No. 23 FSU women’s basketball stumbles at Duke

No. 23 Florida State (14-7, 5-4 ACC) fell to Duke (13-6, 5-3 ACC) by a 88-46 score tonight in Durham, NC.

Game Recap

The game got off to a slow start as both teams struggled to score. FSU seemed a bit bothered by the size of 6’6 Kennedy Brown while Duke had issues finding good shots. The Seminoles missed their first eight shots but Brianna Turnage splashed a triple to put the Noles up 3-2. The rest of the quarter was basically played at Duke’s (slow) pace. The other issue for FSU was that they kept trying to take it to the rim but they kept getting rejected. The Blue Devils had four blocks in the first quarter. The futility on offense allowed Duke to get out to a 13-5 lead after an Ashlon Jackson three. The Noles responded with four straight points but Jackson hit a heave from past half court at the buzzer to give the Blue Devils a 16-9 lead going into the second quarter. The nine points was the lowest output in any quarter for the Noles in ACC play.

The two teams began the quarter exchanging baskets. O’Mariah Gordon and Alexis Tucker then hit back to back threes for FSU to bring the Noles to within six at 25-19. Duke coach Kara Lawson called a timeout. The Devils then hit the Seminoles with an 11-0 run to stretch the lead to 36-19. Ta’Niya Latson broke the run with a jumper but the damage was done. The Noles didn’t attempt their first free throw of the game until the last minute of the second quarter when Sara Bejedi split a pair. However, Duke ended the quarter up 40-22 after a reverse layup from Jadyn Donovan.

Duke didn’t let up in the second half. The Devils raced out to a 53-28 lead after a triple from Brown. From there the Seminoles were never able to cut the lead under 20 as they fell 88-46.

Post Game

Ta’Niya Latson was the only Seminole in double figures with 15 points.

This game was Duke’s largest win against a ranked team since 2000.

FSU shot 9-41 in the first half. The 22 points the Noles had at halftime was their lowest output of the season.

Florida State shot horribly (17-76 FG). They got killed on the boards (58-35). They scored six points in the fourth quarter. They allowed Duke to score 17 points above their average.

Are the wheels about to come off? Have they already come off?

I actually don’t think so. There is too much talent on this team. They can still find a way to bounce back. There is still time. This loss is a Q1 loss so on paper it isn’t crushing to the resume. If the season ended today this would still be a tournament team without question.

However, that should not obscure the fact that this was an embarrassing performance.

Every player on the Florida State roster needs to look in the mirror and decide that this is not acceptable. Then they need to do something about it.

Next Game

Florida State will head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on Sunday. The game will tip at 4pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.