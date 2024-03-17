FSU women’s basketball is an NCAA Tournament selection for the 11th straight time

(9) Florida State (23-10) will face (8) Alabama (23-9) in the Austin Region in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of that game will face the winner of (1) Texas and (16) Drexel in the second round.

The Seminoles will enter the Tournament after reaching the semifinals of the ACC Tournament where they fell to NC State. The Crimson Tide will enter the Tournament coming off of a quarterfinal loss in the SEC Tournament to Tennessee.

Alabama has the edge in the NET Rankings (32 to 43) and the RPI Rankings (39 to 56). However, FSU has the edge in Q1 victories (6 to 5) and total Q1 and Q2 victories (11 to 10). Alabama’s best NET win was over Louisville (#23) while FSU’s best NET win was over Virginia Tech (#19).

Alabama is led by senior guard and first team All-SEC selection Sarah Ashlee Barker (17.2pts) and second team All-SEC wing Aaliyah Nye who has the third most triples in the nation.

Here are a couple of statistical nuggets courtesy of Her Hoops Stats:

Alabama is 22-1 when scoring at least 67 points and 1-8 when scoring 66 or fewer.

Florida State turns the ball over on just 12.9% of their plays, which is the third-best rate in Division I. That is a big improvement from just two seasons ago when they ranked 202nd with a 19.7% turnover rate.

I will have more on these two teams in advance of the game so stay tuned to Tomahawk Nation for further coverage of the NCAA Tournament.