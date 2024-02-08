FSU women’s basketball cruises by Pitt

Florida State (17-7, 8-4 ACC) defeated Pitt (7-17, 1-10 ACC) by a 76-60 score this evening in Pittsburgh, PA.

Game Recap

Florida State started the game with an 11-2 run that was sparked by a three ball from Brianna Turnage. Alexis Tucker was particularly hot early with three triples in the first seven minutes of the game. Tucker’s production helped the Seminoles take a 17-8 lead going into the second quarter.

The Noles started the second quarter in great fashion scoring the first seven points to take a 24-8 lead forcing Pitt coach Tory Verdi to call a timeout. Unfortunately for the Panthers that timeout didn’t work too well. O’Mariah Gordon stole the ball from Jasmine Timmerson to give FSU a 26-8 lead. From there the Noles used good shooting to power out to a 42-19 halftime lead.

Pitt came out of the locker room fast hitting the Noles with a quick 15-3 run. The run allowed Pitt to close the gap to 45-34. The Panthers would keep it going hitting the Noles with a 9-0 run that was capped by a layup from Aislin Malcolm to cut the lead to 50-45. Pitt hit eight shots in a row while FSU was either turning the ball over or missing shots. Pitt also did a great job holding the Seminoles to one shot. The Noles responded by going to a 1-3-1 zone and that slowed the Panthers down a bit. Ta’Niya Latson also came alive toward the end of the third quarter. It was Latson’s driving layup through contact at the buzzer that ended the quarter and gave the Seminoles a 60-48 lead.

Marley Washenitz started the fourth quarter with a jumper for Pitt but from there the Noles found their footing. FSU scored eight of the next 10 points to stretch the lead to 68-52. From there the Panthers could never mount another comeback and the Noles cruised to the 76-60 victory.

Post Game

Carla Viegas had a career high 17 points on 5-7 3PT shooting to lead Florida State. Makayla Timpson had a big 15 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks performance to stuff the stat sheet. Ta’Niya Latson got off to a slow start due to foul trouble but she got it going late to finish with 14 points, six boards and five assists.

The third quarter nearly cost the Seminoles the game once again. The third quarter is the only quarter in which FSU is getting outscored on the season and it happened again tonight. The Noles were outscored 29-18 in the third. However, to FSU’s credit they didn’t let the roof completely cave in as they recovered to get a comfortable win.

Even though it was on the road this was still only a Q3 win for Florida State because Pitt is ranked 161 in the NET. Therefore, this win does nothing for FSU regarding the NCAA Tournament (of course it would have been disastrous if they had lost) but it does help the Seminoles keep pace in the race for a top four seed in the ACC Tournament.

Overall, it seems as if the Noles have found themselves again (at least to some extent) after the really damaging three game losing streak. This three game winning streak comes at a great time but the Seminoles will be really challenged on Sunday when the Irish visit.

Next Game

Florida State will host Notre Dame on Sunday at noon. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.