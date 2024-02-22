FSU women’s basketball takes care of business against Boston College

Florida State (20-8, 11-5 ACC) defeated Boston College (11-17, 3-12 ACC) by an 84-71 score tonight in Tallahassee, FL.

Game Recap

Makayla Timpson started the game for Florida State with a short jumper but both teams were a bit sluggish to start the game. Midway through the quarter it was only 6-3. Both teams were getting fairly good looks but there were a lot of missed shots. However, things picked up as the teams started trading baskets. FSU finished the quarter on an 8-1 run that was sparked by an O’Mariah Gordon jumper and that gave the Noles a 19-12 lead going into the second quarter.

The teams started the second quarter exchanging buckets but midway through the quarter Florida State made a move. The Seminoles hit the Eagles with an 8-2 run that was capped by a Ta’Niya Latson layup. FSU grabbed a 31-18 lead. Kaylah Ivey broke the run with a three ball but Latson responded with five straight points. However, Boston College ended the half on a 7-2 run to cut FSU’s lead to 41-30.

The two teams went back and forth in the third quarter. Neither team was able to make much of a run. FSU basically maintained a double-digit lead throughout the quarter and the Noles finished the quarter with a 64-52 lead.

Florida State put the game away in the fourth quarter with a huge 14-0 run that was sparked by a jumper from Latson. The run gave the Noles an 80-58 lead. From there the Seminoles cruised to an 84-71 victory.

Post Game

Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State with 34 points. Makayla Timpson had 16 points and eight boards. O’Mariah Gordon chipped in with 15 points.

Carla Viegas and Sakyia White both missed the game with illnesses.

Florida State won a game by double digits when they shot 7% (not a typo) from deep and lost the rebounding battle 46-40. They did it by holding down the turnovers and dominating the points in the paint (54-34). FSU’s guards (particularly Latson) got into the paint seemingly at will and that was a big factor in the victory.

This was a game that Florida State had to win mostly because they simply couldn’t afford to lose it. Boston College is struggling this year. The Eagles had a couple of impact players transfer out of the program and they haven’t been able to recover yet. Therefore, this was a Q3 game and that means that it doesn’t help the resume that much to win it but it would have been FSU’s worst loss of the season had it gone the other way.

The win puts the Seminoles in position to grab a top four seed in the ACC Tournament and the double-bye that accompanies it. They just have to beat Louisville and take care of business against a reeling (lost four straight) Clemson team. The Louisville game is obviously the key. The winner of that game will almost certainly be the fourth seed in the conference. It’s also a Q1 game so it would be great for the resume (FSU is 4-6 in Q1 games). The Noles will have the week off to prepare. We’ll see if they can take advantage of this huge opportunity.

Next Game

Florida State will travel to Louisville next Thursday to take on the Cardinals. The game will tip at 8pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.