FSU women’s basketball NCAA Tournament preview

(9) Florida State (23-10) will face (8) Alabama (23-9) on Friday at 5:30pm in the Austin Regional in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

Tale of the Tape

Alabama Overview

Alabama is led by senior guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (17.2pts, 6.4reb, 3.0ast) and senior wing Aaliyah Nye (14.0pts, 2.9reb, .426 3PT). Barker was named first team All-SEC and she has a really good all around game. She can rebound and she has the size at 6’0 to defend forwards. She also has three point range (.360 3PT). Nye was a second team All-SEC performer and she is a three point sniper. Nye is 18th nationally in three point percentage and she is third nationally in three pointers made behind only Caitlin Clark and Dyaisha Fair.

In the post Alabama features 6’4 freshman Essence Cody (7.9pts, 6.3reb). Cody was named to the SEC all-freshman team. When Cody sits down the Tide will bring in 6’5 senior JeAnna Cunningham.

Unfortunately, the Crimson Tide will be without junior guard Jessica Timmons who tore her ACL in the Tide’s loss to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament. Timmons was Alabama’s third leading scorer and rebounder (11.2pts, 4.5reb).

Keys to the Game

Alabama is a bigger team than Florida State but the Seminoles are used to playing against size. Also, Alabama doesn’t run its offense through the post therefore Bama’s post players probably won’t kill FSU with scoring. However, the Noles have to make sure that they don’t let the Tide hurt them too much on the glass.

Florida State also must pay close attention to Nye on the perimeter. Brianna Turnage should get that assignment and she should never leave Nye even if it means letting another Bama player have an open layup. The Seminoles need to make Nye into a passer like they did to Fair in the ACC Tournament.

Alabama will probably miss Timmons. She was a starter who played 27 minutes a game. The Tide will likely start Karly Weathers in her place. The absence of Timmons will also affect Alabama’s depth as they now only have seven players who average more than 10 minutes a game. Alabama coach Kristy Curry commented on the loss of Jessica Timmons, “Jess has done an unbelievable job. She’s a three-level scorer. She gave us another ball handler in the backcourt. I think we’ll miss her physicality, but I feel confident in having other players that can step up.”

FSU will look to push the pace. This is how the Noles like to play anyway and now it becomes an even more beneficial strategy as the Tide will have a shorter bench. Bama can not get seduced into running with the Noles. That would be a recipe for disaster.

It will be interesting to see how FSU plays Alabama defensively. As we discussed, the Tide have a a size advantage on the Noles in the post but that advantage also extends to the perimeter. FSU will start only one player above six foot tall (Makayla Timpson) while the Tide will only start one player under six foot tall (point guard Loyal McQueen). Brooke Wyckoff may face a dilemma. Normally teams don’t like to ask their best offensive players to guard the other team’s best player because of fatigue and foul concerns. However, if Ta’Niya Latson isn’t guarding Barker then it falls to either O’Mariah Gordon or Sara Bejedi. The six foot Barker would have a size advantage over either the 5’4 Gordon or the 5’7 Bejedi. The saving grace is that Bejedi is an excellent on ball defender so Wyckoff may not be that uncomfortable letting her play Barker.

When FSU has the ball Alabama will have to deal with the explosive Latson. I would expect the Tide to rotate defenders on Latson with Nye being asked to guard her first. Latson will likely get her points but who will step up to help her? Bama needs to make sure that no one else has a big game. The Seminoles are explosive (19th nationally in scoring offense) and it is unclear if the Tide can keep up with the high octane Noles if they can get going especially as they will be without Timmons.

Bottom Line

Bama is the bigger team and they are the better shooting team especially from behind the arc (.349 to .313). However, that is primarily because only Nye and Barker shoot threes. If FSU can keep Nye from getting hot behind the arc even if Barker has a big game it will be hard for Bama to find enough scoring to keep up with the Noles.

Conversely, the Seminoles need to take care of the defensive glass. Whatever the Tide is able to do behind the three point line if they are getting a ton of second chance points it will be a long day for Florida State.

These two teams are fairly evenly matched. Neither side has a huge talent advantage. However, Florida State has Ta’Niya Latson and she will be the best player on the court. Makayla Timpson (the only player on either team averaging a double-double) may be the second best player. Also, the loss of Timmons may be crucial. Not only was she an important player for Bama, her injury happened in the last game they played so they haven’t had much time to adjust to her loss. Timmons has played in every game this year for the Tide.

Alabama is a 3.5 point favorite. If I were a betting man I would take the points.