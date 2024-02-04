Sunday Seminoles Summary: Mourning a FSU legend, Women’s hoops host Miami, Men’s BBall loss diminishes tournament odds

Welcome back to Tomahawk Nation’s Triple-S, where we attempt to give you the latest results and news from all the Florida State Seminoles sports that don’t begin with “foot.”

The Seminole Nation is mourning the loss of FSU legend, Coach Mike Martin. Eleven, or Leben, passed away earlier this week, and the outpouring of tributes and memories shared by his former players, by the coaching community, and by the FSU fanbase and even rivals, has been tremendous and heartfelt.

Florida State University will host a memorial service for former baseball coach Mike Martin Saturday, February 10 at 12:00 p.m. on Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium.

Please join us next Saturday, Feb. 10 at 12:00 p.m. for a memorial service for Mike Martin.



February 10, 2024

12:00 PM

Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium#Forever11 pic.twitter.com/Wit62VeCFA — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 2, 2024

The FSU Women’s basketball team (15-7, 6-4 ACC) are hosting the Miami Hurricanes this morning starting at 11 a.m. from the Tuck, and the game will be televised on the CW network. The team will celebrate and honor the National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The women are coming off a road win against Georgia Tech.

The Seminole men’s basketball team (12-9, 6-4 ACC) lost last night’s home game against the Louisville Cardinals. The Noles have now lost three of their last four games, and their odds of getting a tournament bid took a big hit with last nights loss.

Yesterday, the Seminole Softball team hosted and entertained their loyal Area 51 fans with the annual Fan Day, and the Garnet and Gold game.

The FSU softball season kicks off this Thursday with the JoAnne Graf Classic tournament. Games will be played through Sunday (February 11th) at both JoAnne Graff field and Rattler field.

Speaking of softball, Brian Pellerin and Gwyn Rhodes of the Seminole Softball Wrap Podcast preview the Seminoles’ roster as they head into 2024.

The FSU’s Soccer, Track and Field, Golf, and Tennis programs are also in the news this week.

The baseball season is just around the corner, with the first weekend series starting February 16th at the Dick against Butler.

“I just want to be remembered as a guy that did it right.” Legendary Florida State Seminoles baseball head coach Mike Martin Sr., the all-time winningest coach in collegiate athletic history, passed away today at the age of 79. He had entered hospice care following a battle with Lewy body dementia, news of which came out last October...{continued}

"An impactful person in every phase of his life. Every phase - husband, father, grandfather, coach, mentor."



Full interview from Link Jarrett on Mike Martin: https://t.co/WX3UBsAyvp pic.twitter.com/6xWCzVRWYk — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 3, 2024

First practice weekend in the books✅ pic.twitter.com/qsDVC74ID0 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 29, 2024

Come meet the 2024 Seminoles at our annual Fan Day on February 10!



The team will have a free 9-inning scrimmage beginning at 1 pm, followed by a 1-hour autograph session pic.twitter.com/i44bg2Hjr8 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 26, 2024

The Florida State Seminoles basketball team looked to gain an early advantage when it was announced that Louisville starting guard Skyy Clark was a late scratch. Instead, it became an advantage for the Cardinals as back-up guard Ty-Laur Johnson was the difference maker in FSU’s 101-92 loss. Johnson contributed 27 points to go with 11 assists in the crushing defeat for the Seminoles....{continued}

Michael Rogner gives his unique take on Saturday nights primetime matchup with his Five Things preview....{continued}

It all seems so natural for Florida State’s Jaylan Gainey. He’s back on the court with his teammates. He’s competing at the highest level of college basketball. He’s helping the Seminoles win games. And most important, he’s healthy....{continued}

Start your Sunday with some rivalry action ⚔️



️ https://t.co/vQIYMlb3lw

ℹ️ National Girls and Women in Sports Day#NoleFAM | @TruistNews pic.twitter.com/o4HwkcDQF3 — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 31, 2024

Celebrate National Girls and Women in Sport!



The first 750 fans get a free FSU-themed NGWIS T-Shirt!



️ https://t.co/vQIYMlbBb4#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/j69TpYXnHj — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) February 2, 2024

No. 23 Florida State (15-7, 6-4 ACC) defeated Georgia Tech (13-8, 4-5 ACC) by a 78-67 score this afternoon in Atlanta, GA....{continued}

—

Spending our bye week in the community! Thank you to our friends at @SecondHarvestBB #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/2JnmTUCUSg — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 31, 2024

Making story!@NiyaLatson breaks the program record for most 30-point games with 12.



She's just a sophomore!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/6VXh7B0BPK — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 28, 2024

The reigning ACC Champion and the Women’s College World Series National Runner Up Florida State softball team will make 12 television appearances on the ESPN Networks the company announced this morning. FSU’s 12 appearances is the most in the ACC and tied for the third-most in the country behind Texas and Tennessee. Since 2022, FSU has played 48 games on national television and holds a 43-5 record in those games....{continued}

Florida State softball senior Kalei Harding was named to the Preseason All-America Second Team by Softball America on Monday morning. This is the first time Harding has been named a Preseason All-American in her career....{continued}

The Florida State softball team is less than three weeks away from opening their season in the JoAnne Graf Classic in Tallahassee against Charlotte. With Team 40 finishing as the Women’s College World Series runner-up, the expectations for Team 41 remain high....{continued}

Good to have you back Seminole fans ❤️#AllIn4ONE pic.twitter.com/SJ69JPhpJK — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 3, 2024

Had a great time showing off some hardware at The Tuck today #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/9gdlvJo5Qj — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) January 27, 2024

Congrats to our 8️⃣ Noles who were named to the All-ACC Academic Team #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/L1zZzyKKFg — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) February 1, 2024

Couldn’t start your pro career any better



Joe has scored 2 goals in her first 2 games with @JuventusFCWomen. Not bad



@JuventusFCWomen #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/6CgIWJRjQd — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) January 29, 2024

The No. 25 Florida State men’s tennis team defeated No. 12 Mississippi State in its final match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc defeated the 13th-ranked player in the country for his fifth victory and third top-15 win of the season....{continued}

Florida State men’s cross country team student-athlete David Mullarkey was named the ACC Men’s Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Friday. “To be named the best true student-athlete in the entire ACC for our sport is an amazing honor,” FSU men’s head cross country coach Bob Braman said. “David brings excellence to everything he does in life, and we are so lucky to have in setting the example for our team.”...{continued}

!



Our Men's Indoor team is currently ranked #1 in the South for the latest @USTFCCCA regional rankings!#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/BxqsncKGoO — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 30, 2024

Florida State men’s track and field hurdler Andre Korbmacher will compete at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Feb. 4 in Boston, Massachusetts. The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, formerly known as the Boston Indoor games, is part of the USA Track and Field Visa Championship Series and attracts high-caliber athletes including Olympic and World Championship medalists....{continued}

Morgan Chacon is ready to be as she begins another year with @FSU_BeachVB @TMHFORLIFE | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/eJSHlqbdMy — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) January 30, 2024

The 12th-ranked Florida State Men’s Golf team begins its 2024 spring season with the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate held on Feb. 3-4 at the Georgia Southern University Golf Course in Statesboro, Ga.....{continued}

Other Seminole Stuff

The divorce between Florida State and the ACC is inevitable but, as we’ve seen so far, will be far from amicable. Florida State’s initial filing in December made the stakes perfectly clear. The university views leaving the ACC, by any means necessary, as a must for the survival of Seminole football and the ability of its athletics to compete at the highest level. The Seminoles are missing out on millions of dollars annually because of the ACC’s mismanagement of its television rights, money that is essential for FSU to compete in the ever-growing arms race of college athletics.....{continued}

As the legal battle between the ACC and Florida State heats up, sports business outlet Sportico is reporting that the university has been seeking private equity funding for its athletics department since 2022:

The private equity talks were internally nicknamed “Project Osceola”—after the famous Seminole leader and FSU mascot—and they appear to center on the creation of a NewCo to house commercial rights from the school’s athletic department. That entity could then take on outside capital. This structure has become common for PE investments in sports, including Silver Lake’s backing of the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team and CVC’s financing of LaLiga, the top Spanish soccer league. Sixth Street is still in active talks with Florida State about a possible investment, while Arctos is not, according to multiple people familiar with the negotiations. Representatives for Sixth Street and Arctos declined to comment. Representatives for JPMorgan and Florida State did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The initial discussions between JPMorgan and FSU date back to at least the summer of 2022, the documents show. The parties executed a nondisclosure agreement that August, which was signed by FSU Board of Trustees chairman Peter Collins and Eric Menell, the managing director and co-head of North American media investment banking for JPMorgan. Collins is the co-founder and managing principal of Forge Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Tampa. While financial specifics are unclear, both Sixth Street and Arctos went through some form of term sheet review in late May and early June. FSU later put together a document, dated June 8, that compared the two firms’ positions on a possible investment. The version of that document provided to Sportico is heavily redacted, but it does provide some information about where talks stood at the time. It lists Arctos’ initial purchase amount as $75 million (Sixth Street’s is redacted.) The document also suggests Sixth Street and Arctos had differing positions on FSU’s intellectual property license, with Sixth Street wanting the license to be “exclusive,” while Arctos was fine with the school’s desire for a non-exclusive IP license to be granted to the newly formed company. The school also built out a 28-page financial model, dated August 2023 and marked “strictly private and confidential.” The document projects massive jumps in the Seminoles’ revenue in the coming years, including its conference distribution share going from $44.3 million in 2023 to $84.5 million in 2027, owing to an anticipated “bump” in payouts from the College Football Playoff. The school projected those conference distribution figures reaching $187.7 million by 2043. It is worth noting that the projections were made months prior to the FSU board voting to try and sue its way out of the ACC. That litigation is currently ongoing.

FSU and @AdamAndersonFL announced the launch of the Institute for Pediatric Rare Diseases, an institute dedicated to advancing research and developing treatments for unusual childhood diseases, filling a critical gap in the health care industry. https://t.co/QtTLz4oZ2k — Florida State University (@FloridaState) February 2, 2024

Florida State University takes center stage at the Florida Capitol to celebrate academic and athletic triumphs! See some #FSUDay highlights: https://t.co/4gvodTIk01 pic.twitter.com/p6LZTsMlQy — Florida State University (@FloridaState) February 2, 2024

I played a role in Ariya’s success.

Headset mode @AriyaMassoudi and @4seminoles are ready for the @TruistNews Tipoff Show beginning at 3:40PM.



Listen on the @Seminoles Gameday app or locally on 96.5 FM.



You can also listen here: https://t.co/iGdZzBQvo2#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/EADbms4NLS — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 28, 2024

