noles scored the first seven points of the quarter to take a huge 42-17 lead. The Deacons were never able to mount a serious run for the rest of the game. Florida State cruised to the 72-44 victory.

Post Game

Ta’Niya Latson led the Seminoles in scoring with 19 points. Makayla Timpson had 16 points and Valencia Myers chipped in with 12.

Florida State dominated Wake Forest on the boards winning that battle 51-32. However, the most important stat may have been the the Deacons had zero second chance points for the entire game.

Florida State is a better team than Wake Forest. However, Wake is no pushover. The Deacons are coming off successive wins over Louisville and Miami. Therefore, while FSU was the favorite in this game, the fact that the Noles were able to win so convincingly is impressive.

The Seminoles were focused on taking advantage of their advantage inside. Makayla Timpson took the first four shots of the game for FSU (she was fouled on one of them). It is always a good idea to go to Timpson. In this game she was able to power FSU to a good start offensively.

The game went great for Florida State tonight but there was a downside. Brianna “Snoop” Turnage did not play tonight and she will likely be out for an extended period. Turnage injured her knee against Duke and had to be carried off the court by her teammates. Turnage was using a cane to walk tonight. Of course we wish her the best but it seems that Turnage may have played her last game this year. If so, Florida State is now down to nine players. This year has largely gone better than expected for the Seminoles but the fact is that the Noles can’t afford too many more injuries.

FSU moved up to a four seed in the latest bracketology from ESPN’s Charlie Creme. If the committee agrees this would mean that the Seminoles would be hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. FSU has two challenging games upcoming at Miami and Virginia Tech. Winning either game would set up the Noles well for a top four seed as the schedule eases up down the stretch.

Next Game

Florida State will travel to Coral Gables next Thursday to face Miami. The game will tip at 6pm and will be broadcast by Bally Sports. Florida State beat the Hurricanes in Tallahassee on December 21st by a 92-85 score.