FSU women’s basketball sweeps the season series against Miami

Florida State (19-8, 10-5 ACC) defeated Miami (16-9, 6-8 ACC) by a 74-68 score today in Coral Gables.

Game Recap

The game started out at a very fast tempo which normally favors Florida State however Miami was able to get out to a 12-7 lead after a three from Shayeann Day-Wilson. The Canes were a step quicker to the ball in the early going which helped them get offensive rebounds and extend possessions. UM dominated the boards in the first quarter to the tune of 25-8 and that was a big factor in the Hurricanes getting out to a 16-12 lead after the first quarter.

The Noles started the second quarter in fine fashion with a 9-0 run sparked by a triple from Ta’Niya Latson to take a 21-16 lead. The Canes were beating the Noles up on the boards but FSU was taking much better care of the ball as UM had seven turnovers to only one for the Seminoles. However, the Hurricanes hit the Seminoles with a 7-0 run of their own later in the quarter. Sara Bejedi broke the run with a triple to give FSU a 26-25 lead. Florida State ended the quarter on a 9-2 run that gave the Seminoles a 38-32 lead going into halftime.

FSU started the third quarter strong. Latson in particular got going. Latson hit a jumper to give the Noles a 49-39 lead. From there the two teams mostly traded baskets and Florida State took a 56-48 lead into the final stanza.

The fourth quarter mirrored the third quarter early as both teams exchanged baskets and neither team was able to put together a run. O’Mariah Gordon hit a triple with 2:39 left in the game to give FSU a commanding 70-59 lead. Miami fought back and ended the game on a 7-2 run but it was not enough to erase FSU’s lead. The Seminoles walked away with a very important 74-68 road victory.

Post Game

Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State with 29 big points. Makayla Timpson delivered with another big double-double (16 points, 11 boards, three blocks). Sara Bejedi chipped in with 19 points.

The Seminoles were dominated on the boards 51-39 and the Canes had 21 offensive rebounds. However, as Coach Brooke Wyckoff mentioned after the game, those offensive rebounds only netted UM six second chance points.

Florida State was able to win a conference road game against a team that right now would likely be in the NCAA Tournament and they did it while shooting only 7-23 from deep. This team is finding ways to win even when the shooting isn’t great. Today it was because of a big edge in free throw shooting as FSU went 15-21 from the line while UM was only 7-10.

This was an important game for FSU’s resume. This was the fourth Q1 win for the Noles running the record to 4-6 in Q1 games.

The other really important game for Florida State today was in Louisville. Virginia Tech did FSU a solid by beating Louisville today. That result opens the door for the Seminoles to grab a top four seed in the ACC Tournament. If the Noles win out they will very likely get that top four seed. However, it won’t be easy as the Seminoles will have to beat the Cardinals in Louisville (as well as avoiding any upsets) to get the fourth seed.

FSU has won five of their last six games and seem to be back on track. We will see if the Noles can finish the season strong.

Next Game

Florida State will host Boston College on Thursday in Tallahassee. The game will tip at 6pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra.