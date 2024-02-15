FSU women’s basketball gets back on track at Wake Forest

Florid State (18-8, 9-5 ACC) defeated Wake Forest (4-21, 0-13 AAC) by a 71-63 score tonight in Winston-Salem, NC.

Game Recap

Florida State started the game hot with a 7-0 run that was sparked by a triple from Sara Bejedi. Wake responded with a 7-2 run that was capped by a Malaya Cowles layup. From there the teams mostly traded baskets until the Deacons finished the quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 23-21 lead into the second quarter.

Alyssa Andrews extended the run to eight straight points for Wake with a layup. The two teams went back and forth until midway through the quarter when the Noles made a move. A Bejedi jumper sparked FSU to a 7-0 run which staked the Seminoles to a 33-30 lead. From there the teams exchanged baskets and the game was tied at 37 entering the intermission.

Sara Bejedi and O’Mariah Gordon started the half with a pair of threes. The Deacs responded with a 7-2 run to cut the lead to 45-44. Midway through the quarter Makayla Timpson took over. The forward scored eight straight points to give the Noles a 54-45 lead. Timpson hit a pair of free throws to close out the quarter and FSU enjoyed a 58-49 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Wake answered with a quick five point mini-run to start the fourth quarter cutting the lead to 58-54. Timpson broke the run with a jumper. The two teams then went almost four minutes without scoring. Ta’Niya Latson broke the drought with a pair of free throws. From there Wake was never able to make a run and the Seminoles walked away with a tough 71-63 victory.

Post Game

Ta’Niya Latson led the Noles with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists. Makayla Timpson had a huge 16 point, 16 rebound double-double. Sara Bejedi had 16 points and O’Mariah Gordon chipped in with 10.

This was a game that Florida State just needed to get through and avoid a loss. As you can see if you look at Wake’s record the Deacons are terrible this year. Even though this is a road game if the Noles had lost it would have been their first Q3 loss. Therefore, this win doesn’t help the resume but it would have been FSU’s worst loss of the year had it happened.

Looking forward, there are four games left in the regular season. The Seminoles will almost certainly have to win out to secure a top four seed in the ACC Tournament and even then the Noles will need a bit of help. However, even if they don’t get that help winning out would give the Noles great momentum going into the postseason and that may end up being more important than the actual seeding.

Next Game

Florida State will travel to Coral Gables on Sunday to face Miami. The game will tipoff at 4pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.