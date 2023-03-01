“I have never seen a team that has invested so much in each other:” Catch up with Brooke Wyckoff ahead of ACC Tournament

Florida State women’s basketball, in its first official season under head coach Brooke Wyckoff, is sitting at 23-8 (12-6 ACC) on the year and having secured the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament.

The Seminoles are set to begin tournament play on Thursday vs. either the Wake Forest Demon Deacons or Virginia Cavaliers.

Wyckoff, who played for the Seminoles from 1998-2001, started 107 games (sixth-highest in school history) and sits at second all-time in school history with 209 blocked shots, seventh in rebounds (804), tenth in free throws made (320). While she served as interim head coach for the 2020-2021 season, 2022-23 marks her first official run as head coach.

Bigger than basketball.



Recap our 78-65 win over Syracuse.#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/Uount78Gfc — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) February 17, 2023

It’s been a year of validation for her and her squad, who spent a good chunk of the second half of the season in the top 25. On Tuesday, guard Ta’Niya Latson and forward Makayla Timpson were named to All-ACC teams — Latson on the first, Timpson on the second — with Latson earning Freshman of the Year honors and Timpson tabbed as Most Improved.

Latson also has been selected as one of five finalists for the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given to the nation’s best shooting guard.

After the team touched down in Greensboro to get ready for the tournament, Wyckoff was generous enough to answer a few questions ahead of Thursday’s game.

Protected our home court



Recap our 70-57 victory over #16 Duke.#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/CswhDDfY7o — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 30, 2023

After finishing 23-8, what are your overall thoughts on the regular season?

I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished this year. No one on the outside expected much of us but our players knew what they were capable of and put the work in to get results.

Going into post-season play, what are some things this team needs to improve on to make a decent run?

Our focus always starts on the defensive end. We must play solid FSU defense with a Nope Mentality, finished with rebounds. When we can get out in transition offense, we are at our best.

What is one word that describes the chemistry of this team? Why?

TRUE. I have never seen a team that has invested so much in each other and that’s worked so hard to stay together. True chemistry isn’t easy and doesn’t just “happen,” but when you have a group of people like this one who understand how important it is, amazing things can be accomplished.

Sunday Funday



Recap our 80-66 dub over Georgia Tech.#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/bDlEnkqITA — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) February 20, 2023

What are your thoughts on the ACC as a whole?

It’s the deepest I’ve ever seen it! Fantastic players, great coaching- every night is a new challenge and each team has a chance to get a win. I think it’s the best conference in the country.

Last question and off-topic, who has the best shoe game on your coaching staff?

Definitely our Director of Video and Analytics Adam Surguine! Not sure I’ve ever seen him wear the same pair of kicks twice.

Down to the Wire Dub.



Recap our 61-60 dub at Wake Forest.#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/vf40vpt3qy — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) February 24, 2023

2023 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Greensboro Coliseum (March 1-5)

First Round – Wednesday, March 1

Game No. 1 – No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Virginia, 1 p.m. (ACCN)

Game No. 2 – No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 Pitt, 3:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Game No. 3 – No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Second Round – Thursday, March 2

Game No. 4 – No. 5 Florida State vs. Winner of Game No. 1, 11 a.m. (ACCN)

Game No. 5 – No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, 2 p.m. (ACCN)

Game No. 6 – No. 7 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game No. 2, 6 p.m. (ACCN)

Game No. 7 – No. 6 Miami vs. Winner of Game No. 3, 8 p.m. (ACCN)

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 3

Game No. 8 – No. 4 Louisville vs. Winner of Game No. 4, 11 a.m. (ACCN)

Game No. 9 – No. 1 Notre Dame vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (ACCN)Game No. 10 – No. 2 Duke vs. Winner of Game No. 6, 6 p.m. (ACCN)

Game No. 11 – No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Winner of Game No. 7, 8 p.m. (ACCN)

Semifinals – Saturday, March 4

Game No. 12 - ACC Semifinal No. 1, Noon (ACCN)

Game No. 13 - ACC Semifinal No. 2, 2:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Championship – Sunday, March 5

Game No. 14 - Championship Game, 1 p.m. (ESPN)