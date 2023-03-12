FSU women’s basketball selected as No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament

Florida State women’s basketball is set for March Madness, prepping for a postseason run as the No. 7 seed in the Seattle 4 region.

The Seminoles will kick off the NCAA Tournament with a matchup vs. No. 10 seed Georgia.

From FSU Sports Info:

Selected ninth in the ACC predicted order of finish, Florida State tied for fourth in the ACC regular season and holds a 23-9 overall record. FSU’s 12-6 mark in conference play is its best record since the 2017-18 season. Florida State is planning on making its 10th consecutive trip to the Big Dance. Its current run of nine straight appearances makes the Seminoles one of just eight schools in the country who share the same streak, joining Baylor, Louisville, Maryland, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee and UConn.

The Seminoles had two All-ACC selections in Ta’Niya Latson (first team) and Makayla Timpson (second team), who both also received individual accolades. Latson was named the ACC Rookie of the Year, finishing third in ACC Play of the Year voting, while Timpson won ACC Most Improved Player and was chosen to the ACC All-Defensive Team.

2023 Women’s Basketball NCAA Tournament Schedule