FSU women’s basketball falls at no. 22 Louisville

Florida State (20-9, 11-6 ACC) was defeated by No. 22 Louisville (23-7, 12-5 ACC) by a 70-55 score tonight in Louisville, KY.

Game Recap

Louisville got off to a blazing start with an 8-0 run that forced Brooke Wyckoff to call a timeout. Florida State was missing shots and the Cards beat the Seminoles down the floor for transition baskets. Makayla Timpson broke the run with a turnaround jumper. Timpson’s jumper sparked the Noles to an 8-2 run which got them back into the game. Later in the quarter Ta’Niya Latson picked Jayda Curry’s pocket and got the ball over to Amaya Bonner who made a tough driving layup in transition over Olivia Cochran to tie the game at 12. From there the game went back and forth and Louisville took an 18-16 lead into the second quarter.

O’Mariah Gordon knocked down a triple to begin the second quarter and give the Seminoles their first lead at 19-18. Midway through the quarter the Cards hit FSU with a 20-2 run to take a 38-24 lead. Timpson broke the run with a jumper but the damage was done and UL went into halftime with a 43-26 lead. FSU was struggling to stop the Cardinals and only shot 1-10 from deep in the first half. That is obviously not a formula for winning.

Florida State continued to struggle on the defensive backboards and that was a big reason why the Noles couldn’t cut into the halftime lead. The Seminoles also went almost three and a half minutes in the middle of the third quarter without scoring. Those kind of droughts are deadly for any comeback attempt. Therefore, the Cards were able to stretch the lead to 53-33 with just under four minutes left in the quarter. UL was able to grow the lead to 59-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles started the fourth quarter with six straight points to cut the lead to 59-43. However, FSU was never able to cut the lead below double-digits and the Noles fell to the Cards 70-55.

Post Game

Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State with 18 points. Makayla Timpson had another double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. O’Mariah Gordon chipped in with 11 points.

Louisville had lost back to back games at home and they were obviously very motivated to end the losing streak. They were able to take advantage of FSU’s shortcomings (leaky defense and suspect rebounding) and were the beneficiaries of an off shooting night from the Seminoles. The only thing that kept the game from being more of a rout was that UL had problems protecting the ball. The Cards had 18 turnovers to only seven from FSU.

The cold, hard truth is this: Florida State cannot beat good teams when they are shooting poorly. They don’t necessarily have to shoot great to beat good teams (although they probably do have to shoot great to beat elite teams) but they can’t be terrible. FSU came into tonight fourth in the ACC in shooting from behind the arc at 33.3%. Tonight they shot 2-20 from behind the arc.

The other big factor in the game was that Florida State simply could not keep Louisville from getting to the basket. When you combine the poor shooting with the suspect defense and UL’s domination on the boards (57-32) you get what we saw tonight.

While this loss is far from a killer on the NCAA resume it does end any hope the Noles had of finishing in the top four of the ACC and securing the double-bye in the ACC Tournament. Florida State had won 6 of 7 coming into this game and this loss, while disappointing, doesn’t really change the overall upward trajectory that the Seminoles have established. However, the Noles need to finish strong. Losing to lowly Clemson to close out the season would not be the way FSU wants to enter the postseason.

Next Game

Florida State will host Clemson in Tallahassee on Sunday at 4pm. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.